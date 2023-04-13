Advanced search
    ESNT   BMG3198U1027

ESSENT GROUP LTD.

(ESNT)
04:00:02 2023-04-12 pm EDT
41.20 USD   +0.78%
Essent Group Ltd. Schedules First Quarter Earnings Conference Call for May 5, 2023
BU
04/06Essent : Proxy Statement For 2023 Annual General Meeting Of Shareholders
PU
04/06Essent : Proxy Card For 2023 Annual General Meeting Of Shareholders
PU
Essent Group Ltd. Schedules First Quarter Earnings Conference Call for May 5, 2023

04/13/2023 | 06:31am EDT
Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE: ESNT) today announced that it will hold a conference call on Friday, May 5, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the Company’s first quarter 2023 results, which will be announced prior to the market open on the same day.

The conference call will be broadcast live over the Internet at http://ir.essentgroup.com/events-and-presentations/events/default.aspx. The call may also be accessed by dialing 888-330-2384 inside the U.S., or 240-789-2701 for international callers, using passcode 9824537 or by referencing Essent.

A replay of the webcast will be available on the Essent website approximately two hours after the live broadcast ends for a period of one year. A replay of the conference call will be available approximately two hours after the call ends for a period of two weeks, using the following dial-in numbers and passcode: 800-770-2030 inside the U.S., or 647-362-9199 for international callers, passcode 9824537.

In addition to the information provided in the Company's earnings news release, other statistical and financial information, which may be referred to during the conference call, will be available on Essent's website at http://ir.essentgroup.com/financials/quarterly-results/default.aspx.

About the Company

Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE: ESNT) is a Bermuda-based holding company (collectively with its subsidiaries, “Essent”) which, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Essent Guaranty, Inc., offers private mortgage insurance for single-family mortgage loans in the United States. Essent provides private capital to mitigate mortgage credit risk, allowing lenders to make additional mortgage financing available to prospective homeowners. Headquartered in Radnor, Pennsylvania, Essent Guaranty, Inc. is licensed to write mortgage insurance in all 50 states and the District of Columbia, and is approved by Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac. Essent also offers mortgage-related insurance, reinsurance and advisory services through its Bermuda-based subsidiary, Essent Reinsurance Ltd. Essent is committed to supporting environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) initiatives that are relevant to the company and align with the companywide dedication to responsible corporate citizenship that positively impacts the community and people served. Additional information regarding Essent may be found at www.essentgroup.com and www.essent.us.

Source: Essent Group Ltd.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 1 053 M - -
Net income 2023 630 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 6,87x
Yield 2023 2,44%
Capitalization 4 454 M 4 454 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 4,23x
Capi. / Sales 2024 3,90x
Nbr of Employees 346
Free-Float 96,7%
Managers and Directors
Mark A. Casale Chairman, Co-President & Chief Executive Officer
David B. Weinstock Senior VP, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Anthony David Shore Chief Compliance Officer & Vice President
William L. Spiegel Lead Independent Director
Robert Emil Glanville Independent Director
