Essent : Guaranty of PA Q1 2023

*13748202320100101*

PROPERTY AND CASUALTY COMPANIES - ASSOCIATION EDITION

QUARTERLY STATEMENT

AS OF MARCH 31, 2023

OF THE CONDITION AND AFFAIRS OF THE

Essent Guaranty of PA, Inc.

NAIC Group Code

4694

4694

NAIC Company Code 13748

Employer's ID Number

27-1440460

(Current)

(Prior)

Organized under the Laws of

Pennsylvania

, State of Domicile or Port of Entry

PA

Country of Domicile

United States of America

Incorporated/Organized

11/19/2009

Commenced Business

03/15/2010

Statutory Home Office

Two Radnor Corporate Center - 100 Matsonford Rd., 3rd Floor ,

Radnor, PA, US 19087

(Street and Number)

(City or Town, State, Country and Zip Code)

Main Administrative Office

Two Radnor Corporate Center - 100 Matsonford Rd., 3rd Floor

(Street and Number)

Radnor, PA, US 19087

,

877-673-8190

(City or Town, State, Country and Zip Code)

(Area Code) (Telephone Number)

Mail Address

Two Radnor Corporate Center - 100 Matsonford Rd., 3rd Floor

,

Radnor, PA, US 19087

(Street and Number or P.O. Box)

(City or Town, State, Country and Zip Code)

Primary Location of Books and Records

Two Radnor Corporate Center - 100 Matsonford Rd., 3rd Floor

(Street and Number)

Radnor, PA, US 19087

,

877-673-8190

(City or Town, State, Country and Zip Code)

(Area Code) (Telephone Number)

Internet Website Address

www.essent.us

Statutory Statement Contact

David Weinstock

,

610-230-0569

(Name)

(Area Code) (Telephone Number)

David.Weinstock@essent.us

,

610-386-2396

(E-mail Address)

(FAX Number)

OFFICERS

President/CEO

Mark Anthony Casale

SVP/CFO

David Bruce Weinstock #

SVP/CLO/Secretary

Mary Lourdes Gibbons

SVP/COO

William Daniel Kaiser

OTHER

Joseph James Manion Jr., VP/Treasurer

DIRECTORS OR TRUSTEES

Mark Anthony Casale

Christopher Gerard Curran

Robert Emil Glanville

Angela Louise Heise

Anu Karna

Roy James Kasmar

Douglas John Pauls

State of

Pennsylvania

SS:

County of

Delaware

The officers of this reporting entity being duly sworn, each depose and say that they are the described officers of said reporting entity, and that on the reporting period stated above, all of the herein described assets were the absolute property of the said reporting entity, free and clear from any liens or claims thereon, except as herein stated, and that this statement, together with related exhibits, schedules and explanations therein contained, annexed or referred to, is a full and true statement of all the assets and liabilities and of the condition and affairs of the said reporting entity as of the reporting period stated above, and of its income and deductions therefrom for the period ended, and have been completed in accordance with the NAIC Annual Statement Instructions and Accounting Practices and Procedures manual except to the extent that: (1) state law may differ; or, (2) that state rules or regulations require differences in reporting not related to accounting practices and procedures, according to the best of their information, knowledge and belief, respectively. Furthermore, the scope of this attestation by the described officers also includes the related corresponding electronic filing with the NAIC, when required, that is an exact copy (except for formatting differences due to electronic filing) of the enclosed statement. The electronic filing may be requested by various regulators in lieu of or in addition to the enclosed statement.

Mark Anthony Casale

Mary Lourdes Gibbons

David Bruce Weinstock

President/CEO

SVP/CLO/Secretary

SVP/CFO

a. Is this an original filing?

Yes [ X ] No [ ]

Subscribed and sworn to before me this

b. If no,

9th

day of

May 2023

1.

State the amendment number

2.

Date filed

3.

Number of pages attached

Lois A. Chapla

Notary Public

06/11/2027

STATEMENT AS OF MARCH 31, 2023 OF THE Essent Guaranty of PA, Inc.

ASSETS

Current Statement Date

4

1

2

3

December 31

Net Admitted Assets

Prior Year Net

Assets

Nonadmitted Assets

(Cols. 1 - 2)

Admitted Assets

1.

Bonds

................104,124,392

...................................

................

104,124,392

............... 105,868,222

2.

Stocks:

2.1 Preferred stocks

...................................

...................................

.................................

0

.................................0

2.2 Common stocks

...................................

...................................

.................................

0

.................................0

3. Mortgage loans on real estate:

3.1 First liens

...................................

...................................

0

0

3.2 Other than first liens

...................................

...................................

0

0

4.

Real estate:

4.1 Properties occupied by the company (less $

encumbrances)

...................................

...................................

0

0

4.2 Properties held for

the production of income (less

$

encumbrances)

...................................

...................................

.................................0

.................................0

4.3 Properties held for sale (less $

.......................................................................................encumbrances)

...................................

...................................

.................................0

.................................0

5.

Cash ($

1,961,495 ), cash equivalents

($

4,077,804

) and short-term

investments ($

...................................

)

6,039,299

...................................

6,039,299

4,324,627

6.

Contract loans (including $

................................... premium notes)

...................................

...................................

0

0

7.

Derivatives

...................................

...................................

0

0

8.

Other invested assets

...................................

...................................

0

0

9.

Receivables for securities

...................................

...................................

0

0

10.

Securities lending reinvested collateral assets

...................................

...................................

0

0

11.

Aggregate write-ins for invested assets

0

0

0

0

12.

Subtotals, cash and invested assets (Lines 1 to 11)

110,163,691

0

110,163,691

110,192,849

13.

Title plants less $

charged off (for Title insurers

only)

...................................

...................................

0

0

14.

Investment income due and accrued

656,259

...................................

656,259

699,606

15. Premiums and considerations:

15.1

Uncollected premiums and agents' balances in the course of collection

........................ 71,939

................................... ........................ 71,939

90,235

15.2

Deferred premiums, agents' balances and installments booked but

deferred and not yet due (including $

earned but unbilled premiums)

...................................

................................... .................................0

0

15.3

Accrued retrospective premiums ($

) and

contracts subject to redetermination ($

)

...................................

................................... .................................0

0

16. Reinsurance:

16.1

Amounts recoverable from reinsurers

...................................

...................................

0

0

16.2

Funds held by or deposited with reinsured companies

...................................

...................................

0

0

16.3

Other amounts receivable under reinsurance contracts

...................................

...................................

0

0

17.

Amounts receivable relating to uninsured plans

...................................

...................................

0

0

18.1

Current federal and foreign income tax recoverable and interest thereon ....

...................................

...................................

0

84,018

18.2

Net deferred tax asset

128,651

109,195

19,456

20,575

19.

Guaranty funds receivable or on deposit

...................................

...................................

.................................0

.................................0

20.

.....................................Electronic data processing equipment and software

...................................

...................................

.................................0

.................................0

21. Furniture and equipment, including health care delivery assets

($

)

...................................

...................................

0

0

22.

Net adjustment in assets and liabilities due to foreign exchange rates

...................................

...................................

0

0

23.

.....................................Receivables from parent, subsidiaries and affiliates

...................................

...................................

.................................0

.................................0

24.

Health care ($

) and other amounts receivable

...................................

...................................

.................................0

.................................0

25.

Aggregate write-ins for other than invested assets

0

0

0

0

26. Total assets excluding Separate Accounts, Segregated Accounts and

Protected Cell Accounts (Lines 12 to 25)

111,020,540

109,195

110,911,345

111,087,283

27.

From Separate Accounts, Segregated Accounts and Protected Cell

Accounts

...................................

...................................

0

0

28.

Total (Lines 26 and 27)

111,020,540

109,195

110,911,345

111,087,283

DETAILS OF WRITE-INS

1101.

......................................................................................................................

....................................

....................................

....................................

....................................

1102.

......................................................................................................................

....................................

....................................

....................................

....................................

1103.

......................................................................................................................

....................................

....................................

....................................

....................................

1198.

Summary of remaining write-ins for Line 11 from overflow page

.................................0

.................................0

.................................0

.................................0

1199.

Totals (Lines 1101 through 1103 plus 1198)(Line 11 above)

0

0

0

0

2501.

.......................................................................................................................

....................................

....................................

....................................

....................................

2502.

.......................................................................................................................

....................................

....................................

....................................

....................................

2503.

.......................................................................................................................

....................................

....................................

....................................

....................................

2598.

Summary of remaining write-ins for Line 25 from overflow page

.................................0

.................................0

.................................0

.................................0

2599.

Totals (Lines 2501 through 2503 plus 2598)(Line 25 above)

0

0

0

0

2

STATEMENT AS OF MARCH 31, 2023 OF THE Essent Guaranty of PA, Inc.

LIABILITIES, SURPLUS AND OTHER FUNDS

1

2

Current

December 31,

Statement Date

Prior Year

1.

Losses (current accident year $

41,029 )

.......................713,347

...................... 804,264

2.

.......................................................................................Reinsurance payable on paid losses and loss adjustment expenses

...................................

.................................0

3.

Loss adjustment expenses

..........................8,661

........................ 10,086

4.

Commissions payable, contingent commissions and other similar charges

.............................................................................

...................................

...................................

5.

...............................................................................................................Other expenses (excluding taxes, licenses and fees)

...................... 108,119

........................ 46,244

6.

...................................................................................Taxes, licenses and fees (excluding federal and foreign income taxes)

..........................4,901

..........................4,901

7.1

Current federal and foreign income taxes (including $ ................................... on realized capital gains (losses))

...................... 484,074

...................................

7.2

Net deferred tax liability

...................................

...................................

8.

Borrowed money $

and interest thereon $

..............................................

...................................

...................................

9.

Unearned premiums (after deducting unearned premiums for ceded reinsurance of $

and

including warranty reserves of $ ................................... and accrued accident and health experience rating refunds

including $

...............................for medical loss ratio rebate per the Public Health Service Act)

...................... 112,592

.......................132,843

10.

Advance premium

...................................

...................................

11.

Dividends declared and unpaid:

11.1 Stockholders

...................................

...................................

11.2 Policyholders

...................................

...................................

12.

........................................................................................Ceded reinsurance premiums payable (net of ceding commissions)

...................................

.................................0

13.

..................................................................................................................Funds held by company under reinsurance treaties

...................................

.................................0

14.

..............................................................................................Amounts withheld or retained by company for account of others

...................................

...................................

15.

........................................................................................................................................Remittances and items not allocated

...................................

...................................

16.

Provision for reinsurance (including $

................................... certified)

...................................

.................................0

17.

...................................................................................Net adjustments in assets and liabilities due to foreign exchange rates

...................................

...................................

18.

Drafts outstanding

...................................

...................................

19.

............................................................................................................................Payable to parent, subsidiaries and affiliates

...................... 240,030

.......................735,786

20.

Derivatives

.................................0

.................................0

21.

Payable for securities

...................................

...................................

22.

....................................................................................................................................................Payable for securities lending

...................................

...................................

23.

......................................................................................................................Liability for amounts held under uninsured plans

...................................

...................................

24.

Capital notes $

and interest thereon $

.................................................

...................................

...................................

25.

Aggregate write-ins for liabilities

56,101,377

56,744,194

26.

Total liabilities excluding protected cell liabilities (Lines 1 through 25)

57,773,101

58,478,318

27.

Protected cell liabilities

...................................

...................................

28.

...............................................................................................................................................Total liabilities (Lines 26 and 27)

................. 57,773,101

................. 58,478,318

29.

............................................................................................................................Aggregate write-ins for special surplus funds

.................................0

.................................0

30.

Common capital stock

...................2,500,000

...................2,500,000

31.

Preferred capital stock

...................................

...................................

32.

Aggregate write-ins for other than special surplus funds

.................................0

.................................0

33.

Surplus notes

...................................

...................................

34.

.......................................................................................................................................Gross paid in and contributed surplus

................. 36,500,000

................. 36,500,000

35.

Unassigned funds (surplus)

................. 14,138,244

................. 13,608,965

36.

Less treasury stock, at cost:

36.1

shares common (value included in Line 30

$

)

...................................

...................................

36.2

shares preferred (value included in Line 31

$

)

37.

Surplus as regards policyholders (Lines 29 to 35, less 36)

53,138,244

52,608,965

38.

Totals (Page 2, Line 28, Col. 3)

110,911,345

111,087,283

DETAILS OF WRITE-INS

2501.

................................................................................................................................................Statutory contingency reserve

................. 56,101,377

................. 56,744,194

2502

....................................

2503

....................................

2598.

..............................................................................................Summary of remaining write-ins for Line 25 from overflow page

.................................0

.................................0

2599.

Totals (Lines 2501 through 2503 plus 2598)(Line 25 above)

56,101,377

56,744,194

2901

....................................

2902

....................................

2903

....................................

2998.

..............................................................................................Summary of remaining write-ins for Line 29 from overflow page

.................................0

.................................0

2999.

Totals (Lines 2901 through 2903 plus 2998)(Line 29 above)

0

0

3201

....................................

3202

....................................

3203

....................................

3298.

..............................................................................................Summary of remaining write-ins for Line 32 from overflow page

.................................0

.................................0

3299.

Totals (Lines 3201 through 3203 plus 3298)(Line 32 above)

0

0

3

STATEMENT AS OF MARCH 31, 2023 OF THE Essent Guaranty of PA, Inc.

STATEMENT OF INCOME

1

2

3

Current

Prior Year

Prior Year Ended

Year to Date

to Date

December 31

UNDERWRITING INCOME

1.

Premiums earned:

1.1 Direct (written $

)

...................................

...................................

...................................

1.2 Assumed (written $

317,025

)

.......................337,276

.......................521,774

................... 1,747,208

1.3 Ceded (written $

)

...................................

...................................

...................................

1.4 Net (written $

317,025 )

.......................337,276

.......................521,774

................... 1,747,208

DEDUCTIONS:

2.

Losses incurred (current accident year $

41,029

):

2.1 Direct

...................................

...................................

...................................

2.2 Assumed

.......................(69,387)

.....................(513,540)

.....................(928,817)

2.3 Ceded

...................................

...................................

...................................

2.4 Net

.......................(69,387)

.....................(513,540)

.....................(928,817)

3.

....................................................................................................Loss adjustment expenses incurred

........................ (1,338)

........................ (1,694)

........................ (5,677)

4.

.................................................................................................Other underwriting expenses incurred

...................... 651,746

...................... 688,552

................... 4,731,408

5.

..................................................................................Aggregate write-ins for underwriting deductions

.................................0

.................................0

.................................0

6.

Total underwriting deductions (Lines 2 through 5)

...............................................................................

...................... 581,021

.......................173,318

................... 3,796,914

7.

Net income of protected cells

8.

Net underwriting gain (loss) (Line 1 minus Line 6 + Line 7)

.....................(243,745)

...................... 348,456

................. (2,049,706)

INVESTMENT INCOME

9.

............................................................................................................Net investment income earned

.......................738,029

...................... 639,801

...................2,827,046

10.

Net realized capital gains (losses)

less capital gains tax of $

....................

0

11,297

11.

Net investment gain (loss) (Lines 9 + 10)

.......................738,029

...................... 639,801

................... 2,838,343

OTHER INCOME

12.

Net gain or (loss) from agents' or premium balances charged off (amount recovered

$

amount charged off $

)

.................................0

.................................0

.................................0

13.

......................................................................Finance and service charges not included in premiums

...................................

...................................

...................................

14.

Aggregate write-ins for miscellaneous income

0

0

0

15.

Total other income (Lines 12 through 14)

0

0

0

16. Net income before dividends to policyholders, after capital gains tax and before all other federal

and foreign income taxes (Lines 8 + 11 + 15)

494,284

988,257

788,637

17.

Dividends to policyholders

18.

Net income, after dividends to policyholders, after capital gains tax and before all other federal and

foreign income taxes (Line 16 minus Line 17)

494,284

988,257

788,637

19.

Federal and foreign income taxes incurred

606,701

129,669

(70,111)

20.

Net income (Line 18 minus Line 19)(to Line 22)

(112,417)

858,588

858,748

CAPITAL AND SURPLUS ACCOUNT

21.

Surplus as regards policyholders, December 31 prior year

52,608,965

56,136,297

56,136,297

22.

Net income (from Line 20)

(112,417)

858,588

858,748

23.

Net transfers (to) from Protected Cell accounts

...................................

...................................

...................................

24.

Change in net unrealized capital gains (losses) less capital gains tax of $

...................................

...................................

...................................

25.

Change in net unrealized foreign exchange capital gain (loss)

...................................

...................................

...................................

26.

Change in net deferred income tax

........................ (1,164)

........................ (7,583)

.....................(311,170)

27.

Change in nonadmitted assets

............................... 43

............................. 305

...................... 285,170

28.

Change in provision for reinsurance

...................................

...................................

.................................0

29.

Change in surplus notes

...................................

...................................

...................................

30.

Surplus (contributed to) withdrawn from protected cells

...................................

...................................

...................................

31.

Cumulative effect of changes in accounting principles

...................................

...................................

...................................

32.

Capital changes:

32.1 Paid in

...................................

...................................

...................................

32.2 Transferred from surplus (Stock Dividend)

...................................

...................................

...................................

32.3 Transferred to surplus

...................................

...................................

...................................

33.

Surplus adjustments:

33.1 Paid in

.................................0

.................................0

.................................0

33.2 Transferred to capital (Stock Dividend)

...................................

...................................

...................................

33.3 Transferred from capital

...................................

...................................

...................................

34.

Net remittances from or (to) Home Office

...................................

...................................

...................................

35.

Dividends to stockholders

...................................

...................................

................. (5,000,000)

36.

Change in treasury stock

...................................

...................................

.................................0

37.

Aggregate write-ins for gains and losses in surplus

642,817

(77,196)

639,920

38.

Change in surplus as regards policyholders (Lines 22 through 37)

529,279

774,114

(3,527,332)

39.

Surplus as regards policyholders, as of statement date (Lines 21 plus 38)

53,138,244

56,910,411

52,608,965

DETAILS OF WRITE-INS

0501

....................................

....................................

0502

....................................

....................................

0503

....................................

....................................

0598.

Summary of remaining write-ins for Line 5 from overflow page

.................................0

.................................0

.................................0

0599.

Totals (Lines 0501 through 0503 plus 0598)(Line 5 above)

0

0

0

1401

....................................

....................................

1402

....................................

....................................

1403

....................................

....................................

1498.

Summary of remaining write-ins for Line 14 from overflow page

.................................0

.................................0

.................................0

1499.

Totals (Lines 1401 through 1403 plus 1498)(Line 14 above)

0

0

0

3701.

Decrease (increase) in contingency reserve

642,817

.......................(77,196)

...................... 639,920

3702

....................................

....................................

3703

....................................

....................................

3798.

Summary of remaining write-ins for Line 37 from overflow page

.................................0

.................................0

.................................0

3799.

Totals (Lines 3701 through 3703 plus 3798)(Line 37 above)

642,817

(77,196)

639,920

4

STATEMENT AS OF MARCH 31, 2023 OF THE Essent Guaranty of PA, Inc.

CASH FLOW

1

2

3

Current Year

Prior Year

Prior Year Ended

To Date

To Date

December 31

Cash from Operations

1.

Premiums collected net of reinsurance

.......................335,321

...................... 489,082

................... 1,656,037

2.

Net investment income

.......................887,342

...................... 728,549

................... 2,963,893

3.

Miscellaneous income

0

0

0

4.

Total (Lines 1 to 3)

1,222,663

1,217,631

4,619,930

5.

Benefit and loss related payments

........................ 21,530

..........................7,924

........................ 52,777

6.

.................Net transfers to Separate Accounts, Segregated Accounts and Protected Cell Accounts

.................................0

.................................0

.................................0

7.

...............................................Commissions, expenses paid and aggregate write-ins for deductions

...................... 589,958

...................... 716,601

...................4,750,105

8.

Dividends paid to policyholders

.................................0

.................................0

.................................0

9.

Federal and foreign income taxes paid (recovered) net of $

tax on capital

gains (losses)

38,609

76,611

54,210

10.

Total (Lines 5 through 9)

650,097

801,136

4,857,092

11.

Net cash from operations (Line 4 minus Line 10)

572,566

416,495

(237,162)

Cash from Investments

12. Proceeds from investments sold, matured or repaid:

12.1

Bonds

................... 1,637,863

................... 2,786,237

................... 9,231,573

12.2

Stocks

.................................0

.................................0

.................................0

12.3

Mortgage loans

.................................0

.................................0

.................................0

12.4

Real estate

.................................0

.................................0

.................................0

12.5

Other invested assets

.................................0

.................................0

.................................0

12.6

Net gains or (losses) on cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments

.................................0

.................................0

.................................0

12.7

Miscellaneous proceeds

0

0

0

12.8 Total investment proceeds (Lines 12.1 to 12.7)

................... 1,637,863

................... 2,786,237

................... 9,231,573

13. Cost of investments acquired (long-term only):

13.1

Bonds

.................................0

...................1,500,000

................... 5,647,761

13.2

Stocks

.................................0

.................................0

.................................0

13.3

Mortgage loans

.................................0

.................................0

.................................0

13.4

Real estate

.................................0

.................................0

.................................0

13.5

Other invested assets

.................................0

.................................0

.................................0

13.6

Miscellaneous applications

0

0

0

13.7

Total investments acquired (Lines 13.1 to 13.6)

0

1,500,000

5,647,761

14. Net increase (or decrease) in contract loans and premium notes

0

0

0

15. Net cash from investments (Line 12.8 minus Line 13.7 and Line 14)

1,637,863

1,286,237

3,583,812

Cash from Financing and Miscellaneous Sources

16. Cash provided (applied):

16.1

Surplus notes, capital notes

.................................0

.................................0

.................................0

16.2

Capital and paid in surplus, less treasury stock

.................................0

.................................0

.................................0

16.3

Borrowed funds

.................................0

.................................0

.................................0

16.4

Net deposits on deposit-type contracts and other insurance liabilities

.................................0

.................................0

.................................0

16.5 Dividends to stockholders

.................................0

.................................0

...................5,000,000

16.6 Other cash provided (applied)

(495,757)

4,714

525,484

17. Net cash from financing and miscellaneous sources (Line 16.1 through Line 16.4 minus Line 16.5

plus Line 16.6)

(495,757)

4,714

(4,474,516)

RECONCILIATION OF CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND SHORT-TERM INVESTMENTS

18.

Net change in cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments (Line 11, plus Lines 15 and 17) .

................... 1,714,673

19.

Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments:

19.1 Beginning of year

................... 4,324,627

19.2 End of period (Line 18 plus Line 19.1)

6,039,300

................... 1,707,446

...................5,452,493

7,159,939

................. (1,127,866)

...................5,452,493

4,324,627

Note: Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information for non-cash transactions:

5

Essent Group Ltd. published this content on 15 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 1 049 M - -
Net income 2023 653 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 7,06x
Yield 2023 2,29%
Capitalization 4 679 M 4 679 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 4,46x
Capi. / Sales 2024 4,12x
Nbr of Employees 337
Free-Float 97,5%
