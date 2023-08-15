*13748202320100102*
PROPERTY AND CASUALTY COMPANIES - ASSOCIATION EDITION
QUARTERLY STATEMENT
AS OF JUNE 30, 2023
OF THE CONDITION AND AFFAIRS OF THE
Essent Guaranty of PA, Inc.
NAIC Group Code
4694
4694
NAIC Company Code 13748
Employer's ID Number
27-1440460
(Current)
(Prior)
Organized under the Laws of
Pennsylvania
, State of Domicile or Port of Entry
PA
Country of Domicile
United States of America
Incorporated/Organized
11/19/2009
Commenced Business
03/15/2010
Statutory Home Office
Two Radnor Corporate Center - 100 Matsonford Rd., 3rd Floor ,
Radnor, PA, US 19087
(Street and Number)
(City or Town, State, Country and Zip Code)
Main Administrative Office
Two Radnor Corporate Center - 100 Matsonford Rd., 3rd Floor
(Street and Number)
Radnor, PA, US 19087
,
877-673-8190
(City or Town, State, Country and Zip Code)
(Area Code) (Telephone Number)
Mail Address
Two Radnor Corporate Center - 100 Matsonford Rd., 3rd Floor
,
Radnor, PA, US 19087
(Street and Number or P.O. Box)
(City or Town, State, Country and Zip Code)
Primary Location of Books and Records
Two Radnor Corporate Center - 100 Matsonford Rd., 3rd Floor
(Street and Number)
Radnor, PA, US 19087
,
877-673-8190
(City or Town, State, Country and Zip Code)
(Area Code) (Telephone Number)
Internet Website Address
www.essent.us
Statutory Statement Contact
David Weinstock
,
610-230-0569
(Name)
(Area Code) (Telephone Number)
David.Weinstock@essent.us
,
610-386-2396
(E-mail Address)
(FAX Number)
OFFICERS
President/CEO
Mark Anthony Casale
SVP/CFO
David Bruce Weinstock #
SVP/CLO/Secretary
Mary Lourdes Gibbons
SVP/COO
William Daniel Kaiser
OTHER
Joseph James Manion Jr., VP/Treasurer
DIRECTORS OR TRUSTEES
Mark Anthony Casale
Christopher Gerard Curran
Robert Emil Glanville
Angela Louise Heise
Anu Karna
Roy James Kasmar
Douglas John Pauls
State of
Pennsylvania
SS:
County of
Delaware
The officers of this reporting entity being duly sworn, each depose and say that they are the described officers of said reporting entity, and that on the reporting period stated above, all of the herein described assets were the absolute property of the said reporting entity, free and clear from any liens or claims thereon, except as herein stated, and that this statement, together with related exhibits, schedules and explanations therein contained, annexed or referred to, is a full and true statement of all the assets and liabilities and of the condition and affairs of the said reporting entity as of the reporting period stated above, and of its income and deductions therefrom for the period ended, and have been completed in accordance with the NAIC Annual Statement Instructions and Accounting Practices and Procedures manual except to the extent that: (1) state law may differ; or, (2) that state rules or regulations require differences in reporting not related to accounting practices and procedures, according to the best of their information, knowledge and belief, respectively. Furthermore, the scope of this attestation by the described officers also includes the related corresponding electronic filing with the NAIC, when required, that is an exact copy (except for formatting differences due to electronic filing) of the enclosed statement. The electronic filing may be requested by various regulators in lieu of or in addition to the enclosed statement.
Mark Anthony Casale
Mary Lourdes Gibbons
David Bruce Weinstock
President/CEO
SVP/CLO/Secretary
SVP/CFO
a. Is this an original filing?
Yes [ X ] No [ ]
Subscribed and sworn to before me this
b. If no,
7th
day of
August 2023
1.
State the amendment number
2.
Date filed
3.
Number of pages attached
Lois A. Chapla
Notary Public
06/11/2027
STATEMENT AS OF JUNE 30, 2023 OF THE Essent Guaranty of PA, Inc.
ASSETS
Current Statement Date
4
1
2
3
December 31
Net Admitted Assets
Prior Year Net
Assets
Nonadmitted Assets
(Cols. 1 - 2)
Admitted Assets
1.
Bonds
................100,468,634
...................................
................
100,468,634
............... 105,868,222
2.
Stocks:
2.1 Preferred stocks
...................................
...................................
.................................
0
.................................0
2.2 Common stocks
...................................
...................................
.................................
0
.................................0
3. Mortgage loans on real estate:
3.1 First liens
...................................
...................................
0
0
3.2 Other than first liens
...................................
...................................
0
0
4.
Real estate:
4.1 Properties occupied by the company (less $
encumbrances)
...................................
...................................
0
0
4.2 Properties held for
the production of income (less
$
encumbrances)
...................................
...................................
.................................0
.................................0
4.3 Properties held for sale (less $
.......................................................................................encumbrances)
...................................
...................................
.................................0
.................................0
5.
Cash ($
1,571,595 ), cash equivalents
($
8,465,972
) and short-term
investments ($
...................................
)
10,037,567
...................................
10,037,567
4,324,627
6.
Contract loans (including $
................................... premium notes)
...................................
...................................
0
0
7.
Derivatives
...................................
...................................
0
0
8.
Other invested assets
...................................
...................................
0
0
9.
Receivables for securities
...................................
...................................
0
0
10.
Securities lending reinvested collateral assets
...................................
...................................
0
0
11.
Aggregate write-ins for invested assets
0
0
0
0
12.
Subtotals, cash and invested assets (Lines 1 to 11)
110,506,201
0
110,506,201
110,192,849
13.
Title plants less $
charged off (for Title insurers
only)
...................................
...................................
0
0
14.
Investment income due and accrued
704,037
...................................
704,037
699,606
15. Premiums and considerations:
15.1
Uncollected premiums and agents' balances in the course of collection
........................ 80,336
................................... ........................ 80,336
90,235
15.2
Deferred premiums, agents' balances and installments booked but
deferred and not yet due (including $
earned but unbilled premiums)
...................................
................................... .................................0
0
15.3
Accrued retrospective premiums ($
) and
contracts subject to redetermination ($
)
...................................
................................... .................................0
0
16. Reinsurance:
16.1
Amounts recoverable from reinsurers
...................................
...................................
0
0
16.2
Funds held by or deposited with reinsured companies
...................................
...................................
0
0
16.3
Other amounts receivable under reinsurance contracts
...................................
...................................
0
0
17.
Amounts receivable relating to uninsured plans
...................................
...................................
0
0
18.1
Current federal and foreign income tax recoverable and interest thereon ....
...................................
...................................
0
84,018
18.2
Net deferred tax asset
127,712
109,078
18,634
20,575
19.
Guaranty funds receivable or on deposit
...................................
...................................
.................................0
.................................0
20.
.....................................Electronic data processing equipment and software
...................................
...................................
.................................0
.................................0
21. Furniture and equipment, including health care delivery assets
($
)
...................................
...................................
0
0
22.
Net adjustment in assets and liabilities due to foreign exchange rates
...................................
...................................
0
0
23.
.....................................Receivables from parent, subsidiaries and affiliates
...................................
...................................
.................................0
.................................0
24.
Health care ($
) and other amounts receivable
...................................
...................................
.................................0
.................................0
25.
Aggregate write-ins for other than invested assets
0
0
0
0
26. Total assets excluding Separate Accounts, Segregated Accounts and
Protected Cell Accounts (Lines 12 to 25)
111,418,286
109,078
111,309,208
111,087,283
27.
From Separate Accounts, Segregated Accounts and Protected Cell
Accounts
...................................
...................................
0
0
28.
Total (Lines 26 and 27)
111,418,286
109,078
111,309,208
111,087,283
DETAILS OF WRITE-INS
1101.
......................................................................................................................
....................................
....................................
....................................
....................................
1102.
......................................................................................................................
....................................
....................................
....................................
....................................
1103.
......................................................................................................................
....................................
....................................
....................................
....................................
1198.
Summary of remaining write-ins for Line 11 from overflow page
.................................0
.................................0
.................................0
.................................0
1199.
Totals (Lines 1101 through 1103 plus 1198)(Line 11 above)
0
0
0
0
2501.
.......................................................................................................................
....................................
....................................
....................................
....................................
2502.
.......................................................................................................................
....................................
....................................
....................................
....................................
2503.
.......................................................................................................................
....................................
....................................
....................................
....................................
2598.
Summary of remaining write-ins for Line 25 from overflow page
.................................0
.................................0
.................................0
.................................0
2599.
Totals (Lines 2501 through 2503 plus 2598)(Line 25 above)
0
0
0
0
2
STATEMENT AS OF JUNE 30, 2023 OF THE Essent Guaranty of PA, Inc.
LIABILITIES, SURPLUS AND OTHER FUNDS
1
2
Current
December 31,
Statement Date
Prior Year
1.
Losses (current accident year $
76,330 )
...................... 627,551
...................... 804,264
2.
.......................................................................................Reinsurance payable on paid losses and loss adjustment expenses
...................................
.................................0
3.
Loss adjustment expenses
..........................7,632
........................ 10,086
4.
Commissions payable, contingent commissions and other similar charges
.............................................................................
...................................
...................................
5.
...............................................................................................................Other expenses (excluding taxes, licenses and fees)
........................ 77,074
........................ 46,244
6.
...................................................................................Taxes, licenses and fees (excluding federal and foreign income taxes)
..........................4,901
..........................4,901
7.1
Current federal and foreign income taxes (including $ ................................... on realized capital gains (losses))
...................4,549,657
...................................
7.2
Net deferred tax liability
...................................
...................................
8.
Borrowed money $
and interest thereon $
..............................................
...................................
...................................
9.
Unearned premiums (after deducting unearned premiums for ceded reinsurance of $
and
including warranty reserves of $ ................................... and accrued accident and health experience rating refunds
including $
...............................for medical loss ratio rebate per the Public Health Service Act)
........................ 95,979
.......................132,843
10.
Advance premium
...................................
...................................
11.
Dividends declared and unpaid:
11.1 Stockholders
...................................
...................................
11.2 Policyholders
...................................
...................................
12.
........................................................................................Ceded reinsurance premiums payable (net of ceding commissions)
...................................
.................................0
13.
..................................................................................................................Funds held by company under reinsurance treaties
...................................
.................................0
14.
..............................................................................................Amounts withheld or retained by company for account of others
...................................
...................................
15.
........................................................................................................................................Remittances and items not allocated
...................................
...................................
16.
Provision for reinsurance (including $
................................... certified)
...................................
.................................0
17.
...................................................................................Net adjustments in assets and liabilities due to foreign exchange rates
...................................
...................................
18.
Drafts outstanding
...................................
...................................
19.
............................................................................................................................Payable to parent, subsidiaries and affiliates
...................... 114,604
.......................735,786
20.
Derivatives
.................................0
.................................0
21.
Payable for securities
...................................
...................................
22.
....................................................................................................................................................Payable for securities lending
...................................
...................................
23.
......................................................................................................................Liability for amounts held under uninsured plans
...................................
...................................
24.
Capital notes $
and interest thereon $
.................................................
...................................
...................................
25.
Aggregate write-ins for liabilities
55,164,057
56,744,194
26.
Total liabilities excluding protected cell liabilities (Lines 1 through 25)
60,641,455
58,478,318
27.
Protected cell liabilities
...................................
...................................
28.
...............................................................................................................................................Total liabilities (Lines 26 and 27)
................. 60,641,455
................. 58,478,318
29.
............................................................................................................................Aggregate write-ins for special surplus funds
.................................0
.................................0
30.
Common capital stock
...................2,500,000
...................2,500,000
31.
Preferred capital stock
...................................
...................................
32.
Aggregate write-ins for other than special surplus funds
.................................0
.................................0
33.
Surplus notes
...................................
...................................
34.
.......................................................................................................................................Gross paid in and contributed surplus
................. 36,500,000
................. 36,500,000
35.
Unassigned funds (surplus)
................. 11,667,753
................. 13,608,965
36.
Less treasury stock, at cost:
36.1
shares common (value included in Line 30
$
)
...................................
...................................
36.2
shares preferred (value included in Line 31
$
)
37.
Surplus as regards policyholders (Lines 29 to 35, less 36)
50,667,753
52,608,965
38.
Totals (Page 2, Line 28, Col. 3)
111,309,208
111,087,283
DETAILS OF WRITE-INS
2501.
................................................................................................................................................Statutory contingency reserve
................. 55,164,057
................. 56,744,194
2502
....................................
2503
....................................
2598.
..............................................................................................Summary of remaining write-ins for Line 25 from overflow page
.................................0
.................................0
2599.
Totals (Lines 2501 through 2503 plus 2598)(Line 25 above)
55,164,057
56,744,194
2901
....................................
2902
....................................
2903
....................................
2998.
..............................................................................................Summary of remaining write-ins for Line 29 from overflow page
.................................0
.................................0
2999.
Totals (Lines 2901 through 2903 plus 2998)(Line 29 above)
0
0
3201
....................................
3202
....................................
3203
....................................
3298.
..............................................................................................Summary of remaining write-ins for Line 32 from overflow page
.................................0
.................................0
3299.
Totals (Lines 3201 through 3203 plus 3298)(Line 32 above)
0
0
3
STATEMENT AS OF JUNE 30, 2023 OF THE Essent Guaranty of PA, Inc.
STATEMENT OF INCOME
1
2
3
Current
Prior Year
Prior Year Ended
Year to Date
to Date
December 31
UNDERWRITING INCOME
1.
Premiums earned:
1.1 Direct (written $
)
...................................
...................................
.................................0
1.2 Assumed (written $
581,621
)
...................... 618,484
...................... 975,899
................... 1,747,208
1.3 Ceded (written $
)
...................................
...................................
.................................0
1.4 Net (written $
581,621 )
...................... 618,484
...................... 975,899
................... 1,747,208
DEDUCTIONS:
2.
Losses incurred (current accident year $
76,330
):
2.1 Direct
...................................
...................................
.................................0
2.2 Assumed
.....................(146,314)
.....................(860,648)
.....................(928,817)
2.3 Ceded
...................................
...................................
.................................0
2.4 Net
.....................(146,314)
.....................(860,648)
.....................(928,817)
3.
....................................................................................................Loss adjustment expenses incurred
........................ (2,314)
........................ (3,931)
........................ (5,677)
4.
.................................................................................................Other underwriting expenses incurred
...................1,166,844
...................1,867,152
................... 4,731,408
5.
..................................................................................Aggregate write-ins for underwriting deductions
.................................0
.................................0
.................................0
6.
Total underwriting deductions (Lines 2 through 5)
...............................................................................
...................1,018,216
................... 1,002,573
................... 3,796,914
7.
Net income of protected cells
8.
Net underwriting gain (loss) (Line 1 minus Line 6 + Line 7)
.....................(399,732)
.......................(26,674)
................. (2,049,706)
INVESTMENT INCOME
9.
............................................................................................................Net investment income earned
...................1,518,216
................... 1,336,248
...................2,827,046
10.
Net realized capital gains (losses)
less capital gains tax of $
....................
(1)
11,297
11.
Net investment gain (loss) (Lines 9 + 10)
...................1,518,216
................... 1,336,247
................... 2,838,343
OTHER INCOME
12.
Net gain or (loss) from agents' or premium balances charged off (amount recovered
$
amount charged off $
)
.................................0
.................................0
.................................0
13.
......................................................................Finance and service charges not included in premiums
...................................
...................................
...................................
14.
Aggregate write-ins for miscellaneous income
0
0
0
15.
Total other income (Lines 12 through 14)
0
0
0
16. Net income before dividends to policyholders, after capital gains tax and before all other federal
and foreign income taxes (Lines 8 + 11 + 15)
1,118,484
1,309,573
788,637
17.
Dividends to policyholders
18.
Net income, after dividends to policyholders, after capital gains tax and before all other federal and
foreign income taxes (Line 16 minus Line 17)
1,118,484
1,309,573
788,637
19.
Federal and foreign income taxes incurred
4,637,892
1
(70,111)
20.
Net income (Line 18 minus Line 19)(to Line 22)
(3,519,408)
1,309,572
858,748
CAPITAL AND SURPLUS ACCOUNT
21.
Surplus as regards policyholders, December 31 prior year
52,608,965
56,136,297
56,136,297
22.
Net income (from Line 20)
(3,519,408)
1,309,572
858,748
23.
Net transfers (to) from Protected Cell accounts
...................................
...................................
...................................
24.
Change in net unrealized capital gains (losses) less capital gains tax of $
...................................
...................................
...................................
25.
Change in net unrealized foreign exchange capital gain (loss)
...................................
...................................
...................................
26.
Change in net deferred income tax
........................ (2,103)
...................... (49,508)
.....................(311,170)
27.
Change in nonadmitted assets
............................. 162
..........................3,069
...................... 285,170
28.
Change in provision for reinsurance
...................................
...................................
.................................0
29.
Change in surplus notes
...................................
...................................
...................................
30.
Surplus (contributed to) withdrawn from protected cells
...................................
...................................
...................................
31.
Cumulative effect of changes in accounting principles
...................................
...................................
...................................
32.
Capital changes:
32.1 Paid in
...................................
...................................
...................................
32.2 Transferred from surplus (Stock Dividend)
...................................
...................................
...................................
32.3 Transferred to surplus
...................................
...................................
...................................
33.
Surplus adjustments:
33.1 Paid in
.................................0
.................................0
.................................0
33.2 Transferred to capital (Stock Dividend)
...................................
...................................
...................................
33.3 Transferred from capital
...................................
...................................
...................................
34.
Net remittances from or (to) Home Office
...................................
...................................
...................................
35.
Dividends to stockholders
...................................
...................................
................. (5,000,000)
36.
Change in treasury stock
...................................
...................................
.................................0
37.
Aggregate write-ins for gains and losses in surplus
1,580,137
(31,616)
639,920
38.
Change in surplus as regards policyholders (Lines 22 through 37)
(1,941,212)
1,231,517
(3,527,332)
39.
Surplus as regards policyholders, as of statement date (Lines 21 plus 38)
50,667,753
57,367,814
52,608,965
DETAILS OF WRITE-INS
0501
....................................
....................................
0502
....................................
....................................
0503
....................................
....................................
0598.
Summary of remaining write-ins for Line 5 from overflow page
.................................0
.................................0
.................................0
0599.
Totals (Lines 0501 through 0503 plus 0598)(Line 5 above)
0
0
0
1401
....................................
....................................
1402
....................................
....................................
1403
....................................
....................................
1498.
Summary of remaining write-ins for Line 14 from overflow page
.................................0
.................................0
.................................0
1499.
Totals (Lines 1401 through 1403 plus 1498)(Line 14 above)
0
0
0
3701.
Decrease (increase) in contingency reserve
1,580,137
...................................
...................... 639,920
3702.
Increase in contingency reserve
.......................(31,616)
...................................
3703
....................................
....................................
3798.
Summary of remaining write-ins for Line 37 from overflow page
.................................0
.................................0
.................................0
3799.
Totals (Lines 3701 through 3703 plus 3798)(Line 37 above)
1,580,137
(31,616)
639,920
4
STATEMENT AS OF JUNE 30, 2023 OF THE Essent Guaranty of PA, Inc.
CASH FLOW
1
2
3
Current Year
Prior Year
Prior Year Ended
To Date
To Date
December 31
Cash from Operations
1.
Premiums collected net of reinsurance
...................... 591,519
...................... 927,298
................... 1,656,037
2.
Net investment income
................... 1,738,703
................... 1,404,317
................... 2,963,893
3.
Miscellaneous income
0
0
0
4.
Total (Lines 1 to 3)
2,330,222
2,331,615
4,619,930
5.
Benefit and loss related payments
........................ 30,399
........................ 21,829
........................ 52,777
6.
.................Net transfers to Separate Accounts, Segregated Accounts and Protected Cell Accounts
.................................0
.................................0
.................................0
7.
...............................................Commissions, expenses paid and aggregate write-ins for deductions
...................1,136,154
...................1,900,850
...................4,750,105
8.
Dividends paid to policyholders
.................................0
.................................0
.................................0
9.
Federal and foreign income taxes paid (recovered) net of $
tax on capital
gains (losses)
4,217
130,149
54,210
10.
Total (Lines 5 through 9)
1,170,770
2,052,828
4,857,092
11.
Net cash from operations (Line 4 minus Line 10)
1,159,452
278,787
(237,162)
Cash from Investments
12. Proceeds from investments sold, matured or repaid:
12.1
Bonds
................... 5,174,670
...................5,960,174
................... 9,231,573
12.2
Stocks
.................................0
.................................0
.................................0
12.3
Mortgage loans
.................................0
.................................0
.................................0
12.4
Real estate
.................................0
.................................0
.................................0
12.5
Other invested assets
.................................0
.................................0
.................................0
12.6
Net gains or (losses) on cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments
.................................0
.................................0
.................................0
12.7
Miscellaneous proceeds
0
0
0
12.8 Total investment proceeds (Lines 12.1 to 12.7)
................... 5,174,670
...................5,960,174
................... 9,231,573
13. Cost of investments acquired (long-term only):
13.1
Bonds
.................................0
................... 5,597,761
................... 5,647,761
13.2
Stocks
.................................0
.................................0
.................................0
13.3
Mortgage loans
.................................0
.................................0
.................................0
13.4
Real estate
.................................0
.................................0
.................................0
13.5
Other invested assets
.................................0
.................................0
.................................0
13.6
Miscellaneous applications
0
0
0
13.7
Total investments acquired (Lines 13.1 to 13.6)
0
5,597,761
5,647,761
14. Net increase (or decrease) in contract loans and premium notes
0
0
0
15. Net cash from investments (Line 12.8 minus Line 13.7 and Line 14)
5,174,670
362,413
3,583,812
Cash from Financing and Miscellaneous Sources
16. Cash provided (applied):
16.1
Surplus notes, capital notes
.................................0
.................................0
.................................0
16.2
Capital and paid in surplus, less treasury stock
.................................0
.................................0
.................................0
16.3
Borrowed funds
.................................0
.................................0
.................................0
16.4
Net deposits on deposit-type contracts and other insurance liabilities
.................................0
.................................0
.................................0
16.5 Dividends to stockholders
.................................0
.................................0
...................5,000,000
16.6 Other cash provided (applied)
(621,182)
(19,415)
525,484
17. Net cash from financing and miscellaneous sources (Line 16.1 through Line 16.4 minus Line 16.5
plus Line 16.6)
(621,182)
(19,415)
(4,474,516)
RECONCILIATION OF CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND SHORT-TERM INVESTMENTS
18.
Net change in cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments (Line 11, plus Lines 15 and 17) .
...................5,712,940
19.
Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments:
19.1 Beginning of year
................... 4,324,627
19.2 End of period (Line 18 plus Line 19.1)
10,037,567
...................... 621,785
...................5,452,493
6,074,278
................. (1,127,866)
...................5,452,493
4,324,627
Note: Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information for non-cash transactions:
5
