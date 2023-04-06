Essent : Proxy Card For 2023 Annual General Meeting Of Shareholders
04/06/2023 | 05:32pm EDT
------------------
ESSENT GROUP LTD.
Proxy for Annual General Meeting of Shareholders on May 2, 2023
Solicited on Behalf of the Board of Directors
The undersigned hereby appoints Mark A. Casale and Mary L. Gibbons, and each of them, with full power of substitution and power to act alone, as proxies to vote all the Common Shares which the undersigned would be entitled to vote if present and acting at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of Essent Group Ltd., to be held on May 2, 2023 virtually via the Internet originating from Bermuda by visiting https://web.lumiagm.com/209457238 (passcode: essent2023), and at any adjournments or postponements thereof, as follows:
(Continued and to be signed on the reverse side.)
1.1
14475
ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS OF
ESSENT GROUP LTD.
May 2, 2023
GO GREEN
e-Consent makes it easy to go paperless. With e-Consent, you can quickly access your proxy material, statements and other eligible documents online, while reducing costs, clutter and paper waste. Enroll today via www.astfinancial.com to enjoy online access.
IMPORTANT NOTICE REGARDING THE AVAILABILITY OF PROXY MATERIALS FOR THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS TO BE HELD ON MAY 2, 2023:The Notice of Annual Meeting, Proxy Statement and 2022 Annual Report to Shareholders are available on our website at http://www.essentgroup.com.
Please sign, date and mail
your proxy card in the
envelope provided as soon
as possible.
Please detach along perforated line and mail in the envelope provided.
20330030300000001000
2
050223
THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS RECOMMENDS A VOTE "FOR" THE ELECTION OF DIRECTORS,
AND "FOR" PROPOSALS 2, 3 AND 4.
PLEASE SIGN, DATE AND RETURN PROMPTLY IN THE ENCLOSED ENVELOPE. PLEASE MARK YOUR VOTE IN BLUE OR BLACK INK AS SHOWN HERE x
1. ELECTION OF DIRECTORS
2. REAPPOINTMENT OF PRICEWATERHOUSECOOPERS LLP AS
FOR
AGAINST
ABSTAIN
NOMINEES:
INDEPENDENT REGISTERED PUBLIC ACCOUNTING FIRM
FOR ALL NOMINEES
FOR THE YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2023 AND UNTIL THE
O Mark A. Casale
Class III Director
2024 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS, AND
O Douglas J. Pauls
Class III Director
TO REFER THE DETERMINATION OF THE AUDITORS'
WITHHOLD AUTHORITY
O William Spiegel
Class III Director
COMPENSATION TO THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS.
FOR ALL NOMINEES
3. PROvIDE A NON-BINDING, ADvISORY vOTE ON OUR
FOR
AGAINST
ABSTAIN
FOR ALL EXCEPT
EXECUTIvE COMPENSATION.
(See instructions below)
4. APPROvE THE ESSENT GROUP LTD. 2013 LONG-TERMFOR AGAINST ABSTAIN
INCENTIvE PLAN, AS AMENDED AND RESTATED.
In their discretion, the proxies are authorized to vote upon such other business
as may properly come before the 2023 Annual General Meeting of
INSTRUCTIONS:To withhold authority to vote for any individual nominee(s), mark "FOR ALL EXCEPT"
Shareholders. This proxy when properly executed will be voted as directed
herein by the undersigned shareholder. If no direction is made, this proxy
and fill in the circle next to each nominee you wish to withhold, as shown here:
will be voted FOR ALL NOMINEES in Proposal 1 and FOR Proposals 2, 3
and 4.
To change the address on your account, please check the box at right and
MARK "X" HERE IF YOU PLAN TO ATTEND THE MEETING.
indicate your new address in the address space above. Please note that
changes to the registered name(s) on the account may not be submitted via
this method.
Signature of Shareholder
Date:
Signature of Shareholder
Date:
Note:
Please sign exactly as your name or names appear on this Proxy. When shares are held jointly, each holder should sign. When
signing as executor, administrator, attorney, trustee or
guardian,
please give full
title as such. If the signer is a corporation, please sign full corporate name by duly authorized officer, giving full title as such. If signer is a partnership, please sign in partnership name by authorized person.
ANNUAL GEN RAL MEETING
F SHAREHOL ERS OF
ESSENT GROUP LTD.
May 2, 2023
INTERNET-Access "www.voteproxy.com"
PROXY VOTING INSTRUCTIONS
and follow the on-screen
instructions or scan the QR code with your smartphone. Have your
proxy card available when you access the web page.
TELEPHONE- Call
toll-free 1-800-PROXIES
(1-800-776-9437) in
the United States or
1-718-921-8500 from foreign countries and
follow the instructions. Have your proxy card available when you call.
vote online/phone until 11:59 PM EST the day before the meeting.
MAIL- Sign, date and mail your proxy card in the envelope provided
COMPANY NUMBER
as soon as possible.
VIRTUALLY AT THE MEETING- You may
vote your shares
by attending the Annual Meeting online by visiting
Please detach along perforated line and mail in the envelope provided IFyou are not voting via telephone or the Internet.
20330030300000001000
2
050223
THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS RECOMMENDS A VOTE "FOR" THE ELECTION OF DIRECTORS,
AND "FOR" PROPOSALS 2, 3 AND 4.
PLEASE SIGN, DATE AND RETURN PROMPTLY IN THE ENCLOSED ENVELOPE. PLEASE MARK YOUR VOTE IN BLUE OR BLACK INK AS SHOWN HERE x
1. ELECTION OF DIRECTORS
2. REAPPOINTMENT OF PRICEWATERHOUSECOOPERS LLP AS
FOR
AGAINST
ABSTAIN
NOMINEES:
INDEPENDENT REGISTERED PUBLIC ACCOUNTING FIRM
FOR ALL NOMINEES
FOR THE YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2023 AND UNTIL THE
O Mark A. Casale
Class III Director
2024 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS, AND
O Douglas J. Pauls
Class III Director
TO REFER THE DETERMINATION OF THE AUDITORS'
WITHHOLD AUTHORITY
O William Spiegel
Class III Director
COMPENSATION TO THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS.
FOR ALL NOMINEES
3. PROvIDE A NON-BINDING, ADvISORY vOTE ON OUR
FOR
AGAINST
ABSTAIN
FOR ALL EXCEPT
EXECUTIvE COMPENSATION.
(See instructions below)
4. APPROvE THE ESSENT GROUP LTD. 2013 LONG-TERMFOR AGAINST ABSTAIN
INCENTIvE PLAN, AS AMENDED AND RESTATED.
In their discretion, the proxies are authorized to vote upon such other business
as may properly come before the 2023 Annual General Meeting of
INSTRUCTIONS:To withhold authority to vote for any individual nominee(s), mark "FOR ALL EXCEPT"
Shareholders. This proxy when properly executed will be voted as directed
herein by the undersigned shareholder. If no direction is made, this proxy
and fill in the circle next to each nominee you wish to withhold, as shown here:
will be voted FOR ALL NOMINEES in Proposal 1 and FOR Proposals 2, 3
and 4.
To change the address on your account, please check the box at right and
MARK "X" HERE IF YOU PLAN TO ATTEND THE MEETING.
indicate your new address in the address space above. Please note that
changes to the registered name(s) on the account may not be submitted via
this method.
Signature of Shareholder
Date:
Signature of Shareholder
Date:
Note:
Please sign exactly as your name or names appear on this Proxy. When shares are held jointly, each holder should sign. When
signing as executor, administrator, attorney, trustee or
guardian,
please give full
title as such. If the signer is a corporation, please sign full corporate name by duly authorized officer, giving full title as such. If signer is a partnership, please sign in partnership name by authorized person.