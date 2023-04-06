Advanced search
Essent : Proxy Card For 2023 Annual General Meeting Of Shareholders
PU
05:32pEssent : Proxy Card For 2023 Annual General Meeting Of Shareholders
PU
03/15Essent Group Ltd. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Essent : Proxy Card For 2023 Annual General Meeting Of Shareholders

04/06/2023
------------------

ESSENT GROUP LTD.

Proxy for Annual General Meeting of Shareholders on May 2, 2023

Solicited on Behalf of the Board of Directors

The undersigned hereby appoints Mark A. Casale and Mary L. Gibbons, and each of them, with full power of substitution and power to act alone, as proxies to vote all the Common Shares which the undersigned would be entitled to vote if present and acting at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of Essent Group Ltd., to be held on May 2, 2023 virtually via the Internet originating from Bermuda by visiting https://web.lumiagm.com/209457238 (passcode: essent2023), and at any adjournments or postponements thereof, as follows:

(Continued and to be signed on the reverse side.)

1.1

14475

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS OF

ESSENT GROUP LTD.

May 2, 2023

GO GREEN

e-Consent makes it easy to go paperless. With e-Consent, you can quickly access your proxy material, statements and other eligible documents online, while reducing costs, clutter and paper waste. Enroll today via www.astfinancial.com to enjoy online access.

IMPORTANT NOTICE REGARDING THE AVAILABILITY OF PROXY MATERIALS FOR THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS TO BE HELD ON MAY 2, 2023:The Notice of Annual Meeting, Proxy Statement and 2022 Annual Report to Shareholders are available on our website at http://www.essentgroup.com.

Please sign, date and mail

your proxy card in the

envelope provided as soon

as possible.

Please detach along perforated line and mail in the envelope provided.

20330030300000001000

2

050223

THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS RECOMMENDS A VOTE "FOR" THE ELECTION OF DIRECTORS,

AND "FOR" PROPOSALS 2, 3 AND 4.

PLEASE SIGN, DATE AND RETURN PROMPTLY IN THE ENCLOSED ENVELOPE. PLEASE MARK YOUR VOTE IN BLUE OR BLACK INK AS SHOWN HERE x

1. ELECTION OF DIRECTORS

2. REAPPOINTMENT OF PRICEWATERHOUSECOOPERS LLP AS

FOR

AGAINST

ABSTAIN

NOMINEES:

INDEPENDENT REGISTERED PUBLIC ACCOUNTING FIRM

FOR ALL NOMINEES

FOR THE YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2023 AND UNTIL THE

O Mark A. Casale

Class III Director

2024 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS, AND

O Douglas J. Pauls

Class III Director

TO REFER THE DETERMINATION OF THE AUDITORS'

WITHHOLD AUTHORITY

O William Spiegel

Class III Director

COMPENSATION TO THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS.

FOR ALL NOMINEES

3. PROvIDE A NON-BINDING, ADvISORY vOTE ON OUR

FOR

AGAINST

ABSTAIN

FOR ALL EXCEPT

EXECUTIvE COMPENSATION.

(See instructions below)

4. APPROvE THE ESSENT GROUP LTD. 2013 LONG-TERMFOR AGAINST ABSTAIN

INCENTIvE PLAN, AS AMENDED AND RESTATED.

In their discretion, the proxies are authorized to vote upon such other business

as may properly come before the 2023 Annual General Meeting of

INSTRUCTIONS:To withhold authority to vote for any individual nominee(s), mark "FOR ALL EXCEPT"

Shareholders. This proxy when properly executed will be voted as directed

herein by the undersigned shareholder. If no direction is made, this proxy

and fill in the circle next to each nominee you wish to withhold, as shown here:

will be voted FOR ALL NOMINEES in Proposal 1 and FOR Proposals 2, 3

and 4.

To change the address on your account, please check the box at right and

MARK "X" HERE IF YOU PLAN TO ATTEND THE MEETING.

indicate your new address in the address space above. Please note that

changes to the registered name(s) on the account may not be submitted via

this method.

Signature of Shareholder

Date:

Signature of Shareholder

Date:

Note:

Please sign exactly as your name or names appear on this Proxy. When shares are held jointly, each holder should sign. When

signing as executor, administrator, attorney, trustee or

guardian,

please give full

title as such. If the signer is a corporation, please sign full corporate name by duly authorized officer, giving full title as such. If signer is a partnership, please sign in partnership name by authorized person.

Disclaimer

Essent Group Ltd. published this content on 06 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 April 2023 21:30:51 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
fermer