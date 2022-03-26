Essent : Proxy Statement For 2022 Annual General Meeting Of Shareholders

Essent Group Ltd. Clarendon House 2 Church Street Hamilton HM11, Bermuda

TM

Notice of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

To Our Shareholders:

You are cordially invited to attend the 2022 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of Essent Group Ltd., a Bermuda limited company, which will be held via a live webcast originating from Bermuda at 11:30 a.m. Atlantic Daylight Time on May 4, 2022.

Date:

May 4, 2022

Time: 11:30 a.m., Atlantic Daylight Time

Location:

Live via the Internet originating from Bermuda. Please visit:https://web.lumiagm.com/209457238

Record Date:March 4, 2022

At the 2022 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders, shareholders of record as of the close of business on the record date will be asked to consider and vote upon the following matters, as more fully described in the Proxy Statement:

(1) election of three Class II directors to serve through the 2025 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders;

(2) re-appointment PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as our independent registered public accounting firm for the year ending December 31, 2022 and until our 2023 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders, and the referral the determination of the auditors' compensation to the Board of Directors;

(3) a non-binding, advisory resolution on executive compensation;

(4) a non-binding, advisory vote on whether the frequency of the shareholder vote on the compensation of our named executive officers should be every one, two or three years; and

(5) such other business that may properly come before the Annual Meeting.

In light of continuing concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic and the various measures implemented to reduce its impact, including recommendations and protocols issued by public health authorities and US federal, state, and local and Bermuda governments, particularly regarding travel between the United States and Bermuda, we have determined that it is in the best interest of Essent and its shareholders to hold the 2022 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders on a "virtual" basis. You will be able to attend and participate in the Annual Meeting online by visitinghttps://web.lumiagm.com/209457238on the meeting date at the time described above and in the accompanying proxy statement. To participate, you will need your 16-digit control number included in your proxy materials, on your proxy card, or on the instructions that accompanied your proxy materials, and the meeting password, essent2022 (case sensitive). There is no physical location for the Annual Meeting.

Your vote is important to us. To ensure that your shares are represented at the 2022 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders, whether or not you plan to participate in the virtual Annual Meeting, we encourage you to vote your shares electronically via the Internet, by telephone or, if you receive a paper copy of the proxy materials, by signing, dating and completing the accompanying proxy card in the enclosed postage-paid envelope. Voting electronically via the Internet, by telephone, or by returning your proxy card in advance of the meeting does not deprive you of your right to participate in the virtual Annual Meeting. If you participate in the virtual Annual Meeting, you may vote your shares in person, even if you have previously submitted a proxy in writing, by telephone or via the Internet. Our Proxy Statement includes additional instructions on voting procedures for shareholders whose shares are held by a brokerage firm or other custodian.

By order of the Board of Directors,

Conyers Corporate Services (Bermuda) Limited Secretary

TM

Proxy Statement for the

2022 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

Wednesday, May 4, 2022 11:30 a.m. Atlantic Daylight Time

Live via the Internet originating from Bermuda Please visit:https://web.lumiagm.com/209457238Passcode: essent2022 (case sensitive)

The 2022 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the "Annual Meeting") of Essent Group Ltd. ("Essent," "we," "us," "our" or the "Company") will be held to consider and vote upon the following matters:

(1) election of three Class II directors to serve through the 2025 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders;

(2) re-appointment PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as our independent registered public accounting firm for the year ending December 31, 2022 and until our 2023 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders, and the referral the determination of the auditors' compensation to the Board of Directors;

(3) a non-binding, advisory resolution on executive compensation;

(4) a non-binding, advisory vote on whether the frequency of the shareholder vote on the compensation of our named executive officers should be every one, two or three years; and

(5) such other business that may properly come before the Annual Meeting.

Only holders of record of our common shares, par value $0.015 per share, as of the close of business on March 4, 2022 are entitled to notice of and to vote at the Annual Meeting or at any postponement or adjournment of the Annual Meeting.

Our Board of Directors knows of no other business that will be presented for consideration at the Annual Meeting. If any other matter should be properly presented at the Annual Meeting or any postponement or adjournment of the Annual Meeting for action by the shareholders, the persons named in the proxy card will vote the proxy in accordance with their discretion on such matter.

In light of continuing concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic and the various measures implemented to reduce its impact, including recommendations and protocols issued by public health authorities and US federal, state, and local and Bermuda governments, particularly regarding travel between the United States and Bermuda, we have determined that it is in the best interest of Essent and its shareholders to hold the 2022 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders on a "virtual" basis. You will be able to attend and participate in the Annual Meeting online by visitinghttps://web.lumiagm.com/209457238on the meeting date at the time described above and in the accompanying proxy statement. To participate, you will need your 16-digit control number included in your proxy materials, on your proxy card, or on the instructions that accompanied your proxy materials, and the meeting password, essent2022 (case sensitive). There is no physical location for the Annual Meeting.

IMPORTANT NOTICE REGARDING THE AVAILABILITY OF PROXY MATERIALS FOR THE 2022 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS TO BE HELD ON MAY 4, 2022: The Notice of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders, Proxy Statement and 2021 Annual Report to Shareholders are available at www.essentgroup.com. These documents are first being mailed to shareholders on or about March 25, 2022. Our 2021 Annual Report to Shareholders, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, is not part of the proxy soliciting material.

Table of Contents

ProxyStatementSummary ................................................... 1

2022 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders Information . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1

2021 Financial Highlights . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 2

2021CompensationHighlights .............................................. 3

Risk-Based Pricing and Reinsurance . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 4

Dividends . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 4

Commitment to Sustainability Practices . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 5

Proposal No. 1: Election of Directors . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 10

Director Criteria, Qualifications, Experience and Tenure . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 11

Annual Board Evaluation Process . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 12

ShareholderNomineesfortheBoardofDirectors ................................ 12

InformationConcerningDirectors ............................................ 13

Nominees for Election as Class II Directors for a Three Year Term Continuing Until the 2025

AnnualGeneralMeetingofShareholders ..................................... 14

Directors With Terms That Do Not Expire at the Annual Meeting . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 16

The Board of Directors and its Committees . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 19

RoleoftheBoard ........................................................ 19

BoardLeadershipStructure ................................................. 19

DeterminationofDirectorIndependence ...................................... 20

Board Committees and their Roles . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 20

CorporateGovernance ...................................................... 25

Corporate Governance Guidelines . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 25

Code of Business Conduct and Ethics . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 25

Succession Planning . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 25

ShareOwnershipGuidelines ................................................ 25

No Hedging Policy . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 26

Compensation Committee Interlocks and Insider Participation . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 26 Availability of Committee Charters; Corporate Governance Guidelines; and Code of

Business Conduct and Ethics . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 26

Communications with our Board of Directors and Non-Employee Directors . . . . . . . . . . . . . 27

BoardofDirectors'RoleinRiskOversight ...................................... 27

DirectorCompensation .................................................... 27

Executives and Executive Compensation . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 30

Current Executive Officers . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 30

CompensationDiscussionandAnalysis ........................................ 33

CompensationCommitteeReport ............................................ 49

SummaryCompensationTable .............................................. 50

GrantsofPlanBasedAwardsTable ........................................... 51

Narrative Disclosure to Summary Table and Grants of Plan-Based Award Table . . . . . . . . . . 52

OutstandingEquityAwardsatFiscalYear-End ................................... 53

Option Exercises and Stock Vested . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 55

PensionBenefits ......................................................... 55

Non-QualifiedDeferredCompensation ........................................ 55

Potential Payments upon Termination or Change in Control . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 56

CEOPayRatio ........................................................... 60

Common Share Ownership by Directors and Executive Officers . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 61

PrincipalBeneficialOwnersofShares ........................................... 63 Proposal No. 2: Re-appointment of Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm and

Referral of the Determination of the Auditors' Compensation to the Board of Directors . . . 64

RequiredVoteandRecommendation ......................................... 64

Fees Paid to Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 64

Pre-ApprovalofServices ................................................... 65

Report of the Audit Committee . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 66

Proposal No. 3: Advisory Vote on Executive Compensation . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 67

Proposal No. 4: Advisory Vote on Frequency of Advisory Votes on Executive Compensation . . 68

Additional Information . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 69

CertainRelationshipsandRelatedTransactions .................................. 69

Other Business at the Annual Meeting . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 70

Delinquent Section 16(a) Reports . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 71

Shareholder Proposals for the 2023 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders . . . . . . . . . . . 71

Frequently Asked Questions about the 2022 Annual Meeting . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 72