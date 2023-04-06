Essent : Proxy Statement For 2023 Annual General Meeting Of Shareholders

You are cordially invited to attend the 2023 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of Essent Group Ltd., a Bermuda limited company, which will be held via a live webcast originating from Bermuda at 4:00 p.m. Atlantic Daylight Time on May 2, 2023.

At the 2023 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders, shareholders of record as of the close of business on the record date will be asked to consider and vote upon the following matters, as more fully described in the Proxy Statement:

election of three Class III directors to serve through the 2026 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders; re-appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as our independent registered public accounting firm for the year ending December 31, 2023 and until our 2024 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders, and the referral the determination of the auditors' compensation to the Board of Directors; a non-binding, advisory resolution on executive compensation; approval of the Essent Group Ltd. 2013 Long-Term Incentive Plan, as amended and restated; and such other business that may properly come before the Annual Meeting.

You will be able to attend and participate in the Annual Meeting online by visiting https://web.lumiagm.com/209457238 on the meeting date at the time described above and in the accompanying proxy statement. To participate, you will need your 16-digit control number included in your proxy materials, on your proxy card, or on the instructions that accompanied your proxy materials, and the meeting password, essent2023 (case sensitive). There is no physical location for the Annual Meeting.

Your vote is important to us. To ensure that your shares are represented at the 2023 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders, whether or not you plan to participate in the virtual Annual Meeting, we encourage you to vote your shares electronically via the Internet, by telephone or, if you receive a paper copy of the proxy materials, by signing, dating and completing the accompanying proxy card in the enclosed postage-paid envelope. Voting electronically via the Internet, by telephone, or by returning your proxy card in advance of the meeting does not deprive you of your right to participate in the virtual Annual Meeting. If you participate in the virtual Annual Meeting, you may vote your shares in person, even if you have previously submitted a proxy in writing, by telephone or via the Internet. Our Proxy Statement includes additional instructions on voting procedures for shareholders whose shares are held by a brokerage firm or other custodian.

By order of the Board of Directors,

Conyers Corporate Services (Bermuda) Limited Secretary