Essent : Proxy Statement For 2023 Annual General Meeting Of Shareholders
04/06/2023 | 05:32pm EDT
2023 PROXY STATEMENT &
NOTICE OF ANNUAL MEETING
Essent Group Ltd.
Clarendon House
2 Church Street
Hamilton HM11, Bermuda
TM
Notice of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
To Our Shareholders:
You are cordially invited to attend the 2023 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of Essent Group Ltd., a Bermuda limited company, which will be held via a live webcast originating from Bermuda at 4:00 p.m. Atlantic Daylight Time on May 2, 2023.
At the 2023 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders, shareholders of record as of the close of business on the record date will be asked to consider and vote upon the following matters, as more fully described in the Proxy Statement:
election of three Class III directors to serve through the 2026 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders;
re-appointmentof PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as our independent registered public accounting firm for the year ending December 31, 2023 and until our 2024 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders, and the referral the determination of the auditors' compensation to the Board of Directors;
a non-binding, advisory resolution on executive compensation;
approval of the Essent Group Ltd. 2013 Long-Term Incentive Plan, as amended and restated; and
such other business that may properly come before the Annual Meeting.
You will be able to attend and participate in the Annual Meeting online by visiting https://web.lumiagm.com/209457238 on the meeting date at the time described above and in the accompanying proxy statement. To participate, you will need your 16-digit control number included in your proxy materials, on your proxy card, or on the instructions that accompanied your proxy materials, and the meeting password, essent2023 (case sensitive). There is no physical location for the Annual Meeting.
Your vote is important to us. To ensure that your shares are represented at the 2023 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders, whether or not you plan to participate in the virtual Annual Meeting, we encourage you to vote your shares electronically via the Internet, by telephone or, if you receive a paper copy of the proxy materials, by signing, dating and completing the accompanying proxy card in the enclosed postage-paid envelope. Voting electronically via the Internet, by telephone, or by returning your proxy card in advance of the meeting does not deprive you of your right to participate in the virtual Annual Meeting. If you participate in the virtual Annual Meeting, you may vote your shares in person, even if you have previously submitted a proxy in writing, by telephone or via the Internet. Our Proxy Statement includes additional instructions on voting procedures for shareholders whose shares are held by a brokerage firm or other custodian.
The 2023 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the "Annual Meeting") of Essent Group Ltd. ("Essent," "we," "us," "our" or the "Company") will be held to consider and vote upon the following matters:
Only holders of record of our common shares, par value $0.015 per share, as of the close of business on March 3, 2023 are entitled to notice of and to vote at the Annual Meeting or at any postponement or adjournment of the Annual Meeting.
Our Board of Directors knows of no other business that will be presented for consideration at the Annual Meeting. If any other matter should be properly presented at the Annual Meeting or any postponement or adjournment of the Annual Meeting for action by the shareholders, the persons named in the proxy card will vote the proxy in accordance with their discretion on such matter.
IMPORTANT NOTICE REGARDING THE AVAILABILITY OF PROXY MATERIALS FOR THE 2023 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS TO BE HELD ON MAY 2, 2023: The Notice of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders, Proxy Statement and 2022 Annual Report to Shareholders are available at www.essentgroup.com. These documents are first being mailed to shareholders on or about
April 6, 2023. Our 2022 Annual Report to Shareholders, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, is not part of the proxy soliciting material.
Table of Contents
Proxy Statement Summary
1
2023 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders Information
1
2022 Financial Highlights
2
2022 Compensation Highlights
3
Credit Performance and Risk-Based Pricing
4
"Buy, Manage and Distribute"
4
Capital Management
4
Commitment to Sustainability Practices
5
Proposal No. 1: Election of Directors
10
Director Criteria, Qualifications, Experience and Tenure
11
Annual Board Evaluation Process
12
Shareholder Nominees for the Board of Directors
12
Information Concerning Directors
13
Nominees for Election as Class III Directors for a Three Year Term Continuing Until the
2026 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
14
Directors With Terms That Do Not Expire at the Annual Meeting
16
The Board of Directors and its Committees
20
Role of the Board
20
Board Leadership Structure
20
Determination of Director Independence
21
Board Committees and their Roles
21
Corporate Governance
26
Corporate Governance Guidelines
26
Code of Business Conduct and Ethics
26
Succession Planning
26
Share Ownership Guidelines
26
No Hedging Policy
27
Compensation Committee Interlocks and Insider Participation
27
Availability of Committee Charters; Corporate Governance Guidelines; and Code of
Business Conduct and Ethics
27
Communications with our Board of Directors and Non-Employee Directors
28
Board of Directors' Role in Risk Oversight
28
Director Compensation
28
Executives and Executive Compensation
31
Current Executive Officers
31
Compensation Discussion and Analysis
33
Compensation Committee Report
48
Summary Compensation Table
49
Grants of Plan Based Awards Table
51
Narrative Disclosure to Summary Table and Grants of Plan-Based Award Table
52
Outstanding Equity Awards at Fiscal Year-End
53
Option Exercises and Stock Vested
56
Pension Benefits
56
Non-Qualified Deferred Compensation
56
Potential Payments upon Termination or Change in Control
56
Pay Versus Performance
62
CEO Pay Ratio
64
Common Share Ownership by Directors and Executive Officers
66
Principal Beneficial Owners of Shares
68
Proposal No. 2: Re-appointment of Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm and
Referral of the Determination of the Auditors' Compensation to the Board of Directors . .
69
Required Vote and Recommendation
69
Fees Paid to Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm
69
Pre-Approval of Services
70
Report of the Audit Committee
71
Proposal No. 3: Advisory Vote on Executive Compensation
72
Proposal No. 4: Approval of the Essent Group Ltd. 2013 Long-Term Incentive Plan, as
amended and restated
73
Additional Information
85
Certain Relationships and Related Transactions
85
Other Business at the Annual Meeting
86
Delinquent Section 16(a) Reports
87
Shareholder Proposals for the 2024 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
87
Frequently Asked Questions about the 2023 Annual Meeting
88
Appendix A-Second Amended and Restated 2013 Essent Group Ltd. Long-Term Incentive