  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Essent Group Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ESNT   BMG3198U1027

ESSENT GROUP LTD.

(ESNT)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-04-06 pm EDT
39.78 USD   +0.58%
05:32pEssent : Proxy Statement For 2023 Annual General Meeting Of Shareholders
PU
05:32pEssent : Proxy Card For 2023 Annual General Meeting Of Shareholders
PU
03/15Essent Group Ltd. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Essent : Proxy Statement For 2023 Annual General Meeting Of Shareholders

04/06/2023 | 05:32pm EDT
2023 PROXY STATEMENT &

NOTICE OF ANNUAL MEETING

Essent Group Ltd.

Clarendon House

2 Church Street

Hamilton HM11, Bermuda

TM

Notice of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

To Our Shareholders:

You are cordially invited to attend the 2023 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of Essent Group Ltd., a Bermuda limited company, which will be held via a live webcast originating from Bermuda at 4:00 p.m. Atlantic Daylight Time on May 2, 2023.

Date:

Time:

Location:

28

May 2, 2023

4:00 p.m.,

Live via the Internet originating

Atlantic Daylight

from Bermuda. Please visit:

Time

https://web.lumiagm.com/209457238

Record Date:

March 3, 2023

At the 2023 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders, shareholders of record as of the close of business on the record date will be asked to consider and vote upon the following matters, as more fully described in the Proxy Statement:

  1. election of three Class III directors to serve through the 2026 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders;
  2. re-appointmentof PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as our independent registered public accounting firm for the year ending December 31, 2023 and until our 2024 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders, and the referral the determination of the auditors' compensation to the Board of Directors;
  3. a non-binding, advisory resolution on executive compensation;
  4. approval of the Essent Group Ltd. 2013 Long-Term Incentive Plan, as amended and restated; and
  5. such other business that may properly come before the Annual Meeting.

You will be able to attend and participate in the Annual Meeting online by visiting https://web.lumiagm.com/209457238 on the meeting date at the time described above and in the accompanying proxy statement. To participate, you will need your 16-digit control number included in your proxy materials, on your proxy card, or on the instructions that accompanied your proxy materials, and the meeting password, essent2023 (case sensitive). There is no physical location for the Annual Meeting.

Your vote is important to us. To ensure that your shares are represented at the 2023 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders, whether or not you plan to participate in the virtual Annual Meeting, we encourage you to vote your shares electronically via the Internet, by telephone or, if you receive a paper copy of the proxy materials, by signing, dating and completing the accompanying proxy card in the enclosed postage-paid envelope. Voting electronically via the Internet, by telephone, or by returning your proxy card in advance of the meeting does not deprive you of your right to participate in the virtual Annual Meeting. If you participate in the virtual Annual Meeting, you may vote your shares in person, even if you have previously submitted a proxy in writing, by telephone or via the Internet. Our Proxy Statement includes additional instructions on voting procedures for shareholders whose shares are held by a brokerage firm or other custodian.

By order of the Board of Directors,

Conyers Corporate Services (Bermuda) Limited Secretary

TM

Proxy Statement for the

2023 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

Tuesday, May 2, 2023

4:00 p.m. Atlantic Daylight Time

Live via the Internet originating from Bermuda Please visit: https://web.lumiagm.com/209457238 Passcode: essent2023 (case sensitive)

The 2023 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the "Annual Meeting") of Essent Group Ltd. ("Essent," "we," "us," "our" or the "Company") will be held to consider and vote upon the following matters:

  1. election of three Class III directors to serve through the 2026 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders;
  2. re-appointmentPricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as our independent registered public accounting firm for the year ending December 31, 2023 and until our 2024 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders, and the referral the determination of the auditors' compensation to the Board of Directors;
  3. a non-binding, advisory resolution on executive compensation;
  4. approval of the Essent Group Ltd. 2013 Long-Term Incentive Plan, as amended and restated; and
  5. such other business that may properly come before the Annual Meeting.

Only holders of record of our common shares, par value $0.015 per share, as of the close of business on March 3, 2023 are entitled to notice of and to vote at the Annual Meeting or at any postponement or adjournment of the Annual Meeting.

Our Board of Directors knows of no other business that will be presented for consideration at the Annual Meeting. If any other matter should be properly presented at the Annual Meeting or any postponement or adjournment of the Annual Meeting for action by the shareholders, the persons named in the proxy card will vote the proxy in accordance with their discretion on such matter.

You will be able to attend and participate in the Annual Meeting online by visiting https://web.lumiagm.com/209457238 on the meeting date at the time described above and in the accompanying proxy statement. To participate, you will need your 16-digit control number included in your proxy materials, on your proxy card, or on the instructions that accompanied your proxy materials, and the meeting password, essent2023 (case sensitive). There is no physical location for the Annual Meeting.

IMPORTANT NOTICE REGARDING THE AVAILABILITY OF PROXY MATERIALS FOR THE 2023 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS TO BE HELD ON MAY 2, 2023: The Notice of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders, Proxy Statement and 2022 Annual Report to Shareholders are available at www.essentgroup.com. These documents are first being mailed to shareholders on or about

April 6, 2023. Our 2022 Annual Report to Shareholders, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, is not part of the proxy soliciting material.

Table of Contents

Proxy Statement Summary

1

2023 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders Information

1

2022 Financial Highlights

2

2022 Compensation Highlights

3

Credit Performance and Risk-Based Pricing

4

"Buy, Manage and Distribute"

4

Capital Management

4

Commitment to Sustainability Practices

5

Proposal No. 1: Election of Directors

10

Director Criteria, Qualifications, Experience and Tenure

11

Annual Board Evaluation Process

12

Shareholder Nominees for the Board of Directors

12

Information Concerning Directors

13

Nominees for Election as Class III Directors for a Three Year Term Continuing Until the

2026 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

14

Directors With Terms That Do Not Expire at the Annual Meeting

16

The Board of Directors and its Committees

20

Role of the Board

20

Board Leadership Structure

20

Determination of Director Independence

21

Board Committees and their Roles

21

Corporate Governance

26

Corporate Governance Guidelines

26

Code of Business Conduct and Ethics

26

Succession Planning

26

Share Ownership Guidelines

26

No Hedging Policy

27

Compensation Committee Interlocks and Insider Participation

27

Availability of Committee Charters; Corporate Governance Guidelines; and Code of

Business Conduct and Ethics

27

Communications with our Board of Directors and Non-Employee Directors

28

Board of Directors' Role in Risk Oversight

28

Director Compensation

28

Executives and Executive Compensation

31

Current Executive Officers

31

Compensation Discussion and Analysis

33

Compensation Committee Report

48

Summary Compensation Table

49

Grants of Plan Based Awards Table

51

Narrative Disclosure to Summary Table and Grants of Plan-Based Award Table

52

Outstanding Equity Awards at Fiscal Year-End

53

Option Exercises and Stock Vested

56

Pension Benefits

56

Non-Qualified Deferred Compensation

56

Potential Payments upon Termination or Change in Control

56

Pay Versus Performance

62

CEO Pay Ratio

64

Common Share Ownership by Directors and Executive Officers

66

Principal Beneficial Owners of Shares

68

Proposal No. 2: Re-appointment of Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm and

Referral of the Determination of the Auditors' Compensation to the Board of Directors . .

69

Required Vote and Recommendation

69

Fees Paid to Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm

69

Pre-Approval of Services

70

Report of the Audit Committee

71

Proposal No. 3: Advisory Vote on Executive Compensation

72

Proposal No. 4: Approval of the Essent Group Ltd. 2013 Long-Term Incentive Plan, as

amended and restated

73

Additional Information

85

Certain Relationships and Related Transactions

85

Other Business at the Annual Meeting

86

Delinquent Section 16(a) Reports

87

Shareholder Proposals for the 2024 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

87

Frequently Asked Questions about the 2023 Annual Meeting

88

Appendix A-Second Amended and Restated 2013 Essent Group Ltd. Long-Term Incentive

Plan

A-1

Disclaimer

Essent Group Ltd. published this content on 06 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 April 2023 21:30:51 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 1 050 M - -
Net income 2023 630 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 6,60x
Yield 2023 2,54%
Capitalization 4 275 M 4 275 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 4,07x
Capi. / Sales 2024 3,74x
Nbr of Employees 346
Free-Float 96,7%
Chart ESSENT GROUP LTD.
Duration : Period :
Essent Group Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ESSENT GROUP LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 39,55 $
Average target price 48,30 $
Spread / Average Target 22,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mark A. Casale Chairman, Co-President & Chief Executive Officer
David B. Weinstock Senior VP, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Anthony David Shore Chief Compliance Officer & Vice President
William L. Spiegel Lead Independent Director
Robert Emil Glanville Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ESSENT GROUP LTD.1.72%4 275
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES-10.06%39 528
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC.-10.72%38 481
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC.-20.56%36 859
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION-15.28%30 251
INTACT FINANCIAL CORPORATION1.40%25 722
