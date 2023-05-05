Essent : Q1 2023 Supplement

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

Other income includes net favorable (unfavorable) changes in the fair value of embedded derivatives associated with certain of our third-party reinsurance agreements, which for the quarters ended March 31, 2023, December 31, 2022, September 30, 2022, June 30, 2022 and March 31, 2022 was ($368), ($6,515), $5,177, ($5,549), and $4,365, respectively.

Income tax expense for the quarters ended March 31, 2023, December 31, 2022, September 30, 2022, June 30, 2022 and March 31, 2022 includes ($368), ($4,122), $2,925, ($299), and $7,002, respectively, of discrete tax (benefit) expense associated with realized and unrealized gains and losses.

Loss ratio is calculated by dividing the provision for losses and LAE by net premiums earned.