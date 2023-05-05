Essent : Q1 2023 Supplement

Financial Results and Supplemental Information (Unaudited)
Quarter Ended March 31, 2023
Exhibit A Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Unaudited)
Exhibit B Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)
Exhibit C Historical Quarterly Data
Exhibit D New Insurance Written
Exhibit E Insurance in Force and Risk in Force
Exhibit F Other Risk in Force
Exhibit G Portfolio Vintage Data
Exhibit H Reinsurance Vintage Data
Exhibit I Portfolio Geographic Data
Exhibit J Rollforward of Defaults and Reserve for Losses and LAE
Exhibit K Detail of Reserves by Default Delinquency
Exhibit L Investments Available for Sale Exhibit M Insurance Company Capital
Exhibit A
Essent Group Ltd. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Unaudited)
Three Months Ended March 31,
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
2023
2022
Revenues:
Direct premiums written
$
239,491
$
220,254
Ceded premiums
(33,591)
(20,523)
Net premiums written
205,900
199,731
Decrease in unearned premiums
5,358
15,599
Net premiums earned
211,258
215,330
Net investment income
43,236
24,680
Realized investment losses, net
(488)
(7,352)
(Loss) income from other invested assets
(2,702)
24,705
Other income
4,942
7,248
Total revenues
256,246
264,611
Losses and expenses:
(Benefit) provision for losses and LAE
(180)
(106,858)
Other underwriting and operating expenses
48,195
40,796
Interest expense
6,936
2,226
Total losses and expenses
54,951
(63,836)
Income before income taxes
201,295
328,447
Income tax expense
30,468
54,280
Net income
$
170,827
$
274,167
Earnings per share:
Basic
$
1.60
$
2.53
Diluted
1.59
2.52
Weighted average shares outstanding:
Basic
106,943
108,166
Diluted
107,585
108,590
Net income
$
170,827
$
274,167
Other comprehensive income (loss):
Change in unrealized appreciation (depreciation) of investments
58,753
(203,006)
Total other comprehensive income (loss)
58,753
(203,006)
Comprehensive income
$
229,580
$
71,161
Loss ratio
(0.1%)
(49.6%)
Expense ratio
22.8
18.9
Combined ratio
22.7%
(30.7%)
Exhibit B
Essent Group Ltd. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)
March 31,
December 31,
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
2023
2022
Assets
Investments
Fixed maturities available for sale, at fair value
$
4,602,284
$
4,489,598
Short-term investments available for sale, at fair value
347,752
252,027
Total investments available for sale
4,950,036
4,741,625
Other invested assets
255,288
257,941
Total investments
5,205,324
4,999,566
Cash
68,633
81,240
Accrued investment income
36,896
33,162
Accounts receivable
61,282
57,399
Deferred policy acquisition costs
9,511
9,910
Property and equipment
18,514
19,571
Prepaid federal income tax
418,460
418,460
Other assets
108,886
104,489
Total assets
$
5,927,506
$
5,723,797
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Liabilities
Reserve for losses and LAE
$
216,022
$
216,464
Unearned premium reserve
157,529
162,887
Net deferred tax liability
383,116
356,810
Credit facility borrowings, net of deferred costs
421,128
420,864
Other accrued liabilities
100,770
104,463
Total liabilities
1,278,565
1,261,488
Commitments and contingencies
Stockholders' Equity
Common shares, $0.015 par value:
Authorized - 233,333; issued and outstanding - 107,659 shares in 2023 and 107,683 shares in 2022
1,615
1,615
Additional paid-in capital
1,334,607
1,350,377
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(324,037)
(382,790)
Retained earnings
3,636,756
3,493,107
Total stockholders' equity
4,648,941
4,462,309
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
5,927,506
$
5,723,797
Return on average equity (1)
15.0%
19.1%
The 2023 return on average equity is calculated by dividing annualized year-to-date 2023 net income by average equity. The 2022 return on average equity is calculated by dividing full year 2022 net income by average equity.
Exhibit C
Essent Group Ltd. and Subsidiaries
Supplemental Information
Historical Quarterly Data
2023
2022
Selected Income Statement Data
March 31
December 31
September 30
June 30
March 31
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
Revenues:
Net premiums earned:
U.S. Mortgage Insurance Portfolio
$
196,565
$
192,670
$
194,272
$
198,891
$
203,312
GSE and other risk share
14,693
14,582
13,662
13,120
12,018
Net premiums earned
211,258
207,252
207,934
212,011
215,330
Net investment income
43,236
37,796
32,594
29,339
24,680
Realized investment (losses) gains, net
(488)
(5,524)
175
(471)
(7,352)
(Loss) income from other invested assets
(2,702)
(7,599)
9,617
1,953
24,705
Other income (loss) (1)
4,942
(1,888)
11,447
1,577
7,248
Total revenues
256,246
230,037
261,767
244,409
264,611
Losses and expenses:
(Benefit) provision for losses and LAE
(180)
4,101
4,252
(76,199)
(106,858)
Other underwriting and operating expenses
48,195
46,895
42,144
41,898
40,796
Interest expense
6,936
6,045
4,450
2,887
2,226
Total losses and expenses
54,951
57,041
50,846
(31,414)
(63,836)
Income before income taxes
201,295
172,996
210,921
275,823
328,447
Income tax expense (2)
30,468
25,630
32,870
44,054
54,280
Net income
$
170,827
$
147,366
$
178,051
$
231,769
$
274,167
Earnings per share:
Basic
$
1.60
$
1.38
$
1.67
$
2.17
$
2.53
Diluted
1.59
1.37
1.66
2.16
2.52
Weighted average shares outstanding:
Basic
106,943
106,881
106,870
106,921
108,166
Diluted
107,585
107,419
107,337
107,283
108,590
Book value per share
$
43.18
$
41.44
$
39.87
$
39.67
$
38.98
Return on average equity (annualized)
15.0 %
13.5 %
16.6 %
21.8 %
26.0 %
Other Data:
Loss ratio (3)
(0.1%)
2.0 %
2.0 %
(35.9)%
(49.6)%
Expense ratio (4)
22.8
22.6
20.3
19.8
18.9
Combined ratio
22.7%
24.6 %
22.3 %
(16.2)%
(30.7)%
Credit Facility
Borrowings outstanding
$
425,000
$
425,000
$
425,000
$
425,000
$
425,000
Undrawn committed capacity
$
400,000
$
400,000
$
400,000
$
400,000
$
400,000
Weighted average interest rate (end of period)
6.52%
6.02 %
4.39 %
2.92 %
1.99 %
Debt-to-capital
8.38%
8.70 %
9.01 %
9.05 %
9.16 %
Other income includes net favorable (unfavorable) changes in the fair value of embedded derivatives associated with certain of our third-party reinsurance agreements, which for the quarters ended March 31, 2023, December 31, 2022, September 30, 2022, June 30, 2022 and March 31, 2022 was ($368), ($6,515), $5,177, ($5,549), and $4,365, respectively.
Income tax expense for the quarters ended March 31, 2023, December 31, 2022, September 30, 2022, June 30, 2022 and March 31, 2022 includes ($368), ($4,122), $2,925, ($299), and $7,002, respectively, of discrete tax (benefit) expense associated with realized and unrealized gains and losses.
Loss ratio is calculated by dividing the provision for losses and LAE by net premiums earned.
Expense ratio is calculated by dividing other underwriting and operating expenses by net premiums earned.
Exhibit C, continued
Essent Group Ltd. and Subsidiaries
Supplemental Information
Historical Quarterly Data
2023
2022
Other Data, continued:
March 31
December 31
September 30
June 30
March 31
($ in thousands)
U.S. Mortgage Insurance Portfolio
Flow:
New insurance written
$
12,893,789
$
13,011,432
$
17,112,017
$
20,096,135
$
12,841,482
New risk written
3,548,015
3,522,726
4,570,699
5,442,115
3,438,016
Bulk:
New insurance written
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
196
$
-
New risk written
-
-
-
29
-
Total:
New insurance written
$
12,893,789
$
13,011,432
$
17,112,017
$
20,096,331
$
12,841,482
New risk written
$
3,548,015
$
3,522,726
$
4,570,669
$
5,442,144
$
3,438,016
Average insurance in force
$
228,885,174
$
224,840,675
$
219,280,350
$
210,896,297
$
206,631,135
Insurance in force (end of period)
$
231,537,417
$
227,062,055
$
222,542,569
$
215,896,531
$
206,842,996
Gross risk in force (end of period) (5)
$
60,879,979
$
59,276,489
$
57,743,091
$
55,678,063
$
52,847,985
Risk in force (end of period)
$
51,469,312
$
49,903,626
$
48,690,571
$
47,289,910
$
45,261,164
Policies in force
815,751
808,596
800,745
789,652
774,002
Weighted average coverage (6)
26.3%
26.1%
25.9%
25.8%
25.5%
Annual persistency
84.4%
82.1%
77.9%
73.4%
69.1%
Loans in default (count)
12,773
13,433
12,435
12,707
14,923
Percentage of loans in default
1.57%
1.66%
1.55%
1.61%
1.93%
U.S. Mortgage Insurance Portfolio premium rate:
Base average premium rate (7)
0.40%
0.40%
0.40%
0.41%
0.41%
Single premium cancellations (8)
-%
-%
0.01%
0.01%
0.02%
Gross average premium rate
0.40%
0.40%
0.41%
0.42%
0.43%
Ceded premiums
(0.06%)
(0.06%)
(0.06%)
(0.04%)
(0.04%)
Net average premium rate
0.34%
0.34%
0.35%
0.38%
0.39%
Gross risk in force includes risk ceded under third-party reinsurance.
Weighted average coverage is calculated by dividing end of period gross risk in force by end of period insurance in force.
Base average premium rate is calculated by dividing annualized base premiums earned by average insurance in force for the period.
Single premium cancellations is calculated by dividing annualized premiums on the cancellation of non-refundable single premium policies by average insurance in force for the period.