Essent : Supplement to the Proxy Statement For 2023 Annual General Meeting Of Shareholders (April 20, 2023)

Supplement to the Proxy Statement for the 2023 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

Tuesday, May 2, 2023

4:00 p.m. Atlantic Daylight Time

Live via the Internet originating from Bermuda Please visit: https://web.lumiagm.com/209457238 Passcode: essent2023 (case sensitive)

The 2023 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the "Annual Meeting") of Essent Group Ltd. ("Essent," "we," "us," "our" or the "Company") will be held to consider and vote upon the following matters:

election of three Class III directors to serve through the 2026 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders; re-appointment PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as our independent registered public accounting firm for the year ending December 31, 2023 and until our 2024 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders, and the referral the determination of the auditors' compensation to the Board of Directors; a non-binding, advisory resolution on executive compensation; approval of the Essent Group Ltd. 2013 Long-Term Incentive Plan, as amended and restated; and such other business that may properly come before the Annual Meeting.

Only holders of record of our common shares, par value $0.015 per share, as of the close of business on March 3, 2023 are entitled to notice of and to vote at the Annual Meeting or at any postponement or adjournment of the Annual Meeting.

This Supplement to the Proxy Statement (the "Supplement") supplements the definitive Proxy Statement mailed to our shareholders on or about April 6, 2023 (the "Proxy Statement") in connection with the solicitation of proxies by our Board of Directors for the Annual Meeting and is being furnished to our shareholders on or about April 20, 2023. We are issuing this Supplement to modify Proposal No. 4: Approval of the Essent Group Ltd. 2013 Long-Term Incentive Plan, as Amended and Restated (the "Proposal").

After consideration by our Compensation Committee and our Board of Directors, we are reducing the number of additional common shares for which we are seeking approval to reserve for issuance under the Essent Group Ltd. 2013 Long-Term Incentive Plan, as amended and restated. Specifically, we are lowering the number of additional common shares sought for authority to reserve for issuance from 2,500,000 to 2,000,000. Accordingly, all references in the Proxy Statement, including those in the Second Amended and Restated 2013 Plan, which is attached as Appendix A to the Proxy Statement, to: (1) an additional 2,500,000 common shares that our Compensation Committee has reserved for issuance under the Second Amended and Restated 2013 Plan shall be replaced with 2,000,000; (2) 4,495,609 shares available for issuance of future awards under the Second Amended and Restated 2013 Plan shall be replaced with 3,995,609; (3) the number of common shares reserved for issuance of 6,115,530 shares under the Second Amended and Restated 2013 Plan shall be replaced with 5,615,530; and (4) 2.3%, the percentage of additional common shares that our