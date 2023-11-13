Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. Stock price
Equities
EPRT
US29670E1073
Diversified REITs
|
Market Closed -
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|22.68 USD
|+0.53%
|-2.87%
|-3.37%
|Oct. 26
|Transcript : Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc., Q3 2023 Earnings Call, Oct 26, 2023
|CI
|Oct. 26
|Essential Properties Realty Trust's Q3 Adjusted Funds From Operations, Revenue Rise
|MT
Financials (USD)
|Sales 2023 *
|358 M
|Sales 2024 *
|420 M
|Capitalization
|3,539 M
|Net income 2023 *
|184 M
|Net income 2024 *
|179 M
|EV / Sales 2023 *
14,5x
|Net Debt 2023 *
|1,641 M
|Net Debt 2024 *
|1,951 M
|EV / Sales 2024 *
13,1x
|P/E ratio 2023 *
19,1x
|P/E ratio 2024 *
21,9x
|Employees
|37
|Yield 2023 *
4,93%
|Yield 2024 *
5,08%
|Free-Float
|98.80%
More Fundamentals * Assessed data
|1 day
|+0.53%
|1 week
|-2.87%
|Current month
|+3.33%
|1 month
|+6.58%
|3 months
|-5.66%
|6 months
|-8.81%
|Current year
|-3.37%
1 week
22.35
23.02
1 month
20.49
23.59
Current year
20.49
26.43
1 year
20.49
26.43
3 years
18.88
32.92
5 years
6.08
32.92
10 years
6.08
32.92
|Managers
|Title
|Age
|Since
|Chief Executive Officer
|56
|2018
Mark E. Patten DFI
|Director of Finance/CFO
|59
|2020
Paul Petshow CIO
|Chief Investment Officer
|-
|2017
|Members of the board
|Title
|Age
|Since
Paul T. Bossidy CHM
|Chairman
|62
|2018
Janaki Sivanesan BRD
|Director/Board Member
|51
|2020
Scott A. Estes BRD
|Director/Board Member
|52
|2017
|Name
|Weight
|AuM
|1st Jan change
|Investor Rating
|4.05%
|64 M€
|-15.21%
|1.46%
|17 M€
|-15.65%
|1.40%
|24 M€
|+1.99%
|1.38%
|15 M€
|-6.21%
|Date
|Price
|Change
|Volume
|23-11-10
|22.68
|+0.53%
|1,132,510
|23-11-09
|22.56
|-1.57%
|1,895,078
|23-11-08
|22.92
|+0.61%
|911,248
|23-11-07
|22.78
|-1.13%
|659,614
|23-11-06
|23.04
|-1.33%
|1,898,677
Delayed Quote Nyse, November 10, 2023 at 04:00 pm EST
More about the company
Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. is an internally managed real estate company. The Company acquires, owns and manages primarily single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to middle-market companies operating service-oriented or experience-based businesses. It has a diversified portfolio that focuses on properties leased to tenants in businesses, such as car washes, restaurants (primarily quick service restaurants and casual dining), early childhood education, medical and dental services, convenience stores, automotive services, equipment rental, grocery, entertainment, and health and fitness. It has a portfolio of approximately 1,653 properties, including over 153 properties that have investments in mortgage loans receivables diversified by tenant, industry, concept and geography. The Company's portfolio is occupied by approximately 350 tenants operating over 538 different concepts in 16 industries across 48 states of the United States.
SectorDiversified REITs
Calendar
2024-02-13 - Q4 2023 Earnings Release (Projected)
Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
C+
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
11
Last Close Price
22.68USD
Average target price
26.25USD
Spread / Average Target
+15.74%
EPS Revisions
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|-3.37%
|3 539 M $
|-30.74%
|11 837 M $
|+1.52%
|7 642 M $
|+3.07%
|5 191 M $
|-9.39%
|4 926 M $
|-7.16%
|4 164 M $
|+19.54%
|3 397 M $
|-0.53%
|3 064 M $
|-20.08%
|2 587 M $
|+12.75%
|2 530 M $