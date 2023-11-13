Stock EPRT ESSENTIAL PROPERTIES REALTY TRUST, INC.
PDF Report : Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. Stock price

Equities

EPRT

US29670E1073

Diversified REITs

Market Closed - Nyse
Other stock markets
 04:00:02 2023-11-10 pm EST 		Intraday chart for Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. 5-day change 1st Jan Change
22.68 USD +0.53% -2.87% -3.37%
Financials (USD)

Sales 2023 * 358 M Sales 2024 * 420 M Capitalization 3,539 M
Net income 2023 * 184 M Net income 2024 * 179 M EV / Sales 2023 *
14,5x
Net Debt 2023 * 1,641 M Net Debt 2024 * 1,951 M EV / Sales 2024 *
13,1x
P/E ratio 2023 *
19,1x
P/E ratio 2024 *
21,9x
Employees 37
Yield 2023 *
4,93%
Yield 2024 *
5,08%
Free-Float 98.80%
Chart Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc.

Dynamic Chart

Latest news about Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc.

Transcript : Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc., Q3 2023 Earnings Call, Oct 26, 2023 CI
Essential Properties Realty Trust's Q3 Adjusted Funds From Operations, Revenue Rise MT
Earnings Flash (EPRT) ESSENTIAL PROPERTIES REALTY TRUST Posts Q3 Revenue $91.7M MT
Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 CI
Certain Common Stock of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 14-OCT-2023. CI
Wells Fargo Initiates Essential Properties Realty Trust With Overweight Rating, Price Target is $27 MT
Essential Properties Realty Trust Prices Upsized Public Offering MT
Essential Properties Realty Trust Launches Share Offering MT
Essential Properties Realty Trust Keeps Q3 Cash Dividend at $0.28/Share, Payable Oct. 13 to Shareholders of Record Sept. 29 MT
Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend for the Third Quarter of 2023, Payable on October 13, 2023 CI
Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. Announces Additions to Senior Management Team CI
Essential Properties Realty Trust Secures New $450 Million Term Loan MT
Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. Announces New $450 Million 5.5 Year Unsecured Term Loan Facility CI
Transcript : Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc., Q2 2023 Earnings Call, Jul 27, 2023 CI
Earnings Flash (EPRT) ESSENTIAL PROPERTIES REALTY TRUST Reports Q2 Revenue $86.5M MT
Analyst Recommendations on Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc.

BNP Paribas Initiates Essential Properties Realty Trust With Outperform Rating, $29 Price Target MT
Raymond James Adjusts Essential Properties Realty Trust's Price Target to $28 From $25, Keeps Outperform Rating MT
Mizuho Adjusts Price Target on Essential Properties Realty Trust to $27 From $26, Keeps Buy Rating MT
Raymond James Adjusts Price Target on Essential Properties Realty Trust to $25 From $23, Maintains Outperform Rating MT
Press releases Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc.

Essential Properties: Q3 Earnings Snapshot AQ
Essential Properties Announces Third Quarter 2023 Results BU
Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. to Report Third Quarter 2023 Results on October 25, 2023 BU
Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock BU
Quotes and Performance

1 day+0.53%
1 week-2.87%
Current month+3.33%
1 month+6.58%
3 months-5.66%
6 months-8.81%
Current year-3.37%
Highs and lows

1 week
22.35
Extreme 22.35
23.02
1 month
20.49
Extreme 20.49
23.59
Current year
20.49
Extreme 20.49
26.43
1 year
20.49
Extreme 20.49
26.43
3 years
18.88
Extreme 18.88
32.92
5 years
6.08
Extreme 6.08
32.92
10 years
6.08
Extreme 6.08
32.92
Managers and Directors - Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc.

Managers TitleAgeSince
Peter M. Mavoides CEO
 Chief Executive Officer 56 2018
Mark E. Patten DFI
 Director of Finance/CFO 59 2020
Paul Petshow CIO
 Chief Investment Officer - 2017
Members of the board TitleAgeSince
Paul T. Bossidy CHM
 Chairman 62 2018
Janaki Sivanesan BRD
 Director/Board Member 51 2020
Scott A. Estes BRD
 Director/Board Member 52 2017
ETFs positioned on Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc.

Name Weight AuM 1st Jan change Investor Rating
NETLEASE CORPORATE REAL ESTATE ETF - USD ETF NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF - USD
4.05% 64 M€ -15.21%
INVESCO S&P SMALLCAP FINANCIALS ETF - USD ETF Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF - USD
1.46% 17 M€ -15.65%
INVESCO DWA FINANCIAL MOMENTUM ETF - USD ETF Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF - USD
1.40% 24 M€ +1.99%
ALPS ACTIVE REIT ETF - USD ETF ALPS Active REIT ETF - USD
1.38% 15 M€ -6.21%
Quotes

Date Price Change Volume
23-11-10 22.68 +0.53% 1,132,510
23-11-09 22.56 -1.57% 1,895,078
23-11-08 22.92 +0.61% 911,248
23-11-07 22.78 -1.13% 659,614
23-11-06 23.04 -1.33% 1,898,677

Delayed Quote Nyse, November 10, 2023 at 04:00 pm EST

Company Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. is an internally managed real estate company. The Company acquires, owns and manages primarily single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to middle-market companies operating service-oriented or experience-based businesses. It has a diversified portfolio that focuses on properties leased to tenants in businesses, such as car washes, restaurants (primarily quick service restaurants and casual dining), early childhood education, medical and dental services, convenience stores, automotive services, equipment rental, grocery, entertainment, and health and fitness. It has a portfolio of approximately 1,653 properties, including over 153 properties that have investments in mortgage loans receivables diversified by tenant, industry, concept and geography. The Company's portfolio is occupied by approximately 350 tenants operating over 538 different concepts in 16 industries across 48 states of the United States.
Sector
Diversified REITs
Calendar
2024-02-13 - Q4 2023 Earnings Release (Projected)
Income Statement Evolution

Ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc.

Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
C+
Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
11
Last Close Price
22.68USD
Average target price
26.25USD
Spread / Average Target
+15.74%
Consensus

EPS Revisions

Estimates Revisions

Quarterly earnings - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

Sector Diversified REITs

1st Jan change Capi. (M$)
ESSENTIAL PROPERTIES REALTY TRUST, INC. Stock Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc.
-3.37% 3 539 M $
W. P. CAREY INC. Stock W. P. Carey Inc.
-30.74% 11 837 M $
GECINA Stock Gecina
+1.52% 7 642 M $
NOMURA REAL ESTATE MASTER FUND, INC. Stock Nomura Real Estate Master Fund, Inc.
+3.07% 5 191 M $
MIRVAC GROUP Stock Mirvac Group
-9.39% 4 926 M $
DAIWA HOUSE REIT INVESTMENT CORPORATION Stock Daiwa House REIT Investment Corporation
-7.16% 4 164 M $
EPR PROPERTIES Stock EPR Properties
+19.54% 3 397 M $
UNITED URBAN INVESTMENT CORPORATION Stock United Urban Investment Corporation
-0.53% 3 064 M $
ICADE Stock Icade
-20.08% 2 587 M $
INVINCIBLE INVESTMENT CORPORATION Stock Invincible Investment Corporation
+12.75% 2 530 M $
Diversified REITs
