Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. is an internally managed real estate company. The Company acquires, owns and manages primarily single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to middle-market companies operating service-oriented or experience-based businesses. It has a diversified portfolio that focuses on properties leased to tenants in businesses, such as car washes, restaurants (primarily quick service restaurants and casual dining), early childhood education, medical and dental services, convenience stores, automotive services, equipment rental, grocery, entertainment, and health and fitness. It has a portfolio of approximately 1,653 properties, including over 153 properties that have investments in mortgage loans receivables diversified by tenant, industry, concept and geography. The Company's portfolio is occupied by approximately 350 tenants operating over 538 different concepts in 16 industries across 48 states of the United States.

Sector Diversified REITs