Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: EPRT; the “Company”) announced today that 86.0340% of the dividends paid to common shareholders for the 2023 tax year are classified for federal income tax purposes as a taxable distribution. The tax attributes of the common stock dividends paid per share are outlined below.
CUSIP: 29670E107
Record
Payment
Rate Per
Ordinary
Qualified Dividends
Section 199A
Non-Dividend
3/31/23
4/14/23
$0.2750
$0.2366
—
$0.2366
$0.0384
6/30/23
7/14/23
$0.2800
$0.2409
—
$0.2409
$0.0391
9/29/23
10/13/23
$0.2800
$0.2409
—
$0.2409
$0.0391
12/29/23
1/12/24
$0.2850
$0.2452
—
$0.2452
$0.0398
About Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc.
Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. is an internally managed REIT that acquires, owns and manages primarily single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to companies operating service-oriented or experience-based businesses. As of September 30, 2023, the Company’s portfolio consisted of 1,793 freestanding net lease properties with a weighted average lease term of 13.9 years and a weighted average rent coverage ratio of 4.0x. In addition, as of September 30, 2023, the Company’s portfolio was 99.8% leased to 363 tenants operating 584 different concepts in 16 industries across 48 states.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240129369054/en/