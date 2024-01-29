Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: EPRT; the “Company”) announced today that 86.0340% of the dividends paid to common shareholders for the 2023 tax year are classified for federal income tax purposes as a taxable distribution. The tax attributes of the common stock dividends paid per share are outlined below.

CUSIP: 29670E107

Record
Date

 

Payment
Date

 

Rate Per
Share

 

Ordinary
Dividends

 

Qualified Dividends
(Amount included in
Ordinary Dividends)

 

Section 199A
Dividends
(Amount included in
Ordinary Dividends)

 

Non-Dividend
Distribution

3/31/23

 

4/14/23

 

$0.2750

 

$0.2366

 

 

$0.2366

 

$0.0384

6/30/23

 

7/14/23

 

$0.2800

 

$0.2409

 

 

$0.2409

 

$0.0391

9/29/23

 

10/13/23

 

$0.2800

 

$0.2409

 

 

$0.2409

 

$0.0391

12/29/23

 

1/12/24

 

$0.2850

 

$0.2452

 

 

$0.2452

 

$0.0398

About Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. is an internally managed REIT that acquires, owns and manages primarily single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to companies operating service-oriented or experience-based businesses. As of September 30, 2023, the Company’s portfolio consisted of 1,793 freestanding net lease properties with a weighted average lease term of 13.9 years and a weighted average rent coverage ratio of 4.0x. In addition, as of September 30, 2023, the Company’s portfolio was 99.8% leased to 363 tenants operating 584 different concepts in 16 industries across 48 states.