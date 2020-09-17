Log in
ESSENTIAL PROPERTIES REALTY TRUST, INC.

ESSENTIAL PROPERTIES REALTY TRUST, INC.

(EPRT)
Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. : Announces Primary Public Offering of Common Stock

09/17/2020 | 04:03pm EDT

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: EPRT; the “Company”) announced today that it has commenced an underwritten public offering of 8,000,000 shares of its common stock. The Company expects to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,200,000 shares of common stock. The Company expects to use the net proceeds from the offering for general corporate purposes, including potential future investments. All of the shares are being offered by the Company.

BofA Securities, Barclays and Citigroup are acting as the joint book-running managers of the offering.

The offering of the common stock is being made pursuant to the Company’s effective shelf registration statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). A preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the offering will be filed with the SEC. When available, a copy of the preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained from BofA Securities, NC1-004-03-43, 200 North College Street, 3rd floor, Charlotte NC 28255-0001, Attn: Prospectus Department, Email: dg.prospectus_requests@bofa.com; Barclays: c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, Telephone: (888) 603-5847, Email: barclaysprospectus@broadridge.com; Citigroup: c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717 (Tel: 800-831-9146 or email to: Prospectus@citi.com), or by visiting the EDGAR database on the SEC’s web site at www.sec.gov.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor will there be any sale of these securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. When used in this press release, the words “expect” and “will,” or the negative of these words, or similar words or phrases that are predictions of or indicate future events and that do not relate solely to historical matters, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. You can also identify forward-looking statements by discussions of strategy, plans or intentions. Forward-looking statements involve numerous risks and uncertainties and you should not rely on them as predictions of future events. Forward-looking statements depend on assumptions, data or methods that may be incorrect or imprecise. The Company does not guarantee that the transactions and events described will happen as described (or that they will happen at all). You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. While forward-looking statements reflect the Company’s good faith beliefs, they are not guarantees of future performance. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly release the results of any revisions to these forward-looking statements that may be made to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law. In light of these risks and uncertainties, the forward-looking events discussed in this press release might not occur as described, or at all.

Additional information concerning factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements is contained from time to time in the Company’s SEC filings. Copies of each filing may be obtained from the Company or the SEC. Such forward-looking statements should be regarded solely as reflections of the Company’s current plans and estimates. Actual results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecast in this press release.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. is an internally managed real estate company that invests in, owns and manages primarily single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to companies operating service-oriented or experience-based businesses. As of June 30, 2020, the Company’s portfolio consisted of 1,060 freestanding net lease properties with a weighted average remaining lease term of 14.6 years and a weighted average rent coverage ratio of 3.0x. As of the same date, the Company’s portfolio was 99.6% leased to 215 tenants operating 289 different concepts in 16 industries across 43 states.


© Business Wire 2020
