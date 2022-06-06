Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    EPRT   US29670E1073

ESSENTIAL PROPERTIES REALTY TRUST, INC.

(EPRT)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  06/03 04:00:02 pm EDT
23.08 USD   -1.33%
06:09a Essential Properties Realty Trust Increases Dividend to $0.27/Share; Payable on July 14 to Shareholders of Record on June 30
MT
06:02a Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. Increases Quarterly Dividend to $0.27 per Share, a 3.8% Increase Over Prior Quarter
BU
05/25 Goldman Sachs Downgrades Essential Properties Realty Trust to Neutral From Buy, Adjusts Price Target to $26 From $31
MT
Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. Increases Quarterly Dividend to $0.27 per Share, a 3.8% Increase Over Prior Quarter

06/06/2022 | 06:02am EDT
Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: EPRT; the “Company”) announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.27 per share of common stock for the second quarter of 2022. On an annualized basis, this dividend of $1.08 per share of common stock represents an increase of $0.04 per share over the previous annualized dividend. The dividend is payable on July 14, 2022, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on June 30, 2022.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc.
Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. is an internally managed REIT that acquires, owns and manages primarily single- tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to companies operating service-oriented or experience-based businesses. As of March 31, 2022, the Company’s portfolio consisted of 1,545 freestanding net lease properties with a weighted average lease term of 13.9 years and a weighted average rent coverage ratio of 3.8x. In addition, as of March 31, 2022, the Company’s portfolio was 100.0% leased to 323 tenants operating 461 different concepts in 16 industries across 46 states.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 294 M - -
Net income 2022 127 M - -
Net Debt 2022 1 228 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 25,7x
Yield 2022 4,55%
Capitalization 3 027 M 3 027 M -
EV / Sales 2022 14,4x
EV / Sales 2023 13,2x
Nbr of Employees 37
Free-Float 98,7%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 23,08 $
Average target price 29,39 $
Spread / Average Target 27,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Peter M. Mavoides President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mark E. Patten CFO, Secretary, Treasurer & Executive VP
Paul T. Bossidy Chairman
Gregg A. Seibert Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Max Jenkins Senior Vice President & Head-Investments
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ESSENTIAL PROPERTIES REALTY TRUST, INC.-19.94%3 027
GECINA-13.34%8 419
THE GPT GROUP-12.36%6 565
MIRVAC GROUP-24.06%6 288
ICADE-14.42%4 381
DIGITALBRIDGE GROUP, INC.-32.17%3 377