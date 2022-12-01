Advanced search
    EPRT   US29670E1073

ESSENTIAL PROPERTIES REALTY TRUST, INC.

(EPRT)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-11-30 pm EST
23.21 USD   +2.38%
06:02aEssential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. Increases Quarterly Dividend to $0.275 per Share, a 1.9% Increase Over Prior Quarter
BU
11/14Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
10/28Transcript : Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc., Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Oct 28, 2022
CI
Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. Increases Quarterly Dividend to $0.275 per Share, a 1.9% Increase Over Prior Quarter

12/01/2022 | 06:02am EST
Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: EPRT; the “Company”) announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.275 per share of common stock for the fourth quarter of 2022. On an annualized basis, this dividend of $1.10 per share of common stock represents an increase of $0.02 per share over the previous annualized dividend. The dividend is payable on January 13, 2023, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on December 30, 2022.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc.
Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. is an internally managed REIT that acquires, owns and manages primarily single- tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to companies operating service-oriented or experience-based businesses. As of September 30, 2022, the Company’s portfolio consisted of 1,572 freestanding net lease properties with a weighted average lease term of 14.0 years and a weighted average rent coverage ratio of 4.2x. In addition, as of September 30, 2022, the Company’s portfolio was 99.8% leased to 329 tenants operating 486 different concepts in 16 industries across 48 states.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 284 M - -
Net income 2022 129 M - -
Net Debt 2022 1 400 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 24,4x
Yield 2022 4,62%
Capitalization 3 304 M 3 304 M -
EV / Sales 2022 16,6x
EV / Sales 2023 14,7x
Nbr of Employees 37
Free-Float 98,8%
Managers and Directors
Peter M. Mavoides President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mark E. Patten CFO, Secretary, Treasurer & Executive VP
Paul T. Bossidy Non-Executive Chairman
Max Jenkins Senior Vice President & Head-Investments
Scott A. Estes Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ESSENTIAL PROPERTIES REALTY TRUST, INC.-19.49%3 304
GECINA-24.13%7 097
MIRVAC GROUP-23.37%5 903
THE GPT GROUP-17.34%5 757
ICADE-37.53%3 075
SEKISUI HOUSE REIT, INC.-6.07%2 531