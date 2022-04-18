Log in
ESSENTIAL PROPERTIES REALTY TRUST, INC.

Delayed Nyse  -  04/18 04:00:02 pm EDT
25.65 USD   +0.08%
Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. to Report First Quarter 2022 Results on April 27, 2022
BU
04/05ESSENTIAL PROPERTIES REALTY TRUST, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
03/15ESSENTIAL PROPERTIES REALTY TRUST : Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.26 per Share for the First Quarter of 2022 - Form 8-K
PU
Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. to Report First Quarter 2022 Results on April 27, 2022

04/18/2022 | 04:39pm EDT
Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: EPRT; “Essential Properties” or the “Company”) announced today that the Company will release its operating results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022 after the market close on Wednesday, April 27, 2022. The Company will host its first quarter 2022 earnings conference call and audio webcast on Thursday, April 28, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time to discuss its operating results.

A webcast of the conference call will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at www.essentialproperties.com. To listen to the live broadcast, go to the site at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time in order to register, download and install any necessary audio software.

Direct Link to Webcast:

https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1544684&tp_key=d03b4573cd

To Participate in the Telephone Conference Call:

Dial in at least five minutes prior to start time
Domestic: 877-407-9208
International: 201-493-6784

Conference Call Playback:

Domestic: 844-512-2921
International: 412-317-6671
Replay Pin: 13729385

About Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. is an internally managed REIT that acquires, owns and manages primarily single- tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to companies operating service-oriented or experience-based businesses. As of December 31, 2021, the Company’s portfolio consisted of 1,451 freestanding net lease properties with a weighted average lease term of 14.0 years and a weighted average rent coverage ratio of 3.7x. As of the same date, the Company’s portfolio was 99.9% leased to 311 tenants operating 433 different concepts in 16 industries across 46 states.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 285 M - -
Net income 2022 123 M - -
Net Debt 2022 1 275 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 28,4x
Yield 2022 4,08%
Capitalization 3 219 M 3 219 M -
EV / Sales 2022 15,8x
EV / Sales 2023 13,9x
Nbr of Employees 37
Free-Float 99,3%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 25,63 $
Average target price 30,79 $
Spread / Average Target 20,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Peter M. Mavoides President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mark E. Patten Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Paul T. Bossidy Chairman
Gregg A. Seibert Chief Operating Officer, Secretary & Executive VP
Max Jenkins Senior Vice President & Head-Investments
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ESSENTIAL PROPERTIES REALTY TRUST, INC.-11.10%3 219
GECINA-8.95%8 919
THE GPT GROUP-5.72%7 243
MIRVAC GROUP-15.46%7 178
ICADE-4.44%4 933
DIGITALBRIDGE GROUP, INC.-14.29%4 274