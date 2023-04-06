Advanced search
ESSENTIAL PROPERTIES REALTY TRUST, INC.

(EPRT)
04:00:02 2023-04-06 pm EDT
24.30 USD   +0.79%
04:21pEssential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. to Report First Quarter 2023 Results on April 26, 2023
BU
11:19aRaymond James Adjusts Essential Properties Realty Trust's Price Target to $28 From $25, Keeps Outperform Rating
MT
04/03Netstreit Appoints Daniel Donlan as CFO
MT
Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. to Report First Quarter 2023 Results on April 26, 2023

04/06/2023 | 04:21pm EDT
Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: EPRT; “Essential Properties” or the “Company”) announced today that the Company will release its operating results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023, after the market close on Wednesday, April 26, 2023. The Company will host its first quarter 2023 earnings conference call and audio webcast on Thursday, April 27, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss its operating results.

A webcast of the conference call will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at www.essentialproperties.com. To listen to the live broadcast, go to the site at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time in order to register, download and install any necessary audio software.

Direct Link to Webcast:

https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1608874&tp_key=f0661444e7

To Participate in the Telephone Conference Call:

Dial in at least five minutes prior to start time
Domestic: 866-652-5200
International: 412-317-6060

Conference Call Playback:

Domestic: 844-512-2921
International: 412-317-6671
Replay Pin: 10177646

About Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. is an internally managed REIT that acquires, owns and manages primarily single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to companies operating service-oriented or experience-based businesses. As of December 31, 2022, the Company’s portfolio consisted of 1,653 freestanding net lease properties with a weighted average lease term of 13.9 years and a weighted average rent coverage ratio of 4.0x. In addition, as of December 31, 2022, the Company’s portfolio was 99.9% leased to 350 tenants operating 538 different concepts in 16 industries across 48 states.


Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 332 M - -
Net income 2023 141 M - -
Net Debt 2023 1 733 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 25,9x
Yield 2023 4,61%
Capitalization 3 480 M 3 480 M -
EV / Sales 2023 15,7x
EV / Sales 2024 14,0x
Nbr of Employees 37
Free-Float 97,4%
Chart ESSENTIAL PROPERTIES REALTY TRUST, INC.
Duration : Period :
Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ESSENTIAL PROPERTIES REALTY TRUST, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 24,11 $
Average target price 27,34 $
Spread / Average Target 13,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Peter M. Mavoides President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mark E. Patten CFO, Secretary, Treasurer & Executive VP
Paul T. Bossidy Non-Executive Chairman
Paul Petshow Investments Director
Scott A. Estes Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ESSENTIAL PROPERTIES REALTY TRUST, INC.2.73%3 480
GECINA-1.21%7 579
MIRVAC GROUP0.47%5 673
THE GPT GROUP3.10%5 573
NOMURA REAL ESTATE MASTER FUND, INC.-6.69%5 477
DAIWA HOUSE REIT INVESTMENT CORPORATION-3.89%4 997
