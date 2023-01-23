Advanced search
ESSENTIAL PROPERTIES REALTY TRUST, INC.

(EPRT)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-01-23 pm EST
24.40 USD   +1.24%
Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. to Report Fourth Quarter 2022 Results on February 15, 2023
BU
01/09Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
2022Raymond James Adjusts Price Target on Essential Properties Realty Trust to $25 From $23, Maintains Outperform Rating
MT
Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. to Report Fourth Quarter 2022 Results on February 15, 2023

01/23/2023 | 04:21pm EST
Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: EPRT; “Essential Properties” or the “Company”) announced today that the Company will release its operating results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2022, after the market close on Wednesday, February 15, 2023. The Company will host its fourth quarter 2022 earnings conference call and audio webcast on Thursday, February 16, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss its operating results.

A webcast of the conference call will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at www.essentialproperties.com. To listen to the live broadcast, go to the site at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time in order to register, download and install any necessary audio software.

Direct Link to Webcast:

https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1595275&tp_key=6c4500d3f6

To Participate in the Telephone Conference Call:

Dial in at least five minutes prior to start time
Domestic: 877-407-9208
International: 201-493-6784

Conference Call Playback:

Domestic: 844-512-2921
International: 412-317-6671
Replay Pin: 13735903

About Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc.
Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. is an internally managed REIT that acquires, owns and manages primarily single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to companies operating service-oriented or experience-based businesses. As of September 30, 2022, the Company’s portfolio consisted of 1,572 freestanding net lease properties with a weighted average lease term of 14.0 years and a weighted average rent coverage ratio of 4.2x. In addition, as of September 30, 2022, the Company’s portfolio was 99.8% leased to 329 tenants operating 486 different concepts in 16 industries across 48 states.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 281 M - -
Net income 2022 130 M - -
Net Debt 2022 1 430 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 25,0x
Yield 2022 4,46%
Capitalization 3 431 M 3 431 M -
EV / Sales 2022 17,3x
EV / Sales 2023 15,4x
Nbr of Employees 37
Free-Float 98,8%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 24,10 $
Average target price 26,15 $
Spread / Average Target 8,49%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Peter M. Mavoides President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mark E. Patten CFO, Secretary, Treasurer & Executive VP
Paul T. Bossidy Non-Executive Chairman
Max Jenkins Senior Vice President & Head-Investments
Scott A. Estes Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ESSENTIAL PROPERTIES REALTY TRUST, INC.2.68%3 431
GECINA12.56%8 566
MIRVAC GROUP6.57%6 231
THE GPT GROUP6.43%5 956
NOMURA REAL ESTATE MASTER FUND, INC.-6.14%5 555
ICADE7.60%3 550