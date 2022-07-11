Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. to Report Second Quarter 2022 Results on July 28, 2022

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: EPRT; “Essential Properties” or the “Company”) announced today that the Company will release its operating results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022 after the market close on Thursday, July 28, 2022. The Company will host its second quarter 2022 earnings conference call and audio webcast on Friday, July 29, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss its operating results.

A webcast of the conference call will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at www.essentialproperties.com. To listen to the live broadcast, go to the site at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time in order to register, download and install any necessary audio software.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. is an internally managed REIT that acquires, owns and manages primarily single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to companies operating service-oriented or experience-based businesses. As of March 31, 2022, the Company’s portfolio consisted of 1,545 freestanding net lease properties with a weighted average lease term of 13.9 years and a weighted average rent coverage ratio of 3.8x. In addition, as of March 31, 2022, the Company’s portfolio was 100% leased to 323 tenants operating 461 different concepts in 16 industries across 46 states.

