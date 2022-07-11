Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    EPRT   US29670E1073

ESSENTIAL PROPERTIES REALTY TRUST, INC.

(EPRT)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-07-11 pm EDT
21.92 USD   -0.05%
04:45pEssential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. to Report Second Quarter 2022 Results on July 28, 2022
BU
07/08Citigroup Adjusts Price Target for Essential Properties Realty Trust to $23.50 From $30, Maintains Neutral Rating
MT
07/08Raymond James Lowers Essential Properties Realty Trust's Price Target to $25 From $28, Keeps Outperform Rating
MT
Summary 
Summary

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. to Report Second Quarter 2022 Results on July 28, 2022

07/11/2022 | 04:45pm EDT
Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: EPRT; “Essential Properties” or the “Company”) announced today that the Company will release its operating results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022 after the market close on Thursday, July 28, 2022. The Company will host its second quarter 2022 earnings conference call and audio webcast on Friday, July 29, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss its operating results.

A webcast of the conference call will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at www.essentialproperties.com. To listen to the live broadcast, go to the site at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time in order to register, download and install any necessary audio software.

Direct Link to Webcast:

https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1559343&tp_key=dcd8b6b0a9

To Participate in the Telephone Conference Call:

Dial in at least five minutes prior to start time
Domestic: 877-407-9208
International: 201-493-6784

Conference Call Playback:

Domestic: 844-512-2921
International: 412-317-6671
Replay Pin: 13731457

About Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. is an internally managed REIT that acquires, owns and manages primarily single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to companies operating service-oriented or experience-based businesses. As of March 31, 2022, the Company’s portfolio consisted of 1,545 freestanding net lease properties with a weighted average lease term of 13.9 years and a weighted average rent coverage ratio of 3.8x. In addition, as of March 31, 2022, the Company’s portfolio was 100% leased to 323 tenants operating 461 different concepts in 16 industries across 46 states.


© Business Wire 2022
Analyst Recommendations on ESSENTIAL PROPERTIES REALTY TRUST, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 296 M - -
Net income 2022 127 M - -
Net Debt 2022 1 175 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 23,9x
Yield 2022 4,88%
Capitalization 2 876 M 2 876 M -
EV / Sales 2022 13,7x
EV / Sales 2023 12,3x
Nbr of Employees 37
Free-Float 98,7%
Technical analysis trends ESSENTIAL PROPERTIES REALTY TRUST, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 21,93 $
Average target price 27,77 $
Spread / Average Target 26,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Peter M. Mavoides President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mark E. Patten CFO, Secretary, Treasurer & Executive VP
Paul T. Bossidy Chairman
Max Jenkins Senior Vice President & Head-Investments
Scott A. Estes Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ESSENTIAL PROPERTIES REALTY TRUST, INC.-23.93%2 876
GECINA-26.89%6 743
THE GPT GROUP-16.42%5 958
MIRVAC GROUP-27.49%5 713
ICADE-29.00%3 452
DIGITALBRIDGE GROUP, INC.-38.66%3 054