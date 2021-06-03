Log in
Essential Properties Realty Trust : — Regulation FD Disclosure (Form 8-K)

06/03/2021 | 02:47pm EDT
Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. Increases 2021 AFFO Per Share Guidance to $1.24 to $1.28 Per Share and Raises Second Quarter Dividend to $0.25 Per Share, a 4.2% Increase Over Prior Quarter

June 3, 2021

PRINCETON, N.J.-(BUSINESS WIRE)-Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: EPRT; the 'Company') announced today that it expects its 2021 Adjusted Funds from Operations ('AFFO') on a fully diluted basis to be between $1.24 and $1.28 per share. The Company also announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per share of common stock for the second quarter of 2021. The second quarter 2021 dividend represents an annualized dividend of $1.00 per share of common stock and a 4.2% increase over the first quarter 2021 dividend. The dividend is payable on July 15, 2021, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on June 30, 2021.

Commenting on the recent announcements, Essential Properties' President and Chief Executive Officer, Pete Mavoides, said, 'With increased clarity on our investment pipeline and portfolio performance, we are increasing our 2021 AFFO per share guidance. Additionally, given this strengthened outlook, our board of directors raised our quarterly dividend to $0.25 per share. Looking ahead, our well-positioned balance sheet, proven portfolio durability and long-standing industry relationships continue to provide a solid foundation for generating compelling growth for shareholders.'

About Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. is an internally managed REIT that acquires, owns and manages primarily single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to companies operating service-oriented or experience-based businesses. As of March 31, 2021, the Company's portfolio consisted of 1,240 freestanding net lease properties with a weighted average lease term of 14.3 years and a weighted average rent coverage ratio of 3.0x. As of the same date, the Company's portfolio was 99.1% leased to 259 tenants operating 367 different concepts in 17 industries across 43 states.

Investor/Media:
Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc.
Daniel Donlan
Senior Vice President, Capital Markets
609-436-0626
info@essentialproperties.com

Source: Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc.

Disclaimer

Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. published this content on 03 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 June 2021 18:46:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 212 M - -
Net income 2021 69,3 M - -
Net Debt 2021 986 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 45,2x
Yield 2021 3,67%
Capitalization 3 110 M 3 110 M -
EV / Sales 2021 19,3x
EV / Sales 2022 16,5x
Nbr of Employees 33
Free-Float 98,6%
Chart ESSENTIAL PROPERTIES REALTY TRUST, INC.
Duration : Period :
Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ESSENTIAL PROPERTIES REALTY TRUST, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 27,04 $
Last Close Price 26,52 $
Spread / Highest target 13,1%
Spread / Average Target 1,97%
Spread / Lowest Target -13,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Peter M. Mavoides President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mark E. Patten Chief Financial Officer, Executive VP & Treasurer
Paul T. Bossidy Chairman
Gregg A. Seibert Chief Operating Officer, Secretary & Executive VP
Scott A. Estes Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ESSENTIAL PROPERTIES REALTY TRUST, INC.25.09%3 110
GECINA5.62%12 004
MIRVAC GROUP10.98%8 849
GPT GROUP5.33%6 967
ICADE17.89%6 856
SAFEHOLD INC.-1.24%3 813