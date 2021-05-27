Log in
    WTRG   US29670G1022

ESSENTIAL UTILITIES, INC.

(WTRG)
Aqua Pennsylvania : Says Reservoirs Are Ready for the Unofficial Start of Summer, Encourages Customers to Use Water Wisely

05/27/2021 | 02:40pm EDT
Aqua Pennsylvania reported today that its 10-billion-gallon reservoir storage in southeastern Pennsylvania is full and ready to support the increased usage period that traditionally begins around the Memorial Day weekend—the unofficial start of the summer season.

“Aqua’s reservoirs in southeastern Pennsylvania are ready for summer use despite lower than normal rainfall this month,” said Aqua Pennsylvania President Marc Lucca. “As we enter the holiday weekend, we’re reminded of the benefits reservoirs provide, which is to collect water during times when rain is more plentiful to have on hand for use during dryer periods.”

Lucca said although summer is officially still a few weeks away, the Memorial Day weekend marks the unofficial start of the summer season when customers begin using more water to fill swimming pools, water lawns, wash cars and other activities. “It’s natural that as the weather gets warmer, people use more water. Although our water storage is at 98 percent capacity now, people should always use water responsibly and remember that it is a limited resource.”

Aqua operates five reservoirs in southeastern Pennsylvania, which collectively hold approximately 10 billion gallons of water.

Aqua Pennsylvania serves approximately 1.4 million people in 32 counties throughout the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. Visit AquaAmerica.com for more information or follow Aqua on Facebook at facebook.com/MyAquaAmerica and on Twitter at @MyAquaAmerica.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 930 M - -
Net income 2021 428 M - -
Net Debt 2021 6 027 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 28,5x
Yield 2021 2,20%
Capitalization 11 700 M 11 700 M -
EV / Sales 2021 9,18x
EV / Sales 2022 9,01x
Nbr of Employees 3 180
Free-Float 98,5%
Chart ESSENTIAL UTILITIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Essential Utilities, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ESSENTIAL UTILITIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 53,25 $
Last Close Price 47,63 $
Spread / Highest target 47,0%
Spread / Average Target 11,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -5,52%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Christopher H. Franklin Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Dan J. Schuller Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Richard S. Fox Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Susan F. Haindl Chief Administrative Officer & Senior VP
Ellen T. Ruff Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ESSENTIAL UTILITIES, INC.-0.06%11 700
VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT29.24%17 914
UNITED UTILITIES GROUP PLC11.96%9 652
SEVERN TRENT PLC10.35%8 913
PENNON GROUP PLC12.47%6 362
COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO BÁSICO DO ESTADO DE SÃO PAULO - SABESP-5.99%5 396