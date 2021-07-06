Log in
    WTRG   US29670G1022

ESSENTIAL UTILITIES, INC.

(WTRG)
  Report
Aqua Pennsylvania : Wastewater Treatment Plant Recognized With Award for Outstanding Performance

07/06/2021 | 11:51am EDT
Aqua’s Media plant is the first wastewater treatment plant in Pennsylvania to achieve Phase III Directors Award from Partnership for Clean Water

Aqua Pennsylvania’s wastewater treatment plant in Upper Providence Township, Delaware County has received the Phase III Directors Award from the Partnership for Clean Water, a global optimization and recognition program for wastewater utilities developed by the American Water Works Association (AWWA) and other organizations to guide wastewater utilities towards preserving environmental water quality by optimizing system operations. The plant provides wastewater treatment to the Borough of Media.

“We are proud of the significant effort by our Media wastewater operations team to participate in the partnership’s self-assessment and earn the directors-level honor,” said Aqua Pennsylvania President Marc Lucca. “The staff remained committed to process while safely operating the facility during the global pandemic.”

Aqua’s Media wastewater plant team is one of a select group of organizations presented with the Directors Award based on their completion of the self-assessment and peer-review phase of the Partnership for Clean Water program. This included a comprehensive evaluation of treatment plant operations and performance, identification of performance-limiting factors, and the development of action plans to achieve optimization. Aqua’s Media wastewater plant is the tenth wastewater treatment plant in the country and the first in Pennsylvania to achieve this recognition.

“It’s essential that we clean wastewater so we can safely return it to the environment and protect public health,” said Aqua Pennsylvania Water Quality and Environmental Compliance Director Matt Miller. “Not only did our team continue to tirelessly perform their daily work as the plant undergoes a more than $30 million upgrade, but they found a way to safely keep moving toward the partnership initiative during the pandemic. This award shows the power of our team’s determination to achieve operational excellence and continuous improvement.”

More than 55 utility subscribers are committed to the Partnership for Clean Water’s goals of protecting public health by optimizing wastewater system operations and achieving operational excellence in wastewater treatment. Partnership members participate in a rigorous self-assessment and peer-review process developed by wastewater utility optimization experts and are recognized for their commitment to protecting public health for their communities.

All 11 of Aqua’s surface water treatment plants in Pennsylvania are enrolled in the Partnership for Safe Water, a program developed by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, AWWA and other organizations to guide water utilities towards improving drinking water quality by optimizing system operations. Four of Aqua’s surface water treatment plants have achieved Phase III Directors Award or higher partnership honors. AWWA is the largest organization of water supply professionals in the world.

Aqua Pennsylvania serves approximately 1.4 million people in 32 counties throughout the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. Visit AquaAmerica.com for more information or follow Aqua on Facebook at facebook.com/MyAquaAmerica and on Twitter at @MyAquaAmerica.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 908 M - -
Net income 2021 430 M - -
Net Debt 2021 6 115 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 28,2x
Yield 2021 2,22%
Capitalization 11 604 M 11 604 M -
EV / Sales 2021 9,28x
EV / Sales 2022 9,05x
Nbr of Employees 3 180
Free-Float 98,5%
Managers and Directors
Christopher H. Franklin Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Dan J. Schuller Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Richard S. Fox Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Susan F. Haindl Chief Administrative Officer & Senior VP
Ellen T. Ruff Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ESSENTIAL UTILITIES, INC.-0.15%11 505
VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT30.83%17 051
UNITED UTILITIES GROUP PLC11.73%9 441
SEVERN TRENT PLC11.97%8 709
PENNON GROUP PLC-17.33%6 658
COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO BÁSICO DO ESTADO DE SÃO PAULO - SABESP-18.23%5 227