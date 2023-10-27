Essential Utilities Inc. (NYSE: WTRG) announces the election of Rod West to the Essential board of directors. He will serve on the following committees: Corporate Governance Committee and Risk Mitigation and Investment Policy Committee

West is the group president, utility operations at Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR), a Fortune 500 electric production and distribution company located in New Orleans, Louisiana. His portfolio includes strategy development, operational and financial performance for all five of Entergy’s operating companies, which serve three million customers in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas. He oversees the company’s electric and natural gas distribution, customer service operations, the utility’s engagement with state and local regulators, and regulated retail commercial development and innovation.

West previously served as Entergy’s executive vice president and chief administrative officer from 2010-2017, where his responsibilities included the company’s legal, federal regulatory and governmental, communications, and corporate shared services functions supporting utility, nuclear and wholesale operations, as well as the development and execution of the company’s environmental strategy.

As president and CEO of Entergy New Orleans from 2007-2010, West led the company out of its post-Hurricane Katrina bankruptcy and back to profitability. He is credited with leading the company’s ongoing effort to replace nearly 850 miles of underground pipe damaged after Hurricane Katrina, an effort recognized as the 2009 Global Infrastructure Project of the Year by Platts Global Energy Awards.

“Rod’s vast utility experience and his strategic and commercial acumen will have an immediate, tangible impact on the Essential Board of Directors and our colleagues, customers and shareholders,” said Essential Utilities Chairman and CEO Christopher H. Franklin. “Rod’s background, both personally and professionally, make him the right choice to serve our company at this critical time.”

West received his B.A. from the University of Notre Dame, and both his J.D. and MBA from Tulane University. He served on the board of directors for the Electric Power Research Institute and the Edison Electric Institute, and he is a Hesburgh Trustee for the University of Notre Dame. He’s also a member of the Executive Leadership Council, National Football Foundation, and previously served as president of the Allstate Sugar Bowl. West is a life member of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc., and Sigma Pi Phi (The Boulé).

West’s appointment is effective immediately, with a term to expire at the next annual meeting of shareholders.

About Essential

Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) delivers safe, clean, reliable services that improve quality of life for individuals, families, and entire communities. With a focus on water, wastewater and natural gas, Essential is committed to sustainable growth, operational excellence, a superior customer experience, and premier employer status. We are advocates for the communities we serve and are dedicated stewards of natural lands, protecting more than 7,600 acres of forests and other habitats throughout our footprint.

Operating as the Aqua and Peoples brands, Essential serves approximately 5.5 million people across nine states. Essential is one of the most significant publicly traded water, wastewater service and natural gas providers in the U.S. Learn more at www.essential.co.

