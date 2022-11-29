Essential Utilities' Aqua Illinois Subsidiary Acquires Oak Brook Water Assets

Essential Utilities Inc. (NYSE: WTRG) today announced that its Aqua Illinois subsidiary has completed the purchase of the Village of Oak Brook’s water treatment and distribution system, which serves approximately 4,000 customer equivalents in DuPage and Cook Counties, for $12.5 million.

“We thank the village board for entrusting these customers to our care,” said Essential Chairman and CEO Chris Franklin. “Aqua has over 135 years of expertise in water and wastewater service, thoughtful infrastructure investment and strong community involvement. We pledge to continue this long-standing tradition with our new and existing customer base.”

“My team and I are excited to begin serving this area and look forward to providing the community with safe water and reliable service,” said Aqua Illinois President David Carter.

Oak Brook is the third acquisition completed by Essential’s Aqua companies in 2022. Collectively, these acquisitions have added nearly $120 million in rate base and more than 23,000 equivalent retail customers or equivalent dwelling units. Additionally, the company currently has six signed purchase agreements to acquire water and wastewater systems in three of its existing states, which have a total purchase price of nearly $352 million and represent approximately 213,000 equivalent retail customers or equivalent dwelling units.

About Aqua Illinois

Aqua provides water and wastewater service to approximately 273,000 people in 70 communities across 13 Illinois counties. Visit AquaAmerica.com for more information or follow @MyAquaAmerica on Facebook and Twitter.

About Essential

Essential is one of the largest publicly traded water, wastewater and natural gas providers in the U.S., serving approximately 5.5 million people across 10 states under the Aqua and Peoples brands. Essential is committed to excellence in proactive infrastructure investment, regulatory expertise, operational efficiency and environmental stewardship. The company recognizes the importance water and natural gas play in everyday life and is proud to deliver safe, reliable services that contribute to the quality of life in the communities it serves. For more information, visit http://www.essential.co.

Forward-Looking Statements

