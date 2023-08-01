Essential Utilities, Inc. is a holding company for regulated utilities providing water, wastewater, or natural gas services to an estimated five million people in Pennsylvania, Ohio, Texas, Illinois, North Carolina, New Jersey, Indiana, Virginia, West Virginia, and Kentucky under the Aqua and Peoples brands. The Company's segments include the Regulated Water segment and the Regulated Natural Gas segment. The Regulated Water segment consists of water and wastewater regulated utility companies, which are organized by the states where the Company provides water and wastewater services. The Regulated Natural Gas segment consists of natural gas utility companies, acquired in the Peoples Gas Acquisition, for which the Company provides natural gas distribution services. Its subsidiary, Aqua Pennsylvania, Inc. (Aqua Pennsylvania), provides water or wastewater services to approximately one-half of the total number of water and wastewater customers it serves.

Sector Water Utilities