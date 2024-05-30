New infrastructure, renewable energy usage driving emissions reduction

Essential Utilities Inc. (WTRG) proudly announces its inclusion on USA Today’s prestigious list of America’s Climate Leaders for the second consecutive year. Compiled by USA Today and Statista, the list identifies U.S. companies demonstrating the most substantial reductions in greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions over a two-year period. This recognition highlights Essential’s significant progress in reductions achieved between 2020 and 2022, and follows the company being named to Newsweek's list of America's Most Responsible Companies.

A Peoples Natural Gas construction crew rests after installing new, plastic pipeline that reduces the risk of leaks, leading to fewer greenhouse gas emissions. Peoples' infrastructure modernization program is a driving force in Essential Utilities' decarbonization efforts. Essential has been recognized by USA TODAY as one of America's Climate Leaders. (Photo: Business Wire)

In January 2021, Essential set a goal to reduce Scope 1 and 2 GHG emissions by 60 percent by 2035, compared to a 2019 baseline. Essential will achieve this through:

Renewable energy purchasing : Essential is actively increasing its procurement of renewable energy sources.

: Essential is actively increasing its procurement of renewable energy sources. Extensive gas pipeline replacement : Replacing older, leak-prone pipelines is a primary driver of emission reductions.

: Replacing older, leak-prone pipelines is a primary driver of emission reductions. Accelerated methane leak detection and repair: Essential employs advanced technologies to swiftly identify and address methane leaks.

Essential reports on its progress towards the 60 percent reduction goal biannually. By the end of 2022, the company achieved a significant 25 percent reduction in Scope 1 and 2 emissions compared to its 2019 baseline.

“One of Essential's core commitments is to protect our planet while providing life-sustaining natural resources to our customers," said Essential chairman and CEO Chris Franklin. “Our investments in infrastructure, particularly gas pipeline replacement, are crucial to reducing our carbon footprint. We’re proud to be a leader in this space and look forward to reporting on progress toward the accomplishment of our goals.”

Nearly all of Essential's Scope 1 emissions stem from its gas operations, with a significant portion linked to fugitive methane leaks. To mitigate this, Essential employs an aggressive Long-Term Infrastructure Improvement Plan to systematically replace 3,000 miles of aging pipelines with more robust, non-corrosive materials. Essential’s Scope 2 emissions are linked to the electricity use for water and wastewater treatment and distribution. The company significantly reduced these emissions through processes to minimize energy consumption and by transitioning water and wastewater operations in four states to nearly 100 percent renewable electricity.

For more information on Essential’s commitment to reducing GHG emissions and its broader commitment to sustainability initiatives, visit esg.Essential.co.

