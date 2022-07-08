Log in
ESSENTIAL UTILITIES, INC.

2022-07-08
47.09 USD   -0.02%
Essential Utilities Recognized as a "3+" Company by 50/50 Women on Boards

07/08/2022
Essential Utilities Inc. (NYSE: WTRG) today announced it has been recognized as a “3+” Company by 50/50 Women on Boards, the leading global education and advocacy campaign driving gender balance and diversity on corporate boards, in recognition for having a board of directors comprised of three or more women.

This is yet another time in which Essential or its subsidiaries, Aqua and Peoples, have been recognized for their commitment to gender diversity. Aqua was previously recognized by 2020 Women on Boards (now 50/50 Women on Boards, having met their goal of 20 percent women directors by 2020) as a Winning “W” Company. Aqua was also recognized as a Champion of Board Diversity by the Forum of Executive Women in 2016, 2019 and 2021.

“Diversity and inclusion are core elements of the Essential Utilities culture, and we’re honored to be recognized for the female representation on our board,” said Christopher Franklin, chairman and CEO of Essential Utilities. “We know a diverse array of perspectives allows us to better understand and serve all of our customers, and we’re committed to facilitating an equitable and inclusive workforce at all levels. We’re thrilled to add this honor to our overarching ESG accomplishments.”

With three of nine board seats occupied by women, Essential demonstrates that gender equity is a critical component to profitability, productivity and workplace engagement.

In 2010, 2020WOB set a ten-year goal for women to hold 20% of the corporate board seats of companies listed on the Russell 3000 Index. In 2020, women reached an historic 22.6% of public company board seats, and the campaign was renamed to 50/50 Women on Boards, signifying its new vision for women directors to hold half of all corporate board seats.

About Essential

Essential is one of the largest publicly traded water, wastewater and natural gas providers in the U.S., serving approximately 5.5 million people across 10 states under the Aqua and Peoples brands. Essential is committed to excellence in proactive infrastructure investment, regulatory expertise, operational efficiency and environmental stewardship. The company recognizes the importance water and natural gas play in everyday life and is proud to deliver safe, reliable services that contribute to the quality of life in the communities it serves. For more information, visit http://www.essential.co.

© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2 051 M - -
Net income 2022 465 M - -
Net Debt 2022 6 345 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 26,4x
Yield 2022 2,38%
Capitalization 12 190 M 12 190 M -
EV / Sales 2022 9,04x
EV / Sales 2023 8,77x
Nbr of Employees 3 211
Free-Float 98,6%
Managers and Directors
Christopher H. Franklin Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Dan J. Schuller Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Whitney Strengel Kellett Chief Information Officer
Richard S. Fox Vice President-Customer Service
Susan F. Haindl Chief Administrative Officer & Senior VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ESSENTIAL UTILITIES, INC.-13.02%12 190
UNITED UTILITIES GROUP PLC-6.15%8 365
SEVERN TRENT PLC-6.21%8 334
COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO BÁSICO DO ESTADO DE SÃO PAULO - SABESP3.36%5 410
BEIJING CAPITAL ECO-ENVIRONMENT PROTECTION GROUP CO.,LTD.-16.13%3 133
AMERICAN STATES WATER COMPANY-19.63%3 072