Essential Utilities Recognized as a “3+” Company by 50/50 Women on Boards

Essential Utilities Inc. (NYSE: WTRG) today announced it has been recognized as a “3+” Company by 50/50 Women on Boards, the leading global education and advocacy campaign driving gender balance and diversity on corporate boards, in recognition for having a board of directors comprised of three or more women.

This is yet another time in which Essential or its subsidiaries, Aqua and Peoples, have been recognized for their commitment to gender diversity. Aqua was previously recognized by 2020 Women on Boards (now 50/50 Women on Boards, having met their goal of 20 percent women directors by 2020) as a Winning “W” Company. Aqua was also recognized as a Champion of Board Diversity by the Forum of Executive Women in 2016, 2019 and 2021.

“Diversity and inclusion are core elements of the Essential Utilities culture, and we’re honored to be recognized for the female representation on our board,” said Christopher Franklin, chairman and CEO of Essential Utilities. “We know a diverse array of perspectives allows us to better understand and serve all of our customers, and we’re committed to facilitating an equitable and inclusive workforce at all levels. We’re thrilled to add this honor to our overarching ESG accomplishments.”

With three of nine board seats occupied by women, Essential demonstrates that gender equity is a critical component to profitability, productivity and workplace engagement.

In 2010, 2020WOB set a ten-year goal for women to hold 20% of the corporate board seats of companies listed on the Russell 3000 Index. In 2020, women reached an historic 22.6% of public company board seats, and the campaign was renamed to 50/50 Women on Boards, signifying its new vision for women directors to hold half of all corporate board seats.

About Essential

Essential is one of the largest publicly traded water, wastewater and natural gas providers in the U.S., serving approximately 5.5 million people across 10 states under the Aqua and Peoples brands. Essential is committed to excellence in proactive infrastructure investment, regulatory expertise, operational efficiency and environmental stewardship. The company recognizes the importance water and natural gas play in everyday life and is proud to deliver safe, reliable services that contribute to the quality of life in the communities it serves. For more information, visit http://www.essential.co.

