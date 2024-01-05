Official ESSENTIAL UTILITIES, INC. press release

The recognition reflects the company’s deep commitment to sustainable and ethical business practices across its operations

Essential Utilities today announced that it has been named to Newsweek’s list of America’s Most Responsible Companies 2024. This marks the third consecutive year that Essential has been recognized on the prestigious list, which celebrates public companies that have demonstrated meaningful and impactful environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) business practices.

“Our mission is to provide clean, safe, reliable water and natural gas service and to manage wastewater treatment in an environmentally responsible manner,” said Essential Chairman and CEO Christopher Franklin. “Our role as stewards of the environment requires a core focus on operational excellence – and we take it we take very seriously. It is an honor to be recognized once again by Newsweek for our ongoing commitment to investing in and embracing ESG practices across our footprint.”

Essential’s recent ESG achievements include:

Reaching ambitious company-wide greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions reduction goals. Through extensive pipeline replacement, renewable energy purchasing, and methane leak detection, the company has reduced Scope 1 and Scope 2 greenhouse gas emissions by 25 percent from a 2019 baseline and against the enterprise-wide commitment of a 60 percent reduction by 2035.

Achieving diverse supplier and employee commitments, ensuring the company’s procurement and team reflect the communities they serve.

Donating $3.9 million dollars in 2022 to organizations creating positive outcomes for the environment, human services and food insecurity, diversity and inclusion, economic growth and development, education, and emergency services.

The 2024 ranking – presented by Newsweek and Statista Inc., a leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider – recognizes the top 600 most responsible companies headquartered in the United States, from a selection of 2,000 public companies by revenue spanning 14 industries. The selection process is based on published sustainability reports, publicly available ESG performance data, and an independent survey of 17,000 U.S. residents.

Learn more about Essential’s ESG targets and performance at esg.essential.co.

About Essential

Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE: WTRG) delivers safe, clean, reliable services that improve quality of life for individuals, families, and entire communities. With a focus on water, wastewater and natural gas, Essential is committed to sustainable growth, operational excellence, a superior customer experience, and premier employer status. We are advocates for the communities we serve and are dedicated stewards of natural lands, protecting more than 7,600 acres of forests and other habitats throughout our footprint.

Operating as the Aqua and Peoples brands, Essential serves approximately 5.5 million people across nine states. Essential is one of the most significant publicly traded water, wastewater service and natural gas providers in the U.S. Learn more at www.essential.co.

WTRGG

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240105573498/en/