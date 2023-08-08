Company lauded for environmental stewardship, sustainability and governance (ESG) work

For the second consecutive year, Essential Utilities Inc. (NYSE: WTRG) is once again named to Newsweek’s Most Responsible Companies in America. The list spotlights public companies with successful environmental, sustainability, and corporate governance (ESG) outcomes.

“Sustainable and equitable practices are fundamental to our business strategy,” said Essential Chairman and CEO Christopher Franklin. “As a purpose-driven company, we intend to operate responsibly within each community we serve. And we appreciate Newsweek’s recognition of the work we do at every level of the company to meet these goals.”

This year, Newsweek recognizes Essential for:

Progress on aggressive targets for reducing carbon emissions through extensive pipeline replacement, renewable energy purchasing, and leak detection.

Creating a culture of inclusion that starts with the board of directors and extends through supplier and employee diversity.

Gifting $4.5 million dollars in 2022 (via the company’s Foundation) to organizations creating positive outcomes for the environment, human services and food insecurity, diversity and inclusion, economic growth and development, education, and emergency services.

The 2023 America’s Most Responsible Companies list – presented by Newsweek and global research firm Statista, Inc. – recognizes the top 500 most responsible companies headquartered in the United States, from a selection of 2,000 public companies by revenue spanning 14 industries. The selection process is based on published sustainability reports, publicly available ESG performance data, and an independent survey.

The company was also named to 3BL Media’s 100 Best Corporate Citizens list in 2021 and 2022.

Learn more about the company’s ESG targets and performance at esg.essential.co, with updated reporting to be published later this year.

About EssentialUtilities

Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) delivers safe, clean, reliable services that improve quality of life for individuals, families, and entire communities. With a focus on water, wastewater and natural gas, Essential is committed to sustainable growth, operational excellence, a superior customer experience, and premier employer status. We are advocates for the communities we serve, donating more than $4 million each year, and are dedicated stewards of natural lands, protecting more than 7,600 acres of forests and other habitats throughout our footprint.

Operating as the Aqua and Peoples brands, Essential serves approximately 5.5 million people across 10 states. Essential is one of the most significant publicly traded water, wastewater service and natural gas providers in the U.S. Learn more at www.essential.co.

