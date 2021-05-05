Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Essential Utilities, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WTRG   US29670G1022

ESSENTIAL UTILITIES, INC.

(WTRG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Essential Utilities : Announces Appointment of Edwina Kelly to Board of Directors

05/05/2021 | 12:31pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Essential Utilities (NYSE: WTRG) today announced the appointment of Edwina Kelly to the Essential Board of Directors. Kelly will serve as a member of the audit committee and the risk mitigation and investment policy committee of the board.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210505005726/en/

Essential Utilities Announces Appointment of Edwina Kelly to Board of Directors (Photo: Business Wire)

Essential Utilities Announces Appointment of Edwina Kelly to Board of Directors (Photo: Business Wire)

Kelly is a senior principal at Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPP Investments) where she is responsible for originating new investments, transaction management and asset management for investments in the organization’s global Sustainable Energy Group. CPP Investments invested $750 million in Essential Utilities as part of the equity raised for the purchase of Peoples Natural Gas in 2020. Kelly is replacing former director Wendy Franks as a board representative for CPP Investments.

“I look forward to working with Edwina on Essential’s Board of Directors. Her expertise and experience with renewable energy will be valuable as we strive to meet the emissions reduction targets announced earlier this year,” said Essential Chairman and CEO Christopher Franklin.

In January 2021, less than one year since the closing of the Peoples Gas acquisition, Essential announced a commitment to substantially reduce Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions. By 2035, Essential will reduce its emissions by 60% from its 2019 baseline. This reduction is roughly equivalent to the emissions from 76,000 cars on the road over the course of the year. This will be achieved by extensive gas pipeline replacement, renewable energy purchasing, accelerated methane leak detection and repair, and various other currently planned initiatives that are highly feasible with proven technology. This science-based commitment is consistent with the rate of reduction necessary over the next 15 years to keep on track with the Paris Agreement, which aims to limit the global temperature increase to well below 2 degrees Celsius.

Prior to joining CPP Investments, Kelly was a director at EFG Hermes UAE where she helped manage the renewable energy platform and led solar portfolio acquisitions and equity restructurings of wind farm investments. She holds a bachelor’s degree in philosophy, politics and economics from the University of Oxford and is an associated chartered accountant member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales.

About Essential

Essential is one of the largest publicly traded water, wastewater and natural gas providers in the U.S., serving approximately 5 million people across 10 states under the Aqua and Peoples brands. Essential is committed to excellence in proactive infrastructure investment, regulatory expertise, operational efficiency and environmental stewardship. The company recognizes the importance water and natural gas play in everyday life and is proud to deliver safe, reliable services that contribute to the quality of life in the communities it serves. For more information, visit http://www.essential.co.

Forward-looking statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, among others: the company’s role in the United States’ infrastructure investments; its ability to be an industry leader in protecting the environment; the guidance range of adjusted income per diluted common share for the fiscal year ending in 2021; the 3-year earnings growth from 2021 to 2023; the projected total regulated water segment customer growth for 2021; the anticipated amount of capital investment in 2021; the anticipated amount of capital investment from 2021 through 2023; and the company’s anticipated rate base growth from 2021 through 2023. There are important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements including: disruptions in the global economy; financial and workforce impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic; the continuation of the company's growth-through-acquisition program; the company’s continued ability to adapt itself for the future and build value by fully optimizing company assets; general economic business conditions; the company’s ability to fund needed infrastructure; housing and customer growth trends; unfavorable weather conditions; the success of certain cost-containment initiatives; changes in regulations or regulatory treatment; availability and access to capital; the cost of capital; disruptions in the credit markets; the success of growth initiatives; the company’s ability to successfully close municipally owned systems presently under agreement; the company’s ability to continue to deliver strong results; the company’s ability to continue to pay its dividend, add shareholder value and grow earnings; municipalities’ willingness to privatize their water and/or wastewater utilities; the company’s ability to control expenses and create and maintain efficiencies; the company’s ability to acquire municipally owned water and wastewater systems listed in its “pipeline”; and other factors discussed in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, which are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. For more information regarding risks and uncertainties associated with Essential's business, please refer to Essential's annual, quarterly and other SEC filings. Essential is not under any obligation - and expressly disclaims any such obligation - to update or alter its forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

WTRGG


© Business Wire 2021
All news about ESSENTIAL UTILITIES, INC.
12:31pESSENTIAL UTILITIES  : Announces Appointment of Edwina Kelly to Board of Directo..
BU
04/28AQUA PENNSYLVANIA  : Reminds Low-Income Families There Is Help to Pay Water Bill..
BU
04/22ESSENTIAL UTILITIES  : Reports Progress Toward ESG Commitments and Foundation Do..
BU
04/19ESSENTIAL UTILITIES, INC.  : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creatio..
AQ
04/15ESSENTIAL UTILITIES, INC.  : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (fo..
AQ
04/14ESSENTIAL UTILITIES  : Keeps Quarterly Cash Dividend at $0.2507 per Share, Payab..
MT
04/14ESSENTIAL UTILITIES  : Declares June 2021 Dividend
BU
04/05AQUA TEXAS  : and Essential Foundation Donate $50,000 to Support Winter Storm Re..
BU
03/24ESSENTIAL UTILITIES  : to Report Earnings for Q1 2021
BU
03/23Amazon Taps Tableau CEO Adam Selipsky to Lead Its AWS Cloud Unit -- Update
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 971 M - -
Net income 2021 430 M - -
Net Debt 2021 5 923 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 28,2x
Yield 2021 2,23%
Capitalization 11 528 M 11 528 M -
EV / Sales 2021 8,85x
EV / Sales 2022 8,76x
Nbr of Employees 3 180
Free-Float 98,4%
Chart ESSENTIAL UTILITIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Essential Utilities, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ESSENTIAL UTILITIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 53,42 $
Last Close Price 46,93 $
Spread / Highest target 49,2%
Spread / Average Target 13,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -4,11%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Christopher H. Franklin Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Dan J. Schuller Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Richard S. Fox Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Susan F. Haindl Chief Administrative Officer & Senior VP
Ellen T. Ruff Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ESSENTIAL UTILITIES, INC.-0.55%11 528
VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT31.83%17 683
UNITED UTILITIES GROUP PLC7.82%9 129
SEVERN TRENT PLC7.38%8 146
PENNON GROUP PLC8.53%6 029
COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO BÁSICO DO ESTADO DE SÃO PAULO - SABESP-12.83%4 864
CATEGORIES
FREE SERVICES
SOLUTIONS
ÉDITIONS BOURSE
ABOUT
Logo
twitter youtube appstore
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved.
Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ