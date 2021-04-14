Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Essential Utilities, Inc.    WTRG

ESSENTIAL UTILITIES, INC.

(WTRG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Essential Utilities : Declares June 2021 Dividend

04/14/2021 | 10:27am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The board of directors of Essential Utilities Inc. (NYSE: WTRG) today declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.2507 per share, payable June 1, 2021 to all shareholders of record on May 14, 2021.

Essential Utilities has paid consecutive quarterly cash dividends for 76 years and has increased the dividend 30 times in the last 29 years.

About Essential
Essential is one of the largest publicly traded water, wastewater and natural gas providers in the U.S., serving approximately 5 million people across 10 states under the Aqua and Peoples brands. Essential is committed to excellence in proactive infrastructure investment, regulatory expertise, operational efficiency and environmental stewardship. The company recognizes the importance water and natural gas play in everyday life and is proud to deliver safe, reliable services that contribute to the quality of life in the communities it serves. For more information, visit http://www.essential.co.

WTRGF


© Business Wire 2021
All news about ESSENTIAL UTILITIES, INC.
10:27aESSENTIAL UTILITIES  : Declares June 2021 Dividend
BU
04/05AQUA TEXAS  : and Essential Foundation Donate $50,000 to Support Winter Storm Re..
BU
03/24ESSENTIAL UTILITIES  : to Report Earnings for Q1 2021
BU
03/23Amazon Taps Tableau CEO Adam Selipsky to Lead Its AWS Cloud Unit -- Update
DJ
03/02ESSENTIAL UTILITIES  : Insider Trading Report (SEC Filing - 4)
PU
03/02ESSENTIAL UTILITIES  : Files for Mixed-Securities Shelf
MT
03/01ESSENTIAL UTILITIES  : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Conditi..
AQ
02/25ESSENTIAL UTILITIES, INC.  : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Fina..
AQ
02/24ESSENTIAL UTILITIES : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
02/24ESSENTIAL UTILITIES  : Boosts Earnings, Revenue
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 981 M - -
Net income 2021 428 M - -
Net Debt 2021 6 257 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 27,8x
Yield 2021 2,23%
Capitalization 11 460 M 11 460 M -
EV / Sales 2021 8,95x
EV / Sales 2022 9,06x
Nbr of Employees 3 180
Free-Float 98,4%
Chart ESSENTIAL UTILITIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Essential Utilities, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ESSENTIAL UTILITIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 52,75 $
Last Close Price 46,66 $
Spread / Highest target 50,0%
Spread / Average Target 13,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -3,56%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Christopher H. Franklin Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Dan J. Schuller Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Richard S. Fox Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Susan F. Haindl Chief Administrative Officer & Senior VP
Ellen T. Ruff Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ESSENTIAL UTILITIES, INC.-3.09%11 460
VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT22.19%16 512
UNITED UTILITIES GROUP PLC5.79%8 869
SEVERN TRENT PLC4.54%7 853
PENNON GROUP PLC6.84%5 877
COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO BÁSICO DO ESTADO DE SÃO PAULO - SABESP-4.12%5 107
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ