  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Essential Utilities, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WTRG

ESSENTIAL UTILITIES, INC.

(WTRG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Essential Utilities : Reports Progress Toward ESG Commitments and Foundation Donation to Sustainability Focused Nonprofits in Celebration of Earth Day

04/22/2021 | 05:06pm EDT
Essential Utilities announced today progress made toward its sustainability commitments announced in January 2021, as well as two more donations from the Essential Foundation to nonprofits focused on sustainability in the southeastern Pennsylvania area.

Essential is pleased to report that it has successfully achieved a 3% reduction of Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions, as of December 2020. The organization is confident in its ability to meet its 2035 goal to reduce such greenhouse gas emissions by 60% from its 2019 baseline. This 60% reduction is roughly equivalent to removing 76,000 cars from the road each year.

“Our obligation to uphold these ESG initiatives drives us to continue exploring sustainable and productive approaches to business,” said John Catalano, Essential’s ESG Manager. “We’re confident that our environmental commitments coupled with our team’s passion for providing exceptional service and resources to our customers has Essential on a constructive path for advancement.”

Essential is also on schedule to source 100% renewable electricity, via certified wind power credits, for its Aqua water and wastewater operations in Illinois, New Jersey, Ohio and Pennsylvania by early 2022. Switching to renewable energy options throughout Aqua’s footprint will help drive the progress toward the company’s emissions reduction target.

In addition to progress made surrounding Essential’s ESG commitments, the Essential Foundation announced two donations to sustainability initiatives with nonprofit partners. The Foundation gave $75,000 to Schuylkill River Greenways for the Schuylkill River Restoration Fund, which funds grants to improve the quality and quantity of water in the Schuylkill River. It also provided $112,000 to the Pennsylvania Horticultural Society for the TreeVitalize Watersheds program, which provides grants to restore tree cover along streams and in other areas that benefit water quality in southeast Pennsylvania. Aqua’s Pennsylvania operations have partnered on TreeVitalize for over 15 years and have restored about 1,044 acres with native species by planting over 179,000 trees and shrubs.

“Sustaining and bettering the environment is a team effort,” said Catalano. “To make an even greater impact in our communities, in addition to Essential’s own initiatives, we must also support local organizations who are working passionately toward similar sustainability goals. These two deserving nonprofits are perfect examples of just that as they work to improve water quality.”

To keep up with Essential’s progress toward these ESG goals throughout the year, please click here.

Please refer to Essential’s award-winning ESG report at http://esg.essential.co for additional information. Essential plans to release a further expanded and updated report, inclusive of the company’s natural gas operations, in the coming months.

About Essential

Essential is one of the largest publicly traded water, wastewater and natural gas providers in the U.S., serving approximately 5 million people across 10 states under the Aqua and Peoples brands. Essential is committed to excellence in proactive infrastructure investment, regulatory expertise, operational efficiency and environmental stewardship. The company recognizes the importance water and natural gas play in everyday life and is proud to deliver safe, reliable services that contribute to the quality of life in the communities it serves. For more information, visit http://www.essential.co.

WTRG


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 981 M - -
Net income 2021 428 M - -
Net Debt 2021 6 257 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 28,5x
Yield 2021 2,18%
Capitalization 11 751 M 11 751 M -
EV / Sales 2021 9,09x
EV / Sales 2022 8,47x
Nbr of Employees 3 180
Free-Float 98,4%
Chart ESSENTIAL UTILITIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Essential Utilities, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ESSENTIAL UTILITIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 53,25 $
Last Close Price 47,84 $
Spread / Highest target 46,3%
Spread / Average Target 11,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -5,94%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Christopher H. Franklin Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Dan J. Schuller Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Richard S. Fox Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Susan F. Haindl Chief Administrative Officer & Senior VP
Ellen T. Ruff Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ESSENTIAL UTILITIES, INC.1.16%11 751
VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT22.74%16 730
UNITED UTILITIES GROUP PLC6.97%9 099
SEVERN TRENT PLC6.25%8 097
PENNON GROUP PLC7.84%6 019
COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO BÁSICO DO ESTADO DE SÃO PAULO - SABESP-4.82%5 191
