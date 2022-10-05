Advanced search
    WTRG   US29670G1022

ESSENTIAL UTILITIES, INC.

(WTRG)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-10-05 pm EDT
42.68 USD   -2.60%
04:30pEssential Utilities to Report Earnings for Q3 2022
BU
09/21Peoples Gas and the University of Pittsburgh Partnering on Pilot Program to Evaluate the Transport of Hydrogen in Natural Gas Systems
BU
09/12North American Morning Briefing: Mood Improves as -2-
DJ
Essential Utilities to Report Earnings for Q3 2022

10/05/2022 | 04:30pm EDT
Essential Utilities Inc. (NYSE: WTRG) expects to report earnings for the quarter ended Sept. 30, 2022 before the market opens on Nov. 7, 2022.

The company’s conference call with financial analysts will take place on Monday, Nov. 7, 2022 at 11 a.m. Eastern Standard Time. The call and presentation will be webcast live so interested parties may listen over the internet by logging on to Essential.co and following the link for Investors. The conference call will be archived in the Investor Relations section of the company’s website for 90 days following the call. Additionally, the call will be recorded and made available for replay at 2 p.m. on Nov. 7, 2022 for 10 business days following the call. To access the audio replay in the U.S., dial 866.583.1035 (pass code 6076274). International callers can find their dial in number here (pass code 6076274).

About Essential

Essential is one of the largest publicly traded water, wastewater service and natural gas providers in the U.S., serving approximately 5.5 million people across 10 states under the Aqua and Peoples brands. Essential is committed to excellence in proactive infrastructure investment, regulatory expertise, operational efficiency and environmental stewardship. The company recognizes the importance water and natural gas play in everyday life and is proud to deliver safe, reliable services that contribute to the quality of life in the communities it serves. For more information, visit http://www.essential.co.

WTRGF


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2 062 M - -
Net income 2022 465 M - -
Net Debt 2022 6 273 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 24,6x
Yield 2022 2,56%
Capitalization 11 488 M 11 488 M -
EV / Sales 2022 8,61x
EV / Sales 2023 8,43x
Nbr of Employees 3 211
Free-Float 98,6%
Managers and Directors
Christopher H. Franklin Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Dan J. Schuller Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Whitney Strengel Kellett Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Richard S. Fox Vice President-Customer Service
Susan F. Haindl Chief Administrative Officer & Senior VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ESSENTIAL UTILITIES, INC.-18.38%11 488
COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO BÁSICO DO ESTADO DE SÃO PAULO - SABESP44.35%7 684
UNITED UTILITIES GROUP PLC-16.77%7 069
SEVERN TRENT PLC-17.17%7 028
AMERICAN STATES WATER COMPANY-18.70%3 108
CALIFORNIA WATER SERVICE GROUP-21.68%3 059