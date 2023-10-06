Essential Utilities Inc. (NYSE: WTRG) expects to report earnings for the quarter ended September 30, 2023 following market close on Nov. 6, 2023.

The company’s conference call with financial analysts will take place on Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2023, at 11 a.m. Eastern Standard Time. The call and presentation will be webcast live so interested parties may listen over the internet by logging on to Essential.co and following the link for Investors. The conference call will be archived in the Investor Relations section of the company’s website for 90 days following the call. Additionally, the call will be recorded and made available for replay at 2 p.m. on Nov. 7, 2023, for 10 business days following the call. To access the audio replay in the U.S., dial 866.583.1035 (pass code 0950701). International callers can find their dial in number here (pass code 0950701).

About Essential

Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE: WTRG) delivers safe, clean, reliable services that improve quality of life for individuals, families, and entire communities. With a focus on water, wastewater and natural gas, Essential is committed to sustainable growth, operational excellence, a superior customer experience, and premier employer status. We are advocates for the communities we serve and are dedicated stewards of natural lands, protecting more than 7,600 acres of forests and other habitats throughout our footprint.

Operating as the Aqua and Peoples brands, Essential serves approximately 5.5 million people across nine states. Essential is one of the most significant publicly traded water, wastewater service and natural gas providers in the U.S. Learn more at www.essential.co.

