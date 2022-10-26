Advanced search
    WTRG   US29670G1022

ESSENTIAL UTILITIES, INC.

(WTRG)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  01:35 2022-10-26 pm EDT
42.83 USD   +1.09%
01:26pEssential declares December 2022 dividend
BU
04:33aEssential Utilities Subsidiary Gets $5.5 Million Grant to Construct Treatment Facility
MT
10/25Aqua Pennsylvania Receives PENNVEST Grant to Add PFAS Treatment to Two Montgomery County Wells
BU
Essential declares December 2022 dividend

10/26/2022 | 01:26pm EDT
The board of directors of Essential Utilities Inc. (NYSE: WTRG) today declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.2870 per share, payable Dec. 1, 2022 to all shareholders of record on Nov. 11, 2022.

The December 2022 dividend payment of $0.2870 per share represents a $0.0188, or 7% increase over the December 2021 dividend payment of $0.2682 per share. The annual dividend rate is at $1.1480 per year compared to $1.0728 at the same time in the previous year. Essential Utilities has paid consecutive quarterly cash dividends for 77 years and has increased the dividend 32 times in the last 31 years.

About Essential

Essential is one of the largest publicly traded water, wastewater service and natural gas providers in the U.S., serving approximately 5.5 million people across 10 states under the Aqua and Peoples brands. Essential is committed to excellence in proactive infrastructure investment, regulatory expertise, operational efficiency and environmental stewardship. The company recognizes the importance water and natural gas play in everyday life and is proud to deliver safe, reliable services that contribute to the quality of life in the communities it serves. For more information, visit http://www.essential.co.

WTRGF


© Business Wire 2022
Analyst Recommendations on ESSENTIAL UTILITIES, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2 072 M - -
Net income 2022 464 M - -
Net Debt 2022 6 335 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 23,8x
Yield 2022 2,65%
Capitalization 11 113 M 11 113 M -
EV / Sales 2022 8,42x
EV / Sales 2023 8,22x
Nbr of Employees 3 211
Free-Float 98,6%
Managers and Directors
Christopher H. Franklin Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Dan J. Schuller Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Whitney Strengel Kellett Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Richard S. Fox Vice President-Customer Service
Susan F. Haindl Chief Administrative Officer & Senior VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ESSENTIAL UTILITIES, INC.-21.08%11 113
COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO BÁSICO DO ESTADO DE SÃO PAULO - SABESP45.50%7 485
UNITED UTILITIES GROUP PLC-14.64%7 284
SEVERN TRENT PLC-16.42%7 124
AMERICAN STATES WATER COMPANY-17.80%3 142
CALIFORNIA WATER SERVICE GROUP-23.99%3 068