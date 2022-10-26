Essential declares December 2022 dividend

The board of directors of Essential Utilities Inc. (NYSE: WTRG) today declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.2870 per share, payable Dec. 1, 2022 to all shareholders of record on Nov. 11, 2022.

The December 2022 dividend payment of $0.2870 per share represents a $0.0188, or 7% increase over the December 2021 dividend payment of $0.2682 per share. The annual dividend rate is at $1.1480 per year compared to $1.0728 at the same time in the previous year. Essential Utilities has paid consecutive quarterly cash dividends for 77 years and has increased the dividend 32 times in the last 31 years.

About Essential

Essential is one of the largest publicly traded water, wastewater service and natural gas providers in the U.S., serving approximately 5.5 million people across 10 states under the Aqua and Peoples brands. Essential is committed to excellence in proactive infrastructure investment, regulatory expertise, operational efficiency and environmental stewardship. The company recognizes the importance water and natural gas play in everyday life and is proud to deliver safe, reliable services that contribute to the quality of life in the communities it serves. For more information, visit http://www.essential.co.

