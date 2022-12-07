Advanced search
ESSENTIAL UTILITIES, INC.

12:07 2022-12-07 pm EST
48.05 USD   +0.19%
11:48aEssential declares March 2023 dividend
BU
11/29Insider Sell: Essential Utilities
MT
11/29CORRECTING and REPLACING Essential Utilities' Aqua Illinois Subsidiary Acquires Oak Brook Water Assets
BU
Essential declares March 2023 dividend

12/07/2022 | 11:48am EST
The board of directors of Essential Utilities Inc. (NYSE: WTRG) today declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.2870 per share, payable March 1, 2023 to all shareholders of record on Feb. 10, 2023.

The March 2023 dividend payment of $0.2870 per share represents a $0.0188, or 7% increase over the March 2022 dividend payment of $0.2682 per share. Essential Utilities has paid consecutive quarterly cash dividends for 78 years and has increased the dividend 32 times in the last 31 years.

About Essential
Essential is one of the largest publicly traded water, wastewater service and natural gas providers in the U.S., serving approximately 5.5 million people across 10 states under the Aqua and Peoples brands. Essential is committed to excellence in proactive infrastructure investment, regulatory expertise, operational efficiency and environmental stewardship. The company recognizes the importance water and natural gas play in everyday life and is proud to deliver safe, reliable services that contribute to the quality of life in the communities it serves. For more information, visit http://www.essential.co.

© Business Wire 2022
Analyst Recommendations on ESSENTIAL UTILITIES, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2 087 M - -
Net income 2022 464 M - -
Net Debt 2022 6 320 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 26,8x
Yield 2022 2,34%
Capitalization 12 579 M 12 579 M -
EV / Sales 2022 9,06x
EV / Sales 2023 8,84x
Nbr of Employees 3 211
Free-Float 98,6%
Chart ESSENTIAL UTILITIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Essential Utilities, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ESSENTIAL UTILITIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 47,96 $
Average target price 51,60 $
Spread / Average Target 7,59%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christopher H. Franklin Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Dan J. Schuller Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Sumit Nair Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Richard S. Fox Vice President-Customer Service
Susan F. Haindl Chief Administrative Officer & Senior VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ESSENTIAL UTILITIES, INC.-10.67%12 579
UNITED UTILITIES GROUP PLC-4.87%8 646
SEVERN TRENT PLC-7.74%8 371
COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO BÁSICO DO ESTADO DE SÃO PAULO - SABESP40.87%7 384
AMERICAN STATES WATER COMPANY-6.91%3 559
CALIFORNIA WATER SERVICE GROUP-11.10%3 430