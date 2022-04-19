Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Essentra plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ESNT   GB00B0744359

ESSENTRA PLC

(ESNT)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  04/19 11:16:47 am EDT
328.50 GBX   -1.05%
04/12Essentra plc - Annual Report and Accounts, and Annual General Meeting
AQ
04/06ESSENTRA : Packaging & Crane Currency announce strategic partnership for Pharmaceutical and Beauty Packaging Applications
PU
04/04Essentra CFO Designate Joins Ahead of Formal Appointment
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Embedding sustainability worldwide: A discussion with Lydia Chavarria

04/19/2022 | 11:04am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

19 Apr 2022

Lydia Chavarria is the Environment Manager at Essentra Packaging, a division of Essentra PLC, specialising in the design and manufacture of cartons, labels, leaflets and printed foils for the global healthcare, personal care, and beauty industries. Based in Barcelona, Lydia's role is to develop and implement divisional strategies and programmes that align with Essentra's Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) commitments at a corporate level.

"Fundamentally my role is to ensure we have a very positive environmental culture at Essentra Packaging - continually improving our performance and creating consistency and accuracy across our sites in order that we can deliver a class leading sustainability performance today and into the future".

"We must always challenge what we do today for the good of tomorrow," states Lydia.

Lydia works closely with teams across the Essentra Packaging Division aligning priorities, disseminating best practices, and collaborating with innovation teams to ensure that the sustainability message is embedded from top to bottom of the organisation.

Essentra, as a group, has laid out clear ambitions for the business recognising that ESG issues remain crucial to its ability to effectively build for the future, as well as meeting the increasing expectations of stakeholders including employees, customers and investors.

The company announced new environmental KPIs and targets in 2020, committing to be carbon neutral (Scope 1 & 2 emissions) by 2040 and reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 25% by 2025, compared with its 2019 baseline.

"The great news is that we are on track as a business. At the end of 2021, our GHG emissions for the division were down 17% as a result of our focus on energy efficiency projects and procuring certified renewable energy. We also committed to have all our sites at zero waste to landfill by 2030 at the latest and 50% of our sites are already at that level, so real tangible progress is being made. Importantly, we have all our data verified by third party auditors; these aren't just key performance metrics that we create and then move as we go along. We work with external parties to assure ourselves of progress and transparency on everything we're doing, in order that we can be held accountable as a business."

To further reinforce this point, Essentra signed up to the Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP) in 2016 to disclose its environmental emission data to a centrally managed public database free for inspection by any interested party.

"At Essentra Packaging, we are seeking to embed our sustainability ethos worldwide. We hold two Sustainability Weeks each year to increase awareness of our activities and projects, deliver training and workshops, and educate everyone on the role they can play in driving our environmental performance forward around the world. We are tracking our data on a monthly basis against key performance indicators and then meet with our Senior Management Team and Group Sustainability Committee, which includes Board Directors, on a quarterly basis too.

"Our commitment is from the top to the bottom of the organisation and there is always more to do. Like most leading organisations, we're on a journey of doing great things and endeavouring to bring standardisation and accuracy across all our 23 sites but the exciting part is that we are tracking success, and everyone is behind this movement, so I'm excited for the future."

To find out more about Essentra Packaging and its sustainability commitments, contact us at [email protected]

Disclaimer

Essentra plc published this content on 19 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 April 2022 15:03:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ESSENTRA PLC
04/12Essentra plc - Annual Report and Accounts, and Annual General Meeting
AQ
04/06ESSENTRA : Packaging & Crane Currency announce strategic partnership for Pharmaceutical an..
PU
04/04Essentra CFO Designate Joins Ahead of Formal Appointment
MT
03/31ESSENTRA : Infographic Tips to reduce CO2 Emissions on Packaging
PU
03/18FTSE 100 Finishes Friday Slightly Up in Muted Finish to Week of Recovery
DJ
03/18FTSE Down, Pound Seen Falling Vs Euro Once ECB Starts Lifting Rates
DJ
03/18ESSENTRA : Boosting label recyclability with Essentra Packaging
PU
03/18FTSE Edges Lower, Gilt Yields Fall Further Following BOE Decision
DJ
03/18London Stocks Lower as Russia-Ukraine Talks Stall
DJ
03/18TRANSCRIPT : Essentra plc, 2021 Earnings Call, Mar 18, 2022
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ESSENTRA PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 1 044 M 1 360 M 1 360 M
Net income 2022 43,0 M 56,0 M 56,0 M
Net Debt 2022 198 M 258 M 258 M
P/E ratio 2022 24,5x
Yield 2022 2,11%
Capitalization 999 M 1 301 M 1 301 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,15x
EV / Sales 2023 1,07x
Nbr of Employees 8 186
Free-Float 98,7%
Chart ESSENTRA PLC
Duration : Period :
Essentra plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ESSENTRA PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 332,00 GBX
Average target price 427,50 GBX
Spread / Average Target 28,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Paul Forman Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Lily Liu Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Paul John Lester Non-Executive Chairman
Richard Cammish Chief Information Officer
Ralf Klaus Wunderlich Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ESSENTRA PLC-3.77%1 301
DOW INC.16.15%48 427
LG CHEM, LTD.-18.70%30 037
YUNNAN ENERGY NEW MATERIAL CO., LTD.-23.34%26 857
FORMOSA PLASTICS CORPORATION0.48%22 743
FORMOSA CHEMICALS & FIBRE CORPORATION-2.23%15 797