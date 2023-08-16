Essentra plc is a United Kingdom-based global provider of essential components and solutions. The Company's components operation is focused on the manufacture and distribution of plastic injection molded, vinyl dip molded and metal items. The Company's global network extends to over 28 countries worldwide and 13 manufacturing facilities, 24 distribution centers, and 33 sales and service centers. The Company supplies products for a variety of applications in industries such as equipment manufacturing, automotive, fabrication, electronics, medical and renewable energy. Its components operation also includes the Reid Supply business, which provides a wide range of branded hardware supplies to a broad base of industrial customers, located in the United States Mid-West. The Company caters to business-to-business manufacturers and its markets range from data cabinet and telecoms station manufacturers to automotive suppliers and manufacturers.

Sector Commodity Chemicals