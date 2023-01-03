Advanced search
    ESNT   GB00B0744359

ESSENTRA PLC

(ESNT)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  04:22 2023-01-03 am EST
240.50 GBX   +1.69%
03:58aEssentra confirms appointment of new CEO from New Year
AN
02:31aEssentra's New CEO Takes Office
MT
2022Essentra plc Appoints Kath Durrant as a Non-Executive Director with Effect from 3 January 2023
CI
Essentra confirms appointment of new CEO from New Year

01/03/2023 | 03:58am EST
Essentra PLC - Milton Keynes, England-based components, packaging and filter producer - Confirms appointment of Scott Fawcett as chief executive and executive director, which took effect from Monday. Fawcett replaces Paul Forman, who officially stepped down from the board on Saturday. As of Tuesday, Fawcett owns 47,847 shares in Essentra.

Current stock price: 236.98 pence

12-month change: down 31%

By Greg Rosenvinge, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

03:58aEssentra confirms appointment of new CEO from New Year
AN
02:31aEssentra's New CEO Takes Office
MT
2022Essentra plc Appoints Kath Durrant as a Non-Executive Director with Effect from 3 Janua..
CI
2022Essentra announces completion of Filters arm disposal
AN
2022Essentra Completes Sale Of Filters Business Unit
MT
2022Centaury Management Limited completed the acquisition of Filters business from Essentra..
CI
2022Essentra plc - Acquisition of the Wixroyd Group
AQ
2022LONDON MARKET MIDDAY: PMI scores disappoint after Powell brings che..
AN
2022Essentra buys components manufacturer Wixroyd for GBP30 million
AN
2022Essentra to Buy Industrial Parts Supplier Wixroyd in up to 37 Million Pounds Sterling D..
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 353 M 425 M 425 M
Net income 2022 -37,9 M -45,7 M -45,7 M
Net Debt 2022 28,9 M 34,8 M 34,8 M
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 2,34%
Capitalization 712 M 858 M 858 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,10x
EV / Sales 2023 1,98x
Nbr of Employees 8 327
Free-Float 99,0%
Essentra plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends ESSENTRA PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 236,50 GBX
Average target price 302,50 GBX
Spread / Average Target 27,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Paul Forman Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Jack James Clarke Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Paul John Lester Non-Executive Chairman
Richard Cammish Chief Information Officer
Ralf Klaus Wunderlich Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ESSENTRA PLC0.00%858
DOW INC.0.00%35 462
LG CHEM, LTD.0.67%35 199
FORMOSA PLASTICS CORPORATION0.00%17 986
YUNNAN ENERGY NEW MATERIAL CO., LTD.0.00%16 957
FORMOSA CHEMICALS & FIBRE CORPORATION0.00%13 423