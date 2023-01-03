Essentra confirms appointment of new CEO from New Year

Essentra PLC - Milton Keynes, England-based components, packaging and filter producer - Confirms appointment of Scott Fawcett as chief executive and executive director, which took effect from Monday. Fawcett replaces Paul Forman, who officially stepped down from the board on Saturday. As of Tuesday, Fawcett owns 47,847 shares in Essentra.

Current stock price: 236.98 pence

12-month change: down 31%

By Greg Rosenvinge, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.