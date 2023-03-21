Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Essentra plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ESNT   GB00B0744359

ESSENTRA PLC

(ESNT)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  12:35:01 2023-03-21 pm EDT
175.80 GBX   -3.72%
04:08pEssentra delays results as auditor needs more time amid disposals
AN
03/20ESSENTRA PLC : Ex-dividend day for extraordinary dividend
FA
02/15Essentra : Half year 2021 Results Presentation 1.58MB
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Essentra delays results as auditor needs more time amid disposals

03/21/2023 | 04:08pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Alliance News) - Essentra PLC on Tuesday delayed its annual results as its auditor needs additional time following the disposal of the company's Filters and Packaging businesses last year.

The FTSE 250 constituent said its 2022 outturn will be "in line with board expectations". Essentra had planned to report annual results on Tuesday. They will now be reported a week later, on March 29.

"As a result of the disposals of the Filters and Packaging businesses in 2022, the company's auditor, PwC, has requested additional time to complete its standard procedures. Whilst the audit is not yet complete, no substantive issues have been brought to the board's attention," Essentra added.

"The board remains confident, based on current order trends, of meeting 2023 market expectations."

Essentra in December said it completed the sale of its filters arm. It sold Essentra Filter Holdings Ltd to a subsidiary of Centaury Management Ltd. The GBP200 million deal was first announced in October.

Back in June, the company said it had sold its Packaging arm to Mayr-Melnhof Group for GBP312 million. This sale was completed at the end of September.

In February of this year, it said it will press on with plans to return GBP150 million to shareholders following the disposals.

Essentra shares closed 2.7% lower at 177.64 pence each in London on Tuesday.

By Eric Cunha, Alliance News news editor

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ESSENTRA PLC -3.72% 175.8 Delayed Quote.-22.79%
FTSE MID 250 INDEX 1.54% 18779.1 Delayed Quote.-1.90%
All news about ESSENTRA PLC
04:08pEssentra delays results as auditor needs more time amid disposals
AN
03/20ESSENTRA PLC : Ex-dividend day for extraordinary dividend
FA
02/15Essentra : Half year 2021 Results Presentation 1.58MB
PU
02/15Essentra : Full Year 2020 Results Presentation 2.86MB
PU
02/02FTSE 100 Closes Thursday Up Despite BOE Rate Hikes
DJ
02/02Stocks green, pound slips following BoE decision
AN
02/02UK Gilt Yields Fall as BOE Raises Rates
DJ
02/02Essentra To Return GBP150 Million To Shareholders From Filters, Packaging Exits
MT
02/02Presswire 2022/2023 : Essentra Filters rebrands as Filtrona
AQ
02/02Newly-trimmed down Essentra announces GBP150 million return plan
AN
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ESSENTRA PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 341 M 418 M 418 M
Net income 2022 -42,6 M -52,3 M -52,3 M
Net Debt 2022 7,82 M 9,60 M 9,60 M
P/E ratio 2022 -24,6x
Yield 2022 2,42%
Capitalization 529 M 645 M 649 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,58x
EV / Sales 2023 1,55x
Nbr of Employees 8 327
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart ESSENTRA PLC
Duration : Period :
Essentra plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ESSENTRA PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 182,60 GBX
Average target price 298,00 GBX
Spread / Average Target 63,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Scott Morgan Taylor Fawcett Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jack James Clarke Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Paul John Lester Non-Executive Chairman
Sam Edwrards Chief Digital Information Officer
Rob Baker Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ESSENTRA PLC-22.79%675
LG CHEM, LTD.12.83%38 617
DOW INC.1.73%36 292
FORMOSA PLASTICS CORPORATION4.26%18 747
YUNNAN ENERGY NEW MATERIAL CO., LTD.-17.70%13 561
FORMOSA CHEMICALS & FIBRE CORPORATION-3.40%13 015