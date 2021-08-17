Log in
    1061   KYG312371035

ESSEX BIO-TECHNOLOGY LIMITED

(1061)
Essex Bio Technology : NEXT DAY DISCLOSURE RETURN

08/17/2021 | 06:24am EDT
Pursuant to the Codes on Takeovers and Mergers and Share Repurchases ('Takeovers Codes'), a copy of each document to be displayed under Note 1 to Rule 8 of the Takeovers Codes must be provided by the issuer of the offer document or offeree board circular, as appropriate, to Securities and Futures Commission ('SFC') for display on the SFC's website. To access these documents on display, you can either click this link https://www.sfc.hk/dod/jsp/EN/DoDmain.jsp or click the View Documents on Displaybutton next to the subject title of the offer document or offeree board circular.

Some of the files are prepared in the portable document format and viewing them requires Adobe(R) Reader(R) which can be downloaded free of charge.

Disclaimer

Essex Bio-Technology Limited published this content on 17 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 August 2021 10:23:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 1 200 M 154 M 154 M
Net income 2021 - - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 3 864 M 496 M 496 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 3,22x
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,74x
Nbr of Employees 1 308
Free-Float 46,8%
Chart ESSEX BIO-TECHNOLOGY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Essex Bio-Technology Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ESSEX BIO-TECHNOLOGY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 6,70 HKD
Average target price 9,50 HKD
Spread / Average Target 41,8%
Managers and Directors
Hai Zhou Fang Managing Director & Executive Director
Mia Je Ngiam Executive Chairman
Qi Xue Chief Scientific Officer
Chi Ying Fung Independent Non-Executive Director
Benoit Jean-Marie Mauffrey Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ESSEX BIO-TECHNOLOGY LIMITED56.91%496
CSL LIMITED5.05%99 337
WUXI BIOLOGICS (CAYMAN) INC.17.70%65 878
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS CO.,LTD.19.01%55 712
BIOGEN INC.40.28%51 193
ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.0.00%40 336