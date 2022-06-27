Essex Minerals : Quarterly Report

For the Three and Six Months Ended March 31, 2022 and 2021

ESSEX MINERALS INC.

NOTICE OF NO AUDITOR REVIEW OF CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL

STATEMENTS

The Company's auditors have not reviewed or been involved in the preparation of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements.

In accordance with National Instrument 51-102, Part 4, subsection 4.3(3)(a) released by the Canadian Securities Administrators, the Company discloses that its auditors have not reviewed the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements in accordance with the standards established by the Chartered Professional Accountants of Canada for a review of condensed consolidated interim financial statements by an entity's auditor, for the six months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021.

The accompanying unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements of the Company have been prepared by and are the responsibility of the Company's management.