Essex Minerals : Quarterly Report

For the Three and Six Months Ended March 31, 2022 and 2021
(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
Unaudited - Prepared by Management
ESSEX MINERALS INC.
NOTICE OF NO AUDITOR REVIEW OF CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL
STATEMENTS
The Company's auditors have not reviewed or been involved in the preparation of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements.
In accordance with National Instrument 51-102, Part 4, subsection 4.3(3)(a) released by the Canadian Securities Administrators, the Company discloses that its auditors have not reviewed the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements in accordance with the standards established by the Chartered Professional Accountants of Canada for a review of condensed consolidated interim financial statements by an entity's auditor, for the six months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021.
The accompanying unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements of the Company have been prepared by and are the responsibility of the Company's management.
ESSEX MINERALS INC.
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position
As at March 31, 2022 and September 30, 2021
Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian Dollars
Note
March 31,
September 30,
2022
2021
ASSETS
Current assets
Cash
$
370,350
$
1,501,880
Restricted cash
4
15,000
15,000
Receivables
5
15,279
26,788
Prepaid expenses and deposit
73,971
80,561
474,600
1,624,229
Non-current assets
Equipment
6
5,299
6,234
Exploration and evaluation assets
7
2,527,870
2,207,050
Total assets
$
3,007,769
$
3,837,513
LIABILITIES
Current liabilities
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
8,10
$
154,278
$
274,947
Total liabilities
154,278
274,947
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Share capital
9
7,114,432
7,114,432
Reserves
9
1,328,677
1,328,677
Deficit
(5,589,618)
(4,880,543)
Total shareholders' equity
2,853,491
3,562,566
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
3,007,769
$
3,837,513
Nature of Operations and Going Concern - Note 1
Subsequent Events - Note 14
These condensed consolidated interim financial statements are authorized for issue by the Board of Directors on May 19, 2022:
They are signed on the Company's behalf by:
"Paul Loudon"
"James Harris"
Director/CEO
Director
ESSEX MINERALS INC.
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss
For the Three and Six Months Ended March 31, 2022 and 2021
Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian dollars, except for number of shares
Three months
Three months
Six months
Six months
ended
ended
ended
ended
March 31,
March 31,
March 31,
March 31,
Note
2022
2021
2022
2021
Operating Expenses
Depreciation
6
$
468
$
455
$
935
$
911
General and administration
13,489
7,982
26,167
18,613
Investor relations
81,264
50,720
137,514
141,064
Management and consulting fees
10
88,750
117,500
181,000
229,750
Professional fees
127,680
96,285
162,818
140,388
Property investigation costs
10
85,413
24,000
176,849
89,472
Regulatory and transfer agent fees
9,495
12,677
13,395
16,942
Travel and promotion
4,133
1,410
9,525
1,410
Total expenses
(410,692)
(311,029)
(708,203)
(638,550)
Other Items
Interest income
464
1,259
1,337
1,858
Write-off of payable
8
1,145
3,150
1,145
3,150
Foreign exchange loss
145
-
(3,354)
-
Net loss
$
(408,938)
$
(306,620)
$
(709,075)
$
(633,542)
Loss and comprehensive loss
$
(408,938)
$
(306,620)
$
(709,075)
$
(633,542)
Basic and diluted loss per
$
(0.01)
$
(0.01)
$
(0.02)
$
(0.02)
common share
Weighted average number of
39,178,783
28,947,801
39,178,783
28,947,801
common shares outstanding
ESSEX MINERALS INC.
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Cash Flows
For the Six Months Ended March 31, 2022 and 2021
Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian dollars
Six months
Six months
ended
ended
March 31,
March 31,
2022
2021
Operating activities
Net loss for the period
$
(709,075)
$
(633,542)
Adjustment for non-cash item:
Depreciation
935
911
Write-off of payable
(1,145)
(3,150)
Unrealized foreign exchange loss
3,341
-
Changes in non-cash working capital items:
Receivables
11,509
52,669
Prepaid expenses and deposit
6,590
36,595
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
(25,206)
(66,388)
Net cash flows used in operating activities
(713,051)
(612,905)
Investing activities
Purchase of equipment
-
(924)
Exploration and evaluation assets
(418,479)
(794,470)
Net cash flows used in investing activities
(418,479)
(795,394)
Net change in cash
(1,131,530)
(1,408,299)
Cash, beginning
1,501,880
2,911,633
Cash, ending
$
370,350
$
1,503,334
