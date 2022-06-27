Log in
    ESX   CA2971332093

ESSEX MINERALS INC.

(ESX)
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  12:25 2022-06-24 pm EDT
0.0300 CAD   -14.29%
10:35aESSEX MINERALS : Quarterly Report
PU
06/24Essex minerals inc. - mt turner project option
AQ
06/23Meryllion Resources Corp. Announces Exercise of Option, Mt Turner Project, North Queensland
AQ
Essex Minerals : Quarterly Report

06/27/2022 | 10:35am EDT
ESSEX MINERALS INC.

Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements

For the Three and Six Months Ended March 31, 2022 and 2021

(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

Unaudited - Prepared by Management

ESSEX MINERALS INC.

NOTICE OF NO AUDITOR REVIEW OF CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL

STATEMENTS

The Company's auditors have not reviewed or been involved in the preparation of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements.

In accordance with National Instrument 51-102, Part 4, subsection 4.3(3)(a) released by the Canadian Securities Administrators, the Company discloses that its auditors have not reviewed the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements in accordance with the standards established by the Chartered Professional Accountants of Canada for a review of condensed consolidated interim financial statements by an entity's auditor, for the six months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021.

The accompanying unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements of the Company have been prepared by and are the responsibility of the Company's management.

ESSEX MINERALS INC.

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position

As at March 31, 2022 and September 30, 2021

Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian Dollars

Note

March 31,

September 30,

2022

2021

ASSETS

Current assets

Cash

$

370,350

$

1,501,880

Restricted cash

4

15,000

15,000

Receivables

5

15,279

26,788

Prepaid expenses and deposit

73,971

80,561

474,600

1,624,229

Non-current assets

Equipment

6

5,299

6,234

Exploration and evaluation assets

7

2,527,870

2,207,050

Total assets

$

3,007,769

$

3,837,513

LIABILITIES

Current liabilities

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

8,10

$

154,278

$

274,947

Total liabilities

154,278

274,947

SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

Share capital

9

7,114,432

7,114,432

Reserves

9

1,328,677

1,328,677

Deficit

(5,589,618)

(4,880,543)

Total shareholders' equity

2,853,491

3,562,566

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

3,007,769

$

3,837,513

Nature of Operations and Going Concern - Note 1

Subsequent Events - Note 14

These condensed consolidated interim financial statements are authorized for issue by the Board of Directors on May 19, 2022:

They are signed on the Company's behalf by:

"Paul Loudon"

"James Harris"

Director/CEO

Director

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements.

ESSEX MINERALS INC.

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss

For the Three and Six Months Ended March 31, 2022 and 2021

Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian dollars, except for number of shares

Three months

Three months

Six months

Six months

ended

ended

ended

ended

March 31,

March 31,

March 31,

March 31,

Note

2022

2021

2022

2021

Operating Expenses

Depreciation

6

$

468

$

455

$

935

$

911

General and administration

13,489

7,982

26,167

18,613

Investor relations

81,264

50,720

137,514

141,064

Management and consulting fees

10

88,750

117,500

181,000

229,750

Professional fees

127,680

96,285

162,818

140,388

Property investigation costs

10

85,413

24,000

176,849

89,472

Regulatory and transfer agent fees

9,495

12,677

13,395

16,942

Travel and promotion

4,133

1,410

9,525

1,410

Total expenses

(410,692)

(311,029)

(708,203)

(638,550)

Other Items

Interest income

464

1,259

1,337

1,858

Write-off of payable

8

1,145

3,150

1,145

3,150

Foreign exchange loss

145

-

(3,354)

-

Net loss

$

(408,938)

$

(306,620)

$

(709,075)

$

(633,542)

Loss and comprehensive loss

$

(408,938)

$

(306,620)

$

(709,075)

$

(633,542)

Basic and diluted loss per

$

(0.01)

$

(0.01)

$

(0.02)

$

(0.02)

common share

Weighted average number of

39,178,783

28,947,801

39,178,783

28,947,801

common shares outstanding

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements.

ESSEX MINERALS INC.

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Cash Flows

For the Six Months Ended March 31, 2022 and 2021

Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian dollars

Six months

Six months

ended

ended

March 31,

March 31,

2022

2021

Operating activities

Net loss for the period

$

(709,075)

$

(633,542)

Adjustment for non-cash item:

Depreciation

935

911

Write-off of payable

(1,145)

(3,150)

Unrealized foreign exchange loss

3,341

-

Changes in non-cash working capital items:

Receivables

11,509

52,669

Prepaid expenses and deposit

6,590

36,595

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

(25,206)

(66,388)

Net cash flows used in operating activities

(713,051)

(612,905)

Investing activities

Purchase of equipment

-

(924)

Exploration and evaluation assets

(418,479)

(794,470)

Net cash flows used in investing activities

(418,479)

(795,394)

Net change in cash

(1,131,530)

(1,408,299)

Cash, beginning

1,501,880

2,911,633

Cash, ending

$

370,350

$

1,503,334

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Essex Minerals Inc. published this content on 27 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 June 2022 14:34:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
