    ESS   US2971781057

ESSEX PROPERTY TRUST, INC.

(ESS)
  Report
Essex Announces Release and Conference Call Dates for Its Fourth Quarter 2021 Earnings

01/07/2022 | 04:16pm EST
Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) announced today that it plans to release its fourth quarter 2021 earnings after the market closes on Wednesday, February 2, 2022. A conference call with senior management is scheduled for Thursday, February 3, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. Pacific Time or 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

The fourth quarter conference call is open to everyone and can be accessed by:

Internet: Go to www.essex.com; click on Investors and the fourth quarter earnings webcast.

Phone: Dial toll-free, (877) 407-0784, or toll/international, (201) 689-8560. No passcode is necessary.

Replay: A rebroadcast of the live call will be available online for 30 days and digitally for

7 days. To access the replay online, go to www.essex.com and select Investors and the fourth quarter earnings webcast. To access the replay digitally, dial (844) 512-2921 using the Replay Pin Number – 13726045.

About Essex Property Trust, Inc.

Essex Property Trust, Inc. (“Essex”), an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (“REIT”) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 247 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 3 properties in various stages of active development. Additional information about Essex can be found on the Company’s website at www.essex.com.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 429 M - -
Net income 2021 419 M - -
Net Debt 2021 6 030 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 54,6x
Yield 2021 2,40%
Capitalization 22 712 M 22 712 M -
EV / Sales 2021 20,1x
EV / Sales 2022 18,5x
Nbr of Employees 1 781
Free-Float 98,8%
Technical analysis trends ESSEX PROPERTY TRUST, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Last Close Price 348,95 $
Average target price 360,30 $
Spread / Average Target 3,25%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael J. Schall President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Barb M. Pak Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
George M. Marcus Chairman
Patrick E. Klein Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Angela L. Kleiman Chief Operating Officer & Senior Executive VP
