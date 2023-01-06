Advanced search
    ESS   US2971781057

ESSEX PROPERTY TRUST, INC.

(ESS)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:03 2023-01-06 pm EST
214.70 USD   +4.28%
04:16pEssex Announces Release and Conference Call Dates for Its Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings
01/03SMBC Nikko Downgrades Essex Property Trust to Neutral From Outperform, Price Target is $228
2022ESSEX PROPERTY TRUST, INC. : No data in subsection
Essex Announces Release and Conference Call Dates for Its Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings

01/06/2023 | 04:16pm EST
Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) announced today that it plans to release its fourth quarter 2022 earnings after the market closes on Tuesday, February 7, 2023. A conference call with senior management is scheduled for Wednesday, February 8, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time or 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

The fourth quarter conference call is open to everyone and can be accessed by:

Internet: Go to www.essex.com; click on Investors and the fourth quarter earnings webcast.

Phone: Dial toll-free, (877) 407-0784, or toll/international, (201) 689-8560. No passcode is necessary.

Replay: A rebroadcast of the live call will be available online for 30 days and digitally for 7 days. To access the replay online, go to www.essex.com and select Investors and the fourth quarter earnings webcast. To access the replay digitally, dial (844) 512-2921 using the Replay Pin Number – 13735125.

About Essex Property Trust, Inc.

Essex Property Trust, Inc., an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 253 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development. Additional information about the Company can be found on the Company’s website at www.essex.com.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 597 M - -
Net income 2022 320 M - -
Net Debt 2022 5 890 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 44,0x
Yield 2022 4,27%
Capitalization 13 332 M 13 332 M -
EV / Sales 2022 12,0x
EV / Sales 2023 11,3x
Nbr of Employees 1 748
Free-Float 98,8%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Last Close Price 205,88 $
Average target price 244,87 $
Spread / Average Target 18,9%
Managers and Directors
Michael J. Schall Chief Financial Officer
Barb M. Pak Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
George M. Marcus Chairman
Angela L. Kleiman Chief Operating Officer, Director & Executive VP
Adam W. Berry Chief Investment Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ESSEX PROPERTY TRUST, INC.1.57%13 332
AVALONBAY COMMUNITIES, INC.1.73%22 072
EQUITY RESIDENTIAL1.44%21 719
MID-AMERICA APARTMENT COMMUNITY, INC.0.48%17 669
INVITATION HOMES INC.-3.54%17 480
SUN COMMUNITIES, INC.0.22%17 335