    ESS   US2971781057

ESSEX PROPERTY TRUST, INC.

(ESS)
Delayed Nyse  -  05/11 04:03:32 pm EDT
288.73 USD   +0.79%
Essex Property Trust Declares Quarterly Distributions
BU
WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : A little respite for Wall Street
Barclays Downgrades Essex Property Trust to Underweight From Equalweight, Adjusts Price Target to $310 From $367
MT
Essex Property Trust Declares Quarterly Distributions

05/11/2022 | 04:17pm EDT
Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $2.20 per common share, payable July 15, 2022 to shareholders of record as of June 30, 2022.

About Essex Property Trust, Inc.

Essex Property Trust, Inc., an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 253 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional 2 properties in various stages of active development. Additional information about the Company can be found on the Company’s website at www.essex.com.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 566 M - -
Net income 2022 332 M - -
Net Debt 2022 5 837 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 55,1x
Yield 2022 3,04%
Capitalization 18 717 M 18 717 M -
EV / Sales 2022 15,7x
EV / Sales 2023 14,7x
Nbr of Employees 1 748
Free-Float 98,8%
Technical analysis trends ESSEX PROPERTY TRUST, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Last Close Price 286,48 $
Average target price 361,87 $
Spread / Average Target 26,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael J. Schall Chief Financial Officer
Barb M. Pak Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
George M. Marcus Chairman
Angela L. Kleiman Chief Operating Officer & Senior Executive VP
Adam W. Berry Chief Investment Officer & Executive VP
