Essex Property Trust : November 2022 Investor Presentation

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY - KEY HIGHLIGHTS

OPERATIONS UPDATE

Essex's preliminary 2023 outlook forecasts modest rent growth of 2.0% and is built on consensus estimates of leading economists for a mild recession and job losses across the nation. Essex markets are positioned favorably relative to the U.S. with minimal new supply and better expected job growth than the national average (Page 15)

Net effective rents remained strong throughout the third quarter compared to one year ago, but have moderated in October due to a confluence of seasonality, a uniquely difficult comparison period in 2021, and pockets of demand softness in Seattle and the Bay Area (Page 14)

DEMAND UPDATE

Job growth in Essex markets continued to outpace the U.S. in September, as statewide unemployment claims for California and Washington remain below the rest of the nation in 2022 (Page 18)

Google recently broke ground on its Downtown West campus which is expected to nearly double the current office space in Downtown San Jose at its completion. The project will be delivered in phases over the next 10 years and will create approximately 25,000 new jobs to the San Jose area (Page 19)