Essex Property Trust : Announces Release and Conference Call Dates for Its First Quarter 2021 Earnings

04/06/2021 | 04:17pm EDT
Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) announced today that it plans to release its first quarter 2021 earnings after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27, 2021. A conference call with senior management is scheduled for Wednesday, April 28, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. Pacific Time or 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

The first quarter conference call is open to everyone and can be accessed by:

Internet: Go to www.essex.com; click on Investors and the first quarter earnings webcast.

Phone: Dial toll-free, (877) 407-0784, or toll/international, (201) 689-8560. No passcode is necessary.

Replay: A rebroadcast of the live call will be available online for 30 days and digitally for 7 days. To access the replay online, go to www.essex.com and select Investors and the first quarter earnings webcast. To access the replay digitally, dial (844) 512-2921 using the Replay Pin Number – 13717988.

About Essex Property Trust, Inc.

Essex Property Trust, Inc. (“Essex”), an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (“REIT”) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development. Additional information about Essex can be found on the Company’s website at www.essex.com.


© Business Wire 2021
