Essex Property Trust : Charter of the Audit Committee

AUDIT COMMITTEE CHARTER

OF

ESSEX PROPERTY TRUST, INC.

Purposes, Authority & Funding

The audit committee (the "Committee") of the Board of Directors (the "Board") of Essex Property Trust, Inc., a Maryland corporation (the "Company"), is appointed by the Board for the purpose of

assisting Board oversight of (a) the integrity of the Company's financial statements, (b) the Company's compliance with legal and regulatory requirements, (c) the Company's independent auditor's qualifications and independence, and (d) the performance of the Company's internal audit function and independent auditors; and (2) preparing an audit committee report as required by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the " SEC ") to be included in the Company's annual proxy statement. In so doing, the Committee shall endeavor to maintain free and open communication between the Company's directors, independent auditor and financial management.

The Committee shall have the authority to retain independent legal, accounting or other advisers as it determines necessary to carry out its duties and, if necessary, to institute special investigations. The Committee may request any officer or employee of the Company, or the Company's outside counsel or independent auditor, to attend a meeting of the Committee or to meet with any members of, or consultants to, the Committee. Further, the Committee may request any such officer, employee, outside counsel or independent auditor to provide any pertinent information to the Committee or to any other person or entity designated by the Committee.

The Company shall provide the Committee with appropriate funding, as determined by the Committee in its capacity as a committee of the Board, for the payments of: (1) compensation to any independent registered public accounting firm engaged for the purpose of preparing or issuing an audit report or performing other audit, review or attest services for the Company; (2) compensation to any independent advisers retained by the Committee in carrying out its duties; and (3) ordinary administrative expenses of the Committee that are necessary or appropriate in carrying out its duties.

Committee Membership

The members of the Committee (the "Members") shall be appointed by the Board and shall serve at the discretion of the Board. The Committee shall consist of at least three (3) Members, each of which shall be a member of the Board. The following membership requirements shall also apply: