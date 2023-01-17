Advanced search
Truist Securities Adjusts Price Target on Essex Property Trust to $250 From $247, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
Essex Announces Release and Conference Call Dates for Its Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings
AQ
Essex Announces Release and Conference Call Dates for Its Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings
BU
Essex Reports Characteristics of 2022 Dividends

01/17/2023 | 04:17pm EST
Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) announced today the income tax treatment for its 2022 distributions to shareholders. The 2022 distribution characteristics are as follows:

Common Stock – CUSIP Number 297178105:

Record

Payment

Cash
Distribution

Ordinary
Taxable

Qualified

Return
of

Capital
Gain

Unrecaptured
Section 1250
Capital Gain

 

Section
199A

Section
897

Date

Date

Per Share

Dividend

Dividend

Capital

(20% rate)

(25% rate)

Dividend

Gain

1/3/2022

1/14/2022

$

2.09000

 

$

1.67553

 

$

0.06818

$

0.00000

 

$

0.35073

 

$

0.06374

 

$

1.60735

$

0.41447

3/31/2022

4/14/2022

$

2.20000

 

$

1.76371

 

$

0.07176

$

0.00000

 

$

0.36919

 

$

0.06710

 

$

1.69195

$

0.43629

6/30/2022

7/15/2022

$

2.20000

 

$

1.76371

 

$

0.07176

$

0.00000

 

$

0.36919

 

$

0.06710

 

$

1.69195

$

0.43629

9/30/2022

10/14/2022

$

2.20000

 

$

1.76371

 

$

0.07176

$

0.00000

 

$

0.36919

 

$

0.06710

 

$

1.69195

$

0.43629

Totals:

$

8.69000

 

$

6.96666

 

$

0.28346

$

0.00000

 

$

1.45830

 

$

0.26504

 

$

6.68320

$

1.72334

Percentages:

 

100

%

 

80.169

%

 

 

0.000

%

 

16.781

%

 

3.050

%

 

 

The Company did not incur any foreign taxes during 2022.

Shareholders are encouraged to consult with their tax advisors as to their specific tax treatment of Essex Property Trust, Inc. dividends.

About Essex Property Trust, Inc.

Essex Property Trust, Inc., an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 253 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development. Additional information about the Company can be found on the Company’s website at www.essex.com.


© Business Wire 2023
