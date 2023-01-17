Essex Reports Characteristics of 2022 Dividends

Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) announced today the income tax treatment for its 2022 distributions to shareholders. The 2022 distribution characteristics are as follows:

Common Stock – CUSIP Number 297178105:

Record Payment Cash

Distribution Ordinary

Taxable Qualified Return

of Capital

Gain Unrecaptured

Section 1250

Capital Gain Section

199A Section

897 Date Date Per Share Dividend Dividend Capital (20% rate) (25% rate) Dividend Gain 1/3/2022 1/14/2022 $ 2.09000 $ 1.67553 $ 0.06818 $ 0.00000 $ 0.35073 $ 0.06374 $ 1.60735 $ 0.41447 3/31/2022 4/14/2022 $ 2.20000 $ 1.76371 $ 0.07176 $ 0.00000 $ 0.36919 $ 0.06710 $ 1.69195 $ 0.43629 6/30/2022 7/15/2022 $ 2.20000 $ 1.76371 $ 0.07176 $ 0.00000 $ 0.36919 $ 0.06710 $ 1.69195 $ 0.43629 9/30/2022 10/14/2022 $ 2.20000 $ 1.76371 $ 0.07176 $ 0.00000 $ 0.36919 $ 0.06710 $ 1.69195 $ 0.43629 Totals: $ 8.69000 $ 6.96666 $ 0.28346 $ 0.00000 $ 1.45830 $ 0.26504 $ 6.68320 $ 1.72334 Percentages: 100 % 80.169 % 0.000 % 16.781 % 3.050 %

The Company did not incur any foreign taxes during 2022.

Shareholders are encouraged to consult with their tax advisors as to their specific tax treatment of Essex Property Trust, Inc. dividends.

About Essex Property Trust, Inc.

Essex Property Trust, Inc., an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 253 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development. Additional information about the Company can be found on the Company’s website at www.essex.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230117005987/en/