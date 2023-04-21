Advanced search
    EL   FR0000121667

ESSILORLUXOTTICA

(EL)
2023-04-21
186.52 EUR   +6.27%
05:43pConsumer Cos Up After P&G Earnings -- Consumer Roundup
DJ
05:29pADRs End Mostly Lower, EssilorLuxottica Trades Actively
DJ
11:50aEssilorLuxottica : Solid Q1, led by a rebound in China and a stronger North America
Alphavalue
ADRs End Mostly Lower, EssilorLuxottica Trades Actively

04/21/2023
By Sabela Ojea


International stocks trading in New York closed mostly lower on Friday.

The S&P/BNY Mellon index of American depositary receipts fell 0.1% to 152.70. The European index rose 0.8% to 152.72, the Asian index decreased 1.4% to 168.21, the Latin American index dropped 2% to 184.46 and the emerging markets index dived 1.9% to 279.45.

ADRs of Ray-Ban maker EssilorLuxottica SA on Friday closed up 5.5% to $102.59 after the Ray-Ban maker posted first-quarter sales showing resilient demand for its products in North America and a boost from China's reopening postpandemic.


Write to Sabela Ojea at sabela.ojea@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-21-23 1929ET

