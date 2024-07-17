EssilorLuxottica
Equities
EL
FR0000121667
Medical Equipment, Supplies & Distribution
|
Real-time
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|190.4 EUR
|-4.18%
|-3.28%
|+4.74%
|12:26pm
|ESSILORLUXOTTICA : Buy rating from Goldman Sachs
|ZD
|12:24pm
|VF to Sell Supreme Brand to EssilorLuxottica for $1.5 Billion in Cash
|MT
EPS Revisions
Quarterly revenue - Rate of surprise
|1st Jan change
|Capi.
|+4.60%
|98.5B
|+20.20%
|44.38B
|-4.72%
|17.95B
|-29.01%
|1.98B
|+22.20%
|2.05B
|+12.99%
|1.07B
|-40.97%
|658M
|+68.84%
|657M
|-42.86%
|661M
|-13.00%
|625M
