    FR0000121667

ESSILORLUXOTTICA

(EL)
  Report
2022-07-28
155.45 EUR   +1.80%
EssilorLuxottica 1st Half Earnings Rose Despite Headwinds, Backs Medium-Term Targets

07/29/2022 | 01:45am EDT
By Joshua Kirby


EssilorLuxottica SA said Friday that first-half earnings rose on year on higher revenue and despite economic headwinds and China's pandemic situation, and backed its growth targets for the medium term.

The Franco-Italian eyewear group made an adjusted operating profit of 2.2 billion euros ($2.24 billion) in the half-year, rising 14% at constant currency from the same period last year on revenue of EUR11.99 billion, an increase of 9%, adjusted for the integration of Dutch optical retailer GrandVision.

The group's operating margin rose by one percentage point to 18.4%, and it made a net profit of EUR1.55 billion compared with EUR1.23 billion previously.

In the second quarter, revenue growth slowed to 7% from 12% the previous quarter. In North America, growth was hit by a tougher comparison base but also by worsening business conditions and stayed just positive, the Ray-Ban maker said. Asia-Pacific also remained slightly positive but mainland China booked falling sales amid pandemic-related restrictions, the company said.

Looking ahead, the company confirmed its target of annual revenue growth in the mid-single digits from this year to 2026, by which point it also aims to reach an operating margin of 19%-20%. It didn't set out any specific targets for 2022.


Write to Joshua Kirby at joshua.kirby@wsj.com; @joshualeokirby


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-29-22 0144ET

Financials
Sales 2022 23 506 M 23 885 M 23 885 M
Net income 2022 2 272 M 2 308 M 2 308 M
Net Debt 2022 7 026 M 7 140 M 7 140 M
P/E ratio 2022 30,2x
Yield 2022 2,04%
Capitalization 69 020 M 70 136 M 70 136 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,24x
EV / Sales 2023 2,98x
Nbr of Employees 150 316
Free-Float 64,2%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Francesco Milleri Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
David Wielemans Chief Financial Officer
Cristina Scocchia Independent Director
Jean-Luc Biamonti Independent Director
Marie-Christine Coisne-Roquette Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ESSILORLUXOTTICA-16.98%70 136
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON SE-8.82%323 525
HERMÈS INTERNATIONAL-19.21%127 597
COMPAGNIE FINANCIÈRE RICHEMONT SA-20.48%64 473
LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.-22.38%37 727
ANTA SPORTS PRODUCTS LIMITED-23.48%30 922